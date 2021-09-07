CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Parr brings old-time music to a younger crowd for a good time

By Grant Ayers
ndsuspectrum.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis music was described by attendees as “folk with an edge”. When Fargo Brewing Company announced that folk musician Charlie Parr would be making his way to the F-M area, few knew what to expect. While many in attendance were longtime Parr fans, others were simply checking out the local brewery on a gloomy Thursday and chose to enjoy some mysterious live music. What they got, however, kept them enthralled for hours.

#Old Time Music#A Good Time#Live Music#Electric Guitar#Fargo Brewing Company#Jade Presents

