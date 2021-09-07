Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

The Unanswered Mystery Is What Stays With Us The Longest. For over a year now, rumours and mystery have surrounded the future of the Alan Wake franchise. First released all the way back in 2010, Alan Wake follows the titular character, an author, as he tries to uncover the mystery of his wife’s disappearance. Although the game has earned itself a cult following over the years, for a long time it’s looked like we would never get a follow-up to that cliffhanger ending.However, hopes for a revival of the franchise are now paying off, as Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director Sam Lake has officially announced that Alan Wake Remastered is not only in development, but almost ready to launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO