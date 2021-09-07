CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Author Correction: Magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate ameliorates high fructose-induced liver fibrosis in rat by increasing miR-375-3p to suppress JAK2/STAT3 pathway and TGF-β1/Smad signaling

By Yan-zi Yang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter publication, the authors realized the representative image of Sirius red-stained paraffin-embedded sections of liver tissue (Fig. 1e) was misplaced. The correct figure is reproduced and presented. The conclusions are not affected by this correction. We sincerely apologize for our mistakes and any inconvenience this might have caused.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Synergistic suppression of noscapine and conventional chemotherapeutics on human glioblastoma cell growth

The authors apologize that in Fig. 2C, although the tumor volume data were shown in Fig. 2A, the size of the tumors in vehicle-treated appeared so big, which raised the concern that this experiment contravened the guidelines of the welfare and use of animals. To address the concern, the authors looked into the whole procedures of the experiment and confirmed that no violation happened in the experiment based on the protocol that approved by Emory IACUC in year 2011.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Stimulus-dependent representational drift in primary visual cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25436-3, published online 27 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in a sentence in the Results section which incorrectly read ‘Repeating these analyses for noise correlations revealed a weaker effect than that of SC, though the trend was in the same direction (Supplementary Fig. 13), possibly due to relatively low levels of noise correlations in our data.’ The correct version refers to ‘Supplementary Fig. 14’ in place of ‘Supplementary Fig. 13’.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Efficient dissolved organic carbon production and export in the oligotrophic ocean

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02227-3, published online 11 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the horizontal axes labelling of Fig. 3, in which the southernmost coordinates were labelled “N” instead of “S”. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Fluorescence/photoacoustic imaging-guided nanomaterials for highly efficient cancer theragnostic agent

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95660-w, published online 05 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where the model number “LUX 3.0” for the fluorescence imaging system was omitted. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, subsection name:. “Fluorescence imaging system design”,. “All of the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibrosis#Stat3#Liver#Magnesium#Fructose#Mir 375#Sirius
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhancing and quantifying spatial homogeneity in monolayer WS

The original Article has been corrected. National Physical Laboratory, Hampton Road, Teddington, TW11 0LW, UK. Yameng Cao, Sebastian Wood, Filipe Richheimer, J. Blakesley & Fernando A. Castro. Department of Physics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, LA1 4YB, UK. Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XH, UK. Open Access This...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Glucose and fatty acid metabolism involved in the protective effect of metformin against ulipristal-induced endometrial changes in rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88346-w, published online 23 April 2021. In the original version of the Article, Figure 4 was a duplication of Figure 3. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Clinical Pharmacy Practice Department, Faculty of Pharmacy,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Costs of position, velocity, and force requirements in optimal control induce triphasic muscle activation during reaching movement

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96084-2, published online 19 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4 where the line graphs were incorrect in panels e-h. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced rat acute lung injury via suppressing the ERK1/2 and NF-κB signaling pathways

Department of Anesthesiology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People’s Hospital, Shanghai, 200233, China. Yingchuan Li, Zhen Zeng, Yongmei Cao, Yujing Liu, Feng Ping, Mengfan Liang, Ying Xue, Caihua Xi, Ming Zhou & Wei Jiang. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lgals9 deficiency ameliorates obesity by modulating redox state of PRDX2

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85080-1, published online 16 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 5, the size marker gel image was mistakenly placed in Panel (e). The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally in Supplementary Figure 4 and 5, the panel...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Detection of brain neovascularization induced by focal ischemia

WT mice were subjected to transient focal cerebral ischemia (MCAO) for 50 mins. Brains were isolated and sectioned 30 days later. Brain sections were stained with anti-collagen IV (Col IV) and anti-GFAP antibodies. Lesion areas in the ipsilateral side were defined by GFAP staining and an identical area in the contralateral side was used as control for normalization of the values (outlined, left panel). Scale bar: 1 mm. Collagen IV staining of the lesion area (ipsilateral side) is shown in the right panel. Scale bar: 50 μm. For more information, please refer to the article by Yoon et al., in this issue.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

How the impact of chemotherapy on healthy cells affects the development of blood cells

Some types of chemotherapy eliminate cancer cells by damaging their DNA. These drugs can also affect healthy cells, where the damage can generate mutations that persist after the end of the treatment. Researchers at the IRB Barcelona's Biomedical Genomics Laboratory, led by ICREA researcher Dr. Núria López-Bigas, have identified the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Nonlinear shifts in infectious rust disease due to climate change

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25182-6, published online 24 August 2021. In the original version of the published article, a phrase in Fig. 1 legend was accidentally duplicated (“(shift in temperature denoted by change in color gradient, hot = red, cold = blue)”). The duplicate phrase has been removed. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Plant...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Observation and analysis of diving beetle movements while swimming

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96158-1, published online 16 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “The authors are grateful for the support of the National Key Research and Development Program of China (Grant No. 2016YFE0132900), the National Natural Science Foundation of China...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Blue Light Can Trigger Key Signaling Pathway for Embryonic Development and Cancer Genesis

Blue light is illuminating new understanding of a key signaling pathway in embryo development, tissue maintenance, and cancer genesis. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign developed an approach using blue light to activate the Wnt (pronounced “wint”) signaling pathway in frog embryos. The pathway plays a wide variety of roles in animal and human development, and the ability to regulate it with light will allow researchers to better study its assorted functions, the team says.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Magnetic skyrmion bundles and their current-driven dynamics

In the version of this Article initially published, the Acknowledgements text was missing this last sentence: “J.Z. was supported by U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences (grant no. DE-SC0020221).”. The original Article has been corrected in the online and in print versions of the paper. Anhui...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification and characterization of Piwi-interacting RNAs in human placentas of preeclampsia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95307-w, published online 03 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 2, 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 2:. Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province, No. 745 Wuluo Road, Hongshan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: High-density information storage in an absolutely defined aperiodic sequence of monodisperse copolyester

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13952-2, published online 07 January 2020. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article contained several errors on pages 6 and 7, which incorrectly rounded the calculated mass of five tetramers to even numbers. Additionally, there was a typo in the legend for Supplementary Table 15 on page 56. The correct version can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction. The errors have been corrected in the Supplementary Information associated with this Article.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

30 years of data reveals risk of poor prognosis increases with tumor size in liver cancer

Researchers at the Department of Hepato-Biliary-Pancreatic Surgery, Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine have shown that the prognostic impact of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, is dependent on tumor size. The study findings, recently published in the journal Liver Cancer, fills in the need...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Hypoxic gastric cancer-derived exosomes promote progression and metastasis via MiR-301a-3p/PHD3/HIF-1α positive feedback loop

Correction to: Oncogene (2020) 39:6231–6244, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-020-01425-6, published online 21 August 2020. Following the publication of this article the authors noted errors in the following supplementary files:. - Supplementary Fig. 4 - the representative figures of MKN45 transwell results and HE image for in situ hybridization of miR-301a-3p were falsely placed....
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy