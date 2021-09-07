CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Thinka launches the first certified HomeKit controller for Z-Wave

By Bradley Chambers
9to5Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinka has launched their new Z-Wave Controller Thinka Z-Wave. The new controller is the first Apple HomeKit-certified Z-Wave controller and is designed to add more than 3,300 smart Z-Wave products for HomeKit users. “90% of all HomeKit accessories are based on WiFi or Bluetooth, which, unlike the Z-wave protocol, are...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beta News

60 percent of Americans have smart TVs but many remain unprotected

Almost 60 percent of Americans have smart TVs in their homes, yet almost one in four do nothing to protect their smart devices. This is according to a new study by NordVPN which highlights a number of risks, including hackers being able to access a smart TV's camera and microphone through malware.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The Google Nest feature I use almost daily: Turn it into a Bluetooth speaker

One of the Google Nest features I use the most is also among the simplest. Yes, Google Assistant smart devices are great at a lot of stuff -- calculating math problems, reporting the weather and serving up fun games, for example. But you can also use your Google Nest as a bona fide Bluetooth speaker to beam whatever music, podcast or audiobook you want from your phone or tablet.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Dynacord Launches Sonicue Control App

Straubing, Germany (August 31, 2021)—Dynacord has updated its Sonicue sound system software with the release of Sonicue V1.2.2, which in turn supports the new Control app for iOS devices. The sound system software provides system overviews, helping users set up, tune and operate sound systems. Sonicue Control is a panel-viewer...
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Thinka-Bridge is supposed to connect Z-Wave devices and Apple HomeKit

The manufacturer Thinka has presented a bridge that integrates the Z-Wave communication standard in Apple HomeKit. The device was the first product of this type to be certified by Apple, as the Dutch company announced on Tuesday. “Thinka Z-Wave” is supposed to connect over 3000 home automation devices and sensors from different manufacturers that are radioing via Z-Wave with Apple’s smart home platform.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Smart Products#Smart Speakers#Apple Homekit#Z Wave#Wi Fi#Eu
gizmochina.com

A new MagSafe charger gets certified by FCC ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 series this month. The American tech giant could announce the date for the launch event as early as today. Ahead of that, a new official MagSafe charger has been certified by FCC. According to a report by 9to5Mac, a new Apple MagSafe...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Meross launches the affordable MAP100 Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier with HomeKit

Meross has announced the release of a new HomeKit-enabled air purifier. The MAP100 Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier offers HEPA filtration for small to medium-sized rooms. New air purifier is available now through Amazon for $146. Meross has announced the release of the company's latest HomeKit-enabled accessory on Tuesday, the MAP100...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Bluetooth SIG certified, likely to launch this month

Samsung is reportedly working on a new M-series phone called the Galaxy M52 5G. Fresh information reveals that the smartphone has received certification from the Bluetooth SIG authority. The Bluetooth certification is a good hint that the M52 5G may break cover this month. As can be seen in the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Youtube
Apple Insider

Thinka founder Michael Franken, Meross air purifier & more on HomeKit Insider

Thinka founder Michael Franken joins the latest episode of HomeKit Insider to discuss the company's new Z-Wave hub for HomeKit, and more!. Recently, Meross launched its new air purifier in the U.S., joining Molekule, VOCOlinc, SmartMi, among others. This new tabletop device is listed on Amazon, though it is out of stock at the moment.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

9to5Rewards: Win iPhone 12 + Baseus MagSafe Power Bank deal [Giveaway]

There’s still time to enter to win Apple’s purple iPhone 12 this month courtesy of Baseus. Head below to get a special deal on the company’s new 10,000 mAh MagSafe portable charger and power bank and enter the giveaway now. Designed specifically for iPhone, the new Baseus MagSafe portable charger...
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

How to make devices compatible with HomeKit using Homebridge

Apple HomeKit is one of the best home automation systems, giving you a single place to control all of your devices. Yet, its main issue is one of support. While Apple has removed the most restrictive rules to get the system working, hardware support still lags behind Alexa and SmartThings.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Johanson Technology Introduces Triband Ceramic Diplexer for Wi-FI 6E

Johanson Technology has introduced a new triband Wi-Fi 6E ceramic diplexer solution with operational bands of 2.4-2.5 GHz, 4.9/5.1-5.85 GHz, and 6.1-7.2 GHz. The demand for high-speed broadband connectivity in industrial, medical, High Definition wireless streaming, and gaming applications has been increasing at a rapid pace. Devices like wireless routers, access points, and gateways are key communication elements supporting multi-band WiFi 6E Wireless Local Area Network and IEEE 802.11ax protocols.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar has a Vertical Surround Engine and more

Immerse yourself in everything you watch with the Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar. You’ll truly feel like you’re in the scene of whichever movie you’re watching. With its Sound Field Optimization feature, it calibrates to your environment, making setup quick and easy. Moreover, you’ll love the 8K and 4K/120 passthrough, which give you vivid visuals and responsive gameplay. Additionally, the Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio give you great quality. Furthermore, you can choose from two subwoofers as well as a rear speaker set, and you can pair it with with BRAVIA XR TVs. This gives you easy access to soundbar controls and Acoustic Center Sync. Get the best of the best with its premium omnidirectional block design and wireless TV connection, and stream through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in11, Spotify Connect, and Apple AirPlay 2. Finally, integrate it with your whole home using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

Orro Smart Hybrid Lighting Switches Work with Lutron, Leviton

Orro, a smart lighting company has announced its new smart hybrid lighting solutions. The company’s new smart hybrid lighting solutions are part of its Smart Living System ecosystem and Orro emphasizes its technologies now extend its system functionality to Lutron Caseta, Leviton, LIFX, TP Link and other SmartThings enabled products.
ECONOMY
9to5Mac

Tedee is latest HomeKit-compatible smart lock via firmware upgrade

If you’re in Europe and looking for a HomeKit-compatible smart lock, you have one more option now. Tedee has announced that the promised HomeKit support has now been added to its existing locks via a firmware update…. Tedee locks were already compatible with both Google Home and Alexa. The company...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

The best Qi wireless chargers in 2021

The best Qi wireless chargers are all about giving you that ‘living in the future’ vibe and convenience. It’s fair to say wireless charging has some way to go before it can rival the power and speeds of wired charging. However, making the switch to wireless charging isn’t without its benefits if you already own one of the best smartphones or best iPhones. Some of which are universal compatibility across the Qi standard, less wear and tear from constantly using your charging port, and no more dealing with fiddly or faulty cables.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy