CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Novel selective κ agonists SLL-039 and SLL-1206 produce potent antinociception with fewer sedation and aversion

By Yuan-yuan Wei
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLL-039 (N-cyclopropylmethyl-7α−4′-(N’-benzoyl) amino-phenyl-6,14-endoethano-tetrahydronorthebaine) and SLL-1206 (N-cyclopropylmethyl-7α−3′-(p-methoxybenzyl) amino-phenyl-6,14-endoethano-tetrahydronorthebaine) are two 4,5-epoxymorphinan-based high selective κ receptor agonists that we recently discovered. In the present study we characterized their pharmacological properties in comparison with arylacetamide-based typical κ agonist U50,488H. We showed that both SLL-039 and SLL-1206 produced potent and long-lasting antinociceptive actions in three different rodent models of pain via activation of κ opioid receptor. In hot-plate assay, the antinociceptive potency of SLL-039 and SLL-1206 increased about 11-and 17.3-fold compared to U50,488H and morphine, respectively, with ED50 values of 0.4 mg/kg. Following repeated administration, SLL-1206, SLL-039, and U50,488H all developed analgesic tolerance tested in hot-plate assay. U50,488H and SLL-039 produced antipruritic effects in a dose-dependent manner, whereas SLL-1206 displayed some antipruritic effects only at very low doses. In addition, SLL-1206 was capable of decreasing morphine-induced physical dependence. More importantly, SLL-039 and SLL-1206 at effective analgesic doses did not cause sedation and conditioned place aversion (CPA), whereas U50,488H did. In comparison with SLL-039, SLL-1206 caused similar antinociceptive responses, but fewer sedation and CPA. In conclusion, our results suggest that SLL-039 and SLL-1206 have potential to be developed as novel analgesic agents, and 4,5-expoxymorphinan scaffold is an attractive structure for the development of selective κ agonists with fewer side effects.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Associations between increased circulating endothelial progenitor cell levels and anxiety/depressive severity, cognitive deficit and function disability among patients with major depressive disorder

The association of major depressive disorder (MDD) with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) through endothelial dysfunction is bidirectional. Circulating endothelial progenitor cells (cEPCs), essential for endothelial repair and function, are associated with risks of various CVDs. Here, the relationship of cEPC counts with MDD and the related clinical presentations were investigated in 50 patients with MDD and 46 healthy controls. In patients with MDD, a battery of clinical domains was analysed: depressed mood with Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) and Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), anxiety with Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA), cognitive dysfunction and deficit with Digit Symbol Substitution Test (DSST) and Perceived Deficits Questionnaire-Depression (PDQ-D), somatic symptoms with Depressive and Somatic Symptom Scale (DSSS), quality of life with 12-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-12) and functional disability with Sheehan Disability Scale (SDS). Immature and mature cEPC counts were measured through flow cytometry. Increased mature and immature cEPC counts were significantly associated with higher anxiety after controlling the confounding effect of systolic blood pressure, and potentially associated with more severe depressive symptoms, worse cognitive performance and increased cognitive deficit, higher social disability, and worse mental health outcomes. Thus, cEPCs might have pleiotropic effects on MDD-associated symptoms and psychosocial outcomes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A prostate-specific membrane antigen activated molecular rotor for real-time fluorescence imaging

Surgery is an efficient way to treat localized prostate cancer (PCa), however, it is challenging to demarcate rapidly and accurately the tumor boundary intraoperatively, as existing tumor detection methods are seldom performed in real-time. To overcome those limitations, we develop a fluorescent molecular rotor that specifically targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an established marker for PCa. The probes have picomolar affinity (IC50 = 63-118 pM) for PSMA and generate virtually instantaneous onset of robust fluorescent signal proportional to the concentration of the PSMA-probe complex. In vitro and ex vivo experiments using PCa cell lines and clinical samples, respectively, indicate the utility of the probe for biomedical applications, including real-time monitoring of endocytosis and tumor staging. Experiments performed in a PCa xenograft model reveal suitability of the probe for imaging applications in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

HBeAg induces liver sinusoidal endothelial cell activation to promote intrahepatic CD8 T cell immunity and HBV clearance

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. It is believed that the inherent tolerogenic property of the liver is involved in the chronicity of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection [1]. However, exposure to HBV in adults usually leads to spontaneous clearance of the virus and the induction of potent and effective anti-HBV T cell immunity in the liver [2], suggesting that the immune microenvironment of the liver switches from limiting to allowing effector T cell responses during acute resolution of HBV infection. To date, it remains largely unknown how the immune microenvironment of the liver is regulated and by which mechanism a favorable intrahepatic anti-HBV T cell response is generated in an infected individual. Liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs) play key roles in intrahepatic immune surveillance against infection by regulating the activation of local immune cells [3]. We have previously demonstrated that LSECs switch from a tolerogenic to an immunogenic state and trigger cytotoxic effector CD8 T cell activation under inflammatory conditions [4, 5]. Here, we investigated whether LSECs exhibit plasticity and switch from a tolerogenic to an immunogenic state upon HBV exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell adhesion strength and contact density drops in the M phase of cancer cells

The high throughput, cost effective and sensitive quantification of cell adhesion strength at the single-cell level is still a challenging task. The adhesion force between tissue cells and their environment is crucial in all multicellular organisms. Integrins transmit force between the intracellular cytoskeleton and the extracellular matrix. This force is not only a mechanical interaction but a way of signal transduction as well. For instance, adhesion-dependent cells switch to an apoptotic mode in the lack of adhesion forces. Adhesion of tumor cells is a potential therapeutic target, as it is actively modulated during tissue invasion and cell release to the bloodstream resulting in metastasis. We investigated the integrin-mediated adhesion between cancer cells and their RGD (Arg-Gly-Asp) motif displaying biomimetic substratum using the HeLa cell line transfected by the Fucci fluorescent cell cycle reporter construct. We employed a computer-controlled micropipette and a high spatial resolution label-free resonant waveguide grating-based optical sensor calibrated to adhesion force and energy at the single-cell level. We found that the overall adhesion strength of single cancer cells is approximately constant in all phases except the mitotic (M) phase with a significantly lower adhesion. Single-cell evanescent field based biosensor measurements revealed that at the mitotic phase the cell material mass per unit area inside the cell-substratum contact zone is significantly less, too. Importantly, the weaker mitotic adhesion is not simply a direct consequence of the measured smaller contact area. Our results highlight these differences in the mitotic reticular adhesions and confirm that cell adhesion is a promising target of selective cancer drugs as the vast majority of normal, differentiated tissue cells do not enter the M phase and do not divide.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedative#Agonist#Sedation#Opioid Antagonist#Opioid Use Disorder#Ed50#U50#Kappa#Nociceptin#E8#Kiyatkin Ea#Atpm Et#Woolverton Wl#Neuropsychopharmacology#Vonvoigtlander Pf#Barsuhn C Properties#Non Mu#Wideman Gl
Nature.com

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fatal cytokine release syndrome by an aberrant FLIP/STAT3 axis

Inflammatory responses rapidly detect pathogen invasion and mount a regulated reaction. However, dysregulated anti-pathogen immune responses can provoke life-threatening inflammatory pathologies collectively known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), exemplified by key clinical phenotypes unearthed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The underlying pathophysiology of CRS remains elusive. We found that FLIP, a protein that controls caspase-8 death pathways, was highly expressed in myeloid cells of COVID-19 lungs. FLIP controlled CRS by fueling a STAT3-dependent inflammatory program. Indeed, constitutive expression of a viral FLIP homolog in myeloid cells triggered a STAT3-linked, progressive, and fatal inflammatory syndrome in mice, characterized by elevated cytokine output, lymphopenia, lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunctions that mimicked human CRS. As STAT3-targeting approaches relieved inflammation, immune disorders, and organ failures in these mice, targeted intervention towards this pathway could suppress the lethal CRS inflammatory state.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Differential dopamine release by psychosis-generating and non-psychosis-generating addictive substances in the nucleus accumbens and dorsomedial striatum

Schizophrenia is associated with three main categories of symptoms; positive, negative and cognitive. Of these, only the positive symptoms respond well to treatment with antipsychotics. Due to the lack of effect of antipsychotics on negative symptoms, it has been suggested that while the positive symptoms are related to a hyperdopaminergic state in associative striatum, the negative symptoms may be a result of a reduced dopamine (DA) activity in the nucleus accumbens (nAc). Drug abuse is common in schizophrenia, supposedly alleviating negative symptomatology. Some, but not all, drugs aggravate psychosis, tentatively due to differential effects on DA activity in striatal regions. Here this hypothesis was tested in rats by using a double-probe microdialysis technique to simultaneously assess DA release in the nAc and associative striatum (dorsomedial striatum; DMS) following administration of the psychosis-generating substances amphetamine (0.5 mg/kg), cocaine (15 mg/kg) and Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, 3 mg/kg), and the generally non-psychosis-generating substances ethanol (2.5 g/kg), nicotine (0.36 mg/kg) and morphine (5 mg/kg). The data show that amphetamine and cocaine produce identical DA elevations both in the nAc and DMS, whereas nicotine increases DA in nAc only. Ethanol and morphine both increased DMS DA, but weaker and in a qualitatively different way than in nAc, suggesting that the manner in which DA is increased might be important to the triggering of psychosis. THC elevated DA in neither region, indicating that the pro-psychotic effects of THC are not related to DA release. We conclude that psychosis-generating substances affect striatal DA release differently than non-psychosis-generating substances.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

mTOR regulates cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization through the SynDIG1–GluA2 interaction in the nucleus accumbens

Behavioral sensitization is a progressive increase in locomotor or stereotypic behaviours in response to drugs. It is believed to contribute to the reinforcing properties of drugs and to play an important role in relapse after cessation of drug abuse. However, the mechanism underlying this behaviour remains poorly understood. In this study, we showed that mTOR signaling was activated during the expression of behavioral sensitization to cocaine and that intraperitoneal or intra-nucleus accumbens (NAc) treatment with rapamycin, a specific mTOR inhibitor, attenuated cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization. Cocaine significantly modified brain lipid profiles in the NAc of cocaine-sensitized mice and markedly elevated the levels of phosphatidylinositol-4-monophosphates (PIPs), including PIP, PIP2, and PIP3. The behavioural effect of cocaine was attenuated by intra-NAc administration of LY294002, an AKT-specific inhibitor, suggesting that PIPs may contribute to mTOR activation in response to cocaine. An RNA-sequencing analysis of the downstream effectors of mTOR signalling revealed that cocaine significantly decreased the expression of SynDIG1, a known substrate of mTOR signalling, and decreased the surface expression of GluA2. In contrast, AAV-mediated SynDIG1 overexpression in NAc attenuated intracellular GluA2 internalization by promoting the SynDIG1–GluA2 interaction, thus maintaining GluA2 surface expression and repressing cocaine-induced behaviours. In conclusion, NAc SynDIG1 may play a negative regulatory role in cocaine-induced behavioural sensitization by regulating synaptic surface expression of GluA2.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

The feasibility of a novel injectable hydrogel for protecting artificial gastrointestinal ulcers after endoscopic resection: an animal pilot study

Recently, covering materials for protecting post-endoscopic ulcers are being developed using hydrogels. Existing hydrogels are not ideal coating materials because it is difficult to control their physical properties. Therefore, we conducted an animal pilot study to investigate the protective effect of a novel ulcer coating material, whose physical properties can be easily controlled and designed. We applied the novel injectable hydrogel to artificial ulcers induced on the gastric mucosa of rats. Rats were assigned to the hydrogel or the control group. To measure the protective effect of hydrogel on ulcers, the perforation rate, ulcer diameter, and ulcer area were evaluated 48 h after gel application. As secondary endpoints, we assessed the residual rate of the hydrogel at the bottom of the ulcer, performed histological analysis, and analyzed adverse events associated with hydrogel. The perforation rate was significantly lower (16% vs. 75%) and the mean diameter of ulcers was significantly smaller (5.4 ± 1.8 mm vs. 7.8 ± 2.8 mm) in the hydrogel group. Histopathological findings revealed the inflammatory cell count was significantly higher in the control group. Our novel hydrogel showed a protective effect on artificial gastric ulcers in a rat model.
CANCER
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Nature.com

The making of a potent L-lactate transport inhibitor

L-lactate is an important metabolite, energy source, and signaling molecule in health and disease. In mammals, its transport across biological membranes is mediated by monocarboxylate transporters (MCTs) of the solute carrier 16 (SLC16) family. Malfunction, overexpression or absence of transporters of this family are associated with diseases such as cancer and type 2 diabetes. Moreover, lactate acts as a signaling molecule and virulence factor in certain bacterial infections. Here, we report the rational, structure-guided identification of potent, nanomolar affinity inhibitors acting on an L-lactate-specific SLC16 homologue from the bacterium Syntrophobacter fumaroxidans (SfMCT). High-resolution crystal structures of SfMCT with bound inhibitors uncovered their interaction mechanism on an atomic level and the role of water molecules in inhibitor binding. The presented systematic approach is a valuable procedure for the identification of L-lactate transport inhibitors. Furthermore, identified inhibitors represent potential tool compounds to interfere with monocarboxylate transport across biological membranes mediated by MCTs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of autophagy in the process of osseointegration around titanium implants with micro-nano topography promoted by osteoimmunity

Osteoimmunity plays an important role in the process of implant osseointegration. Autophagy is a conservative metabolic pathway of eukaryotic cells, but whether the interaction between autophagy and osteoimmunity plays a key role in osseointegration remains unclear. In this study, we prepared smooth titanium disks and micro-nano topography titanium disks, to study the immune microenvironment of RAW264.7 cells, and prepared the conditioned medium to study the effect of immune microenvironment on the osteogenesis and autophagy of MC3T3-E1 cells. Autophagy inhibitor 3-MA was used to inhibit autophagy to observe the change of expression of osteogenic markers. The results showed that the micro-nano topography titanium disks could stimulate RAW264.7 cells to differentiate into M2 type, forming an anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment; compared with the control group, the anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment promoted the proliferation and differentiation of osteoblasts better. The anti-inflammatory immune environment activated the autophagy level of osteoblasts, while the expression of osteogenic markers was down-regulated after inhibition of autophagy. These results indicate that anti-inflammatory immune microenvironment can promote cell proliferation and osteogenic differentiation, autophagy plays an important role in this process. This study further explains the mechanism of implant osseointegration in osteoimmune microenvironment, and provides reference for improving implant osseointegration.
CHINA
Nature.com

Efficient production of vindoline from tabersonine by metabolically engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Vindoline is a plant derived monoterpene indole alkaloid (MIA) with potential therapeutic applications and more importantly serves as the precursor to vinblastine and vincristine. To obtain a yeast strain for high yield production of vindoline from tabersonine, multiple metabolic engineering strategies were employed via the CRISPR/Cas9 mediated multiplex genome integration technology in the present study. Through increasing and tuning the copy numbers of the pathway genes, pairing cytochrome P450 enzymes (CYPs) with appropriate cytochrome P450 reductases (CPRs), engineering the microenvironment for functional expression of CYPs, enhancing cofactor supply, and optimizing fermentation conditions, the production of vindoline was increased to a final titer as high as ∼16.5 mg/L, which is more than 3,800,000-fold higher than the parent strain and the highest tabersonine to vindoline conversion yield ever reported. This work represents a key step of the engineering efforts to establish de novo biosynthetic pathways for vindoline, vinblastine, and vincristine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neofunctionalization of an ancient domain allows parasites to avoid intraspecific competition by manipulating host behaviour

Intraspecific competition is a major force in mediating population dynamics, fuelling adaptation, and potentially leading to evolutionary diversification. Among the evolutionary arms races between parasites, one of the most fundamental and intriguing behavioural adaptations and counter-adaptations are superparasitism and superparasitism avoidance. However, the underlying mechanisms and ecological contexts of these phenomena remain underexplored. Here, we apply the Drosophila parasite Leptopilina boulardi as a study system and find that this solitary endoparasitic wasp provokes a host escape response for superparasitism avoidance. We combine multi-omics and in vivo functional studies to characterize a small set of RhoGAP domain-containing genes that mediate the parasite’s manipulation of host escape behaviour by inducing reactive oxygen species in the host central nervous system. We further uncover an evolutionary scenario in which neofunctionalization and specialization gave rise to the novel role of RhoGAP domain in avoiding superparasitism, with an ancestral origin prior to the divergence between Leptopilina specialist and generalist species. Our study suggests that superparasitism avoidance is adaptive for a parasite and adds to our understanding of how the molecular manipulation of host behaviour has evolved in this system.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Adipokinetic hormone (AKH), energy budget and their effect on feeding and gustatory processes of foraging honey bees

The adipokinetic hormone (AKH) of insects is considered an equivalent of the mammalian hormone glucagon as it induces fast mobilization of carbohydrates and lipids from the fat body upon starvation. Yet, in foraging honey bees, which lack fat body storage for carbohydrates, it was suggested that AKH may have lost its original function. Here we manipulated the energy budget of bee foragers to determine the effect of AKH on appetitive responses. As AKH participates in a cascade leading to acceptance of unpalatable substances in starved Drosophila, we also assessed its effect on foragers presented with sucrose solution spiked with salicin. Starved and partially-fed bees were topically exposed with different doses of AKH to determine if this hormone modifies food ingestion and sucrose responsiveness. We found a significant effect of the energy budget (i.e. starved vs. partially-fed) on the decision to ingest or respond to both pure sucrose solution and sucrose solution spiked with salicin, but no effect of AKH per se. These results are consistent with a loss of function of AKH in honey bee foragers, in accordance with a social life that implies storing energy resources in the hive, in amounts that exceed individual needs.
WILDLIFE
targetedonc.com

Zanubrutinib Demonstrates Activity in Patients With CLL/SLL and Del(17p)

Zanubrutinib, a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, was safe and effective in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma carrying chromosome 17p13.1 deletion. Zanubrutinib (Brukinsa), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, was safe and effective in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)...
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hippocampal cytogenesis abrogation impairs inter-regional communication between the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex and promotes the time-dependent manifestation of emotional and cognitive deficits

Impaired ability to generate new cells in the adult brain has been linked to deficits in multiple emotional and cognitive behavioral domains. However, the mechanisms by which abrogation of adult neural stem cells (NSCs) impacts on brain function remains controversial. We used a transgenic rat line, the GFAP-Tk, to selectively eliminate NSCs and assess repercussions on different behavioral domains. To assess the functional importance of newborn cells in specific developmental stages, two parallel experimental timeframes were adopted: a short- and a long-term timeline, 1 and 4 weeks after the abrogation protocol, respectively. We conducted in vivo electrophysiology to assess the effects of cytogenesis abrogation on the functional properties of the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, and on their intercommunication. Adult brain cytogenesis abrogation promoted a time-specific installation of behavioral deficits. While the lack of newborn immature hippocampal neuronal and glial cells elicited a behavioral phenotype restricted to hyperanxiety and cognitive rigidity, specific abrogation of mature new neuronal and glial cells promoted the long-term manifestation of a more complex behavioral profile encompassing alterations in anxiety and hedonic behaviors, along with deficits in multiple cognitive modalities. More so, abrogation of 4 to 7-week-old cells resulted in impaired electrophysiological synchrony of neural theta oscillations between the dorsal hippocampus and the medial prefrontal cortex, which are likely to contribute to the described long-term cognitive alterations. Hence, this work provides insight on how newborn neurons and astrocytes display different functional roles throughout different maturation stages, and establishes common ground to reconcile contrasting results that have marked this field.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Features of structure, magnetic state and electrodynamic performance of SrFeInO

Indium-substituted strontium hexaferrites were prepared by the conventional solid-phase reaction method. Neutron diffraction patterns were obtained at room temperature and analyzed using the Rietveld methods. A linear dependence of the unit cell parameters is found. In3+ cations are located mainly in octahedral positions of 4fVI and 12 k. The average crystallite size varies within 0.84–0.65 μm. With increasing substitution, the TC Curie temperature decreases monotonically down to ~ 520 K. ZFC and FC measurements showed a frustrated state. Upon substitution, the average and maximum sizes of ferrimagnetic clusters change in the opposite direction. The Mr remanent magnetization decreases down to ~ 20.2 emu/g at room temperature. The Ms spontaneous magnetization and the keff effective magnetocrystalline anisotropy constant are determined. With increasing substitution, the maximum of the ε/ real part of permittivity decreases in magnitude from ~ 3.3 to ~ 1.9 and shifts towards low frequencies from ~ 45.5 GHz to ~ 37.4 GHz. The maximum of the tg(α) dielectric loss tangent decreases from ~ 1.0 to ~ 0.7 and shifts towards low frequencies from ~ 40.6 GHz to ~ 37.3 GHz. The low-frequency maximum of the μ/ real part of permeability decreases from ~ 1.8 to ~ 0.9 and slightly shifts towards high frequencies up to ~ 34.7 GHz. The maximum of the tg(δ) magnetic loss tangent decreases from ~ 0.7 to ~ 0.5 and shifts slightly towards low frequencies from ~ 40.5 GHz to ~ 37.7 GHz. The discussion of microwave properties is based on the saturation magnetization, natural ferromagnetic resonance and dielectric polarization types.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy