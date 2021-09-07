Business & Finance

Love ETFCU's Vertical Checking! No one offers a better rate of return, and the free ATMs are great. There is no reason to bank anywhere else!. Annual Percentage Yield is accurate of 5/26/2021. Rate subject to change. Fees or other conditions could reduce earnings on the account. Applicable on balances up to $20,000. Some requirements apply. 3.30% APY dividend will not be paid if all services are not used or if fewer than 15 debit purchases post in the month. Debit transactions typically post within two business days and may vary based on merchant processing. ATM fee reimbursement limited to $15 per account per month. Minimum deposit of $25 required to open. Refund paid on the last day of the month. Federally Insured by NCUA. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.