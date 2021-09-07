Author Correction: Magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate ameliorates high fructose-induced liver fibrosis in rat by increasing miR-375-3p to suppress JAK2/STAT3 pathway and TGF-β1/Smad signaling
After publication, the authors realized the representative image of Sirius red-stained paraffin-embedded sections of liver tissue (Fig. 1e) was misplaced. The correct figure is reproduced and presented. The conclusions are not affected by this correction. We sincerely apologize for our mistakes and any inconvenience this might have caused.www.nature.com
