Author Correction: Magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate ameliorates high fructose-induced liver fibrosis in rat by increasing miR-375-3p to suppress JAK2/STAT3 pathway and TGF-β1/Smad signaling

The authors apologize that in Fig. 2C, although the tumor volume data were shown in Fig. 2A, the size of the tumors in vehicle-treated appeared so big, which raised the concern that this experiment contravened the guidelines of the welfare and use of animals. To address the concern, the authors looked into the whole procedures of the experiment and confirmed that no violation happened in the experiment based on the protocol that approved by Emory IACUC in year 2011.

