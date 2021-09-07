Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall
Alan Wake is stepping back into the spotlight (or flashlight?) thanks to the reveal of the. remastered edition of his surreal 2010 adventure. Alan Wake Remastered arrives later this year and bundles the main game, its two DLC expansions, The Signal and The Writer, and commentary from Remedy creative director Sam Lake. The entire package is shined up to a 4K polish to give fans and newcomers the best-looking version of the supernatural thriller.www.gameinformer.com
