CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Business & Finance

Washington Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove ETFCU's Vertical Checking! No one offers a better rate of return, and the free ATMs are great. There is no reason to bank anywhere else!. Annual Percentage Yield is accurate of 5/26/2021. Rate subject to change. Fees or other conditions could reduce earnings on the account. Applicable on balances up to $20,000. Some requirements apply. 3.30% APY dividend will not be paid if all services are not used or if fewer than 15 debit purchases post in the month. Debit transactions typically post within two business days and may vary based on merchant processing. ATM fee reimbursement limited to $15 per account per month. Minimum deposit of $25 required to open. Refund paid on the last day of the month. Federally Insured by NCUA. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

newspaperads.washtimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

The Future of Personal Finance

The last two years have seen a significant change in the world of personal finance. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has pushed forward the digitization of finance, and now people may be curious about what to expect next. The viral pandemic has fueled a significant surge in consumers who prefer to do their banking online, and further changes are likely to be seen in the months and years ahead.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

One Inc, a Digital Payments Network for Insurance Sector, to Issue Claims via Mastercard Virtual Cards

To ensure that individual consumers, families, and companies have near-instant access to insurance funds to deal with unexpected situations or emergencies, One Inc, a digital payments network for the insurance sector, reveals that it intends to disburse claims via Mastercard virtual cards and Mastercard Send. Powered by One Inc’s product,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Integrated Finance raises £2m

Fintech infrastructure platform Integrated Finance has raised £2 million in a seed funding round led by Octopus Ventures. 500 Start-Ups, SuperSeed Ventures, and angels Chris Adelsbach, Srin Madipalli, and John Erdimansinga joined the round. The Integrated Finance platform offers infrastructure APIs that help developers at fintech startups and big banks...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Credit Union#Business Finance#Etfcu#Vertical Checking#Ncua
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Protect Your Finances

Be wise with your finances! Learn more about Mortach Financial here. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BoardingArea

More Barclays Business Credit Cards Bugs & Finance Charge / Interest Fee Errors

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. A few weeks ago, I wrote Barclays Business Credit Cards Now Visible on App & Website (Along with Bugs and Earner Grow Card). Since then, there have been other issues / errors with Barclays: PSA: Check Barclays Accounts For Erroneous Foreign Transaction Fees and Some Barclays Wyndham Earner Business Cardholders Being Charged $149 Annual Fee (Should Be $95). These seem to be growing pains for Barclays as they bring business credit cards onto their personal website and app platforms. Unfortunately, it looks like I can add one more issue to the list: finance charge / interest fee errors. Let me explain…
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

P2P Lender Linked Finance Reports Business Optimism is Back

Peer to peer SME lender Linked Finance says that business optimism is back to pre-pandemic levels even while the Delta/Mu COVID variants capture headlines. Linked Finance, operating in Ireland, reports in its inaugural Linked Finance SME Confidence Index, referencing research conducted by Behaviours & Attitudes, was at 65.6 in Q2 (scored out of 100), surging from a level of 48.7 a year ago, and above the pre-pandemic level of 65.2 in Q4 2019.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

As Banks Lend Less Money, Small Businesses Need More. Why Decentralized Finance Could Be the Fix

You might have missed it, but the deadline passed a few days ago for founders to file "forgiveness applications" for phase one of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP was the government's emergency response program to help small businesses keep workers employed in the Covid-19 financial fallout. If owners used the PPP funds as the program intended, they could apply to get the loan forgiven.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Proof Observer

Brooklyn Finance Startup to Help Provide Extra Capital to Businesses During COVID

Private cash funding will gross businesses the minimum percent with zero collateral. The finance service Cash Up Funding, located above Brooklyn's Best Locksmith & Hardware, provides the fast cash advance as to the list articles headline about side gigs will barely earn an income. Cash Up Funding paints a business gross includes the advantage of expansion, renovation, inventory, advertising, payroll.
BROOKLYN, NY
fidelity.com

Managing your finances as a freelancer

Freelancers sometimes struggle with uneven cash flow. Take proactive steps to save for retirement. Research your health insurance options. Melanie Lockert started hustling after graduating from a master’s program. She struggled to find a full-time job, so she stayed afloat by babysitting, cleaning houses, and walking dogs. After graduating, Lockert...
ECONOMY
pymnts

B2B Payments Platform Melio Raises $250M at $4B Valuation

B2B payments platform Melio has reached a $4 billion valuation after announcing it had raised an additional $250 million in a funding round, according to a press release on Tuesday (Sept. 13). The funding will help the company partner with new financial institutions, software providers and marketplaces, per the release.
MARKETS
automationworld.com

The Maintenance-Finance-Safety Connection

Most coverage of computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) tends to focus on their ability to reduce downtime, guide maintenance teams, and improve production operations. What’s not typically discussed is how CMMS can be used to mitigate physical and financial risks. Paul Lachance, senior manufacturing advisor at Dude Solutions (a CMMS...
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Annuity innovation in the RIA world

Registered investment advisors (RIAs) and financial professionals working within trust companies have been resistant to using annuities for years. In this paper, K. Orian Williams, JD, LL.M, CFP®, highlights exciting new developments in many advisory-friendly annuities. Forward-thinking fiduciary financial professionals may just change their views about these viable strategies. Recent...
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Finastra adds first bitcoin wallet to banking app store

Allied Payment Network has launched a bitcoin wallet app for banks and credit unions on Finastra's FusionStore. Built with Nydig, the Allied app will enable financial institutions to offer their customers and members the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin via a compliant, secure and turnkey platform. The wallet...
TECHNOLOGY
unity.edu

Financing a Sustainable World

Since business plays an important role in developing environmental financial solutions for future generations, this course considers how the tools of finance can address environmental challenges and how market processes can be used to ensure long-term sustainability. Students will learn an overview of business financial management, with an emphasis on financial statement analysis, management of cash flow, risk and return, and sources of finance. Upon completion, students will be able to interpret and apply principles of financial management to develop sustainable business solutions.
UNITY, ME
sidneyoh.com

DuLaney to be Promoted to Finance Officer

Earlier today, Sidney City Manager Mark Cundiff announced that Renee DuLaney has been tapped to become the city’s next Finance Officer. Current Finance Officer Ginger Adams, who has served the city since March 2002, recently announced her retirement effective October 1, 2021. Since October 2006, DuLaney has served as the...
SIDNEY, OH
nhfrontpage.com

Business Finance Authority funds detox center infrastructure

BETHLEHEM — Recent funding support from the NH Business Finance Authority allowed AHEAD Housing to increase capacity at Bethlehem's new detox center, formerly known as the Friendship House. The $1 million BFA investment allowed AHEAD to replace old administrative offices with additional patient rooms and install a new central air...
TEXAS STATE
Bank Info Security

Case Study: Unit Finance

Learn how fintech startup Unit Finance accelerated its compliance certification as well as its time to market by outsourcing data security and compliance to VGS. You’ll learn:. How Unit built its PCI infrastructure faster than the in-house alternative;. Why the organization’s complicated specs were a non-issue for the VGS Platform;
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy