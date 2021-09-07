Charlie Parr brings old-time music to a younger crowd for a good time
His music was described by attendees as “folk with an edge”. When Fargo Brewing Company announced that folk musician Charlie Parr would be making his way to the F-M area, few knew what to expect. While many in attendance were longtime Parr fans, others were simply checking out the local brewery on a gloomy Thursday and chose to enjoy some mysterious live music. What they got, however, kept them enthralled for hours.ndsuspectrum.com
Comments / 0