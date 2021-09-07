CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake is stepping back into the spotlight (or flashlight?) thanks to the reveal of the. remastered edition of his surreal 2010 adventure. Alan Wake Remastered arrives later this year and bundles the main game, its two DLC expansions, The Signal and The Writer, and commentary from Remedy creative director Sam Lake. The entire package is shined up to a 4K polish to give fans and newcomers the best-looking version of the supernatural thriller.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Alan Wake Remastered DLC: Is American Nightmare included?

Will there be an Alan Wake Remastered DLC release of Alan Wake’s American Nightmare? The standalone expansion was released in 2012, several years after the original Alan Wake and its DLC episodes, but now with the announcement of the long-leaked remaster fans are undoubtedly wondering if there will be an Alan Wake’s American Nightmare remastered release too — or is American Nightmare included with Alan Wake Remastered?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

It’s Official – Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming Soon

The Unanswered Mystery Is What Stays With Us The Longest. For over a year now, rumours and mystery have surrounded the future of the Alan Wake franchise. First released all the way back in 2010, Alan Wake follows the titular character, an author, as he tries to uncover the mystery of his wife’s disappearance. Although the game has earned itself a cult following over the years, for a long time it’s looked like we would never get a follow-up to that cliffhanger ending.However, hopes for a revival of the franchise are now paying off, as Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director Sam Lake has officially announced that Alan Wake Remastered is not only in development, but almost ready to launch.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Lake
Person
Stephen King
Game Informer Online

The Perfect No Man's Sky Mod Doesn't Exis...

Want some Sean with your No Man's Sky experience? What about Sean as Sean as a spaceship that looks like Sean? We knew that'd get ya... Now, for those that may be wondering who the heck Sean is, this new No Man's Sky mod is referencing the man behind No Man's Sky and Hello Games himself: Sean Murray.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Lost in Random

What happens if we give in to fear? If we let it drive us, allow it to mold our world? Setting off from her home in the lowest realm of the six kingdoms, our heroine, Even, uncovers these mysteries in Lost in Random’s compelling coming-of-age story. Of course, examining fear’s effects isn’t Even’s goal. With singular determination, Even leaves behind her parents, town, and everything she has ever known to get her sister back.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remaster#Xbox One#Dlc#The Signal#Twin Peaks#Control#Xbox Series X S
Game Informer Online

Feast Your Eyes On The Final Trailer For Death Stranding Director's Cut

Hideo Kojima is inviting us to take one last look at Death Stranding: Director's Cut before launching on September 24. The final trailer for this re-release is directed by Kojima and ends up being a musical journey through Death Stranding's disturbing world. The trailer clocks in at just under five...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Alan Wake remastered release on October 5th and here’s the trailer

Last week, Alan Wake remastered was the sound of rumors and already after a few days the return of the famous writer was confirmed by epic games with a release date slated for October 5. But it was during the PlayStation showcase who has been able to discover, or rediscover...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Alan Wake Remastered won’t include its weirdly iconic product placement

Alan Wake Remastered will be missing its prominent product placement, according to a PR representative for the game. Alan Wake included billboards for the US mobile carrier Verizon, Lincoln cars, and Energizer batteries, which players had to pick up to keep Alan’s flashlight from running out of juice. However, as discovered by Screen Rant, the product placements have been axed for the remaster.
TV SHOWS
Game Informer Online

Super Replay - Demon's Souls Episode Six

Last week, Marcus destroyed the Fool's Idol and broke his blade agains the vicious Maneaters. This week, what route will Marcus try next? Demon's Souls lets players pick a path through multiple worlds, and every run is different. Will it be Flamelurker? Uh oh. This might be a hot one! You'll have to tune in to find out! Join us at 2 PM CST as the incredible journey through the From Software classic continues.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Game Informer Online

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Releases March 2022

Fantasy meets Borderlands in a big way with Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, where you can experience a world full of dungeons and dragons with that signature Borderlands charm and style. The release date? March 25, 2022. A trailer showcasing tons of fantasy elements mixed with Borderlands elements gives off a chaotic classic fantasy vibe that’s definitely a recognizable Borderlands game – but with an extreme Dungeons & Dragons slant, all the way to character sheets and little figures walking around a board or map. Take a look at the brand new gameplay trailer from the PlayStation showcase today right here. It’s all fairly absurd and dialed up to one million, which is absolutely on-brand for Tiny Tina’s slice of the Borderlands universe.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

118 Rapid-Fire Questions About Marvel's Midnight Suns

With a new game like Marvel's Midnight Suns, there's a lot to process. How does the title feel? What heroes are in the game? Who the heck are the Midnight Suns. I know what you're thinking. The world moves too fast sometimes to be able to keep up with all the latest information on some of 2022's biggest video game releases. But what if I were to tell you there's a handy YouTube video where you could learn all about the latest game from Marvel and Firaxis Games?
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Insomniac Games Reveals New Marvel Wolverine Game During PlayStation Showcase 2021

Turns out that Spider-Man isn't the only Marvel superhero getting the spotlight over at Insomniac Games. During the most recent PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac teased two big announcements. One of those was Spider-Man 2, which will feature Venom as a major character, but the second is a brand new adventure starring none other than Wolverine himself.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

The Unreal Engine 5 Character Is Now A Fortnite Skin

Epic wowed a lot of people when it unveiled Unreal Engine 5 via a stunning tech demo last year. The video showcased a female character exploring highly detailed caves and an ancient temple in a gameplay slice that looked so polished that some hoped it was teasing a project in development. Despite using the character in a second video demonstration earlier this year, Epic has stated that’s not the case, but they’ve given us the next best thing. This mysterious warrior/explorer is now a skin in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Where's Our Tales Of Arise Review?

Tales of Arise's review embargo is up, but more time is needed with this expansive RPG before a verdict can be delivered. Our reviewer, Jason Guisao, is deep into the endgame and should have the review up prior to the game's September 10 launch (this Friday). As a little tease, Jason has been raving about the game for a week and says what he's played is "excellent."
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Metroid Dread Trailer Is A Perfect Gameplay Primer

Metroid is one of the most beloved series in gaming, and when a new entry releases it is a big deal. We've already seen a few trailers that highlight her new abilities, and a few weeks back, I wrote an opinion on why the next Metroid should take inspirations from indie games, but if you see need more Metroid Dread news, then check out Nintendo's latest trailer that explores some of the new enemies Samus will fight, showcases some of her incredible abilities, and offers a taste of the incredible sites that await players on Planet ZDR.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy