With his combination of good looks and acting talent, it’s no surprise that Max Irons has become a star. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 2004, he has consistently worked his way to bigger and better opportunities. At this point in his career, he can now say that he’s been a part of several successful projects. Many people will recognize him most from shows like Condor and The White Queen. No matter what he’s working on or what his role is, Max can always be trusted to put on an amazing performance. His fans will be excited to know that he will be in the upcoming mini-series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin which is set to premiere in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Max Irons.

