CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Childhood interrupted: Kids struggle with long COVID

sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Grogan stared blankly at his ninth-grade biology classwork. It was material he had mastered the day before, but it looked utterly unfamiliar. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he blurted. His teacher and classmates at his Dallas school reminded him how adeptly he’d answered questions about the topic during the previous class. “I’ve never seen this before,” he insisted, becoming so distressed that the teacher excused him to visit the school nurse.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 1

Related
HuffingtonPost

These Are The Most Common Long-Haul COVID Symptoms In Kids

One of the few mercies of the coronavirus pandemic is that children are, by and large, spared the most serious outcomes. More than 4.7 million pediatric cases have been diagnosed in the United States so far, and under 2% have resulted in hospitalization. But questions still remain about the long-term...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#On Children#Eagle Scout#Japanese#French#English
dallassun.com

Mental health deteriorated during pandemic

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): A recent study reported individuals with pre-existing health conditions, such as cancer, were more likely to report depressive symptoms during the pandemic. Data shows that during the pandemic, almost half (42 per cent) of participants in the study published in the journal, Lancet Regional Health-Americas,...
MENTAL HEALTH
WJBF.com

1 in 7 kids with COVID have long-haul symptoms, English study finds

(NEXSTAR) – A study of 3,065 children who tested positive for COVID-19 in England found as many as 1 in 7 of them were still experiencing symptoms 15 weeks later. The study was conducted in England by University College London and Public Health England, according to Reuters. Researchers compared about 3,000 11- to-17-year olds who tested positive for COVID-19 with a control group of about 3,700 who tested negative.
KIDS
Cheddar News

Growing Concerns Over Childhood COVID Hospitalizations, Long-Haul Symptoms

Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist at UTHealth School of Public Health, joined Wake Up With Cheddar to discuss the increase in childhood COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and how parents can help protect their kids going back to school for in-person learning. "About 10 percent of kids will get long hauler symptoms, and that is ... if you have asymptomatic disease all the way to severe disease," she said. "Those long hauler symptoms can be quite burdensome for the kids."
KIDS
centralrecorder.com

COVID Vaccines for Kids take so long to be Approved! Here’s Why

There are the usual back-to-school jitters and a renewed sense of uncertainty and change around the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. As we plan to send our country’s youngest citizens back to school safely, the highly transmissible Delta variant has made its unsettling debut. Young students are returning to school despite the increasing Delta epidemic, even without the COVID-19 vaccination. Many parents are also worried. They wonder when their children are going to get the critical shot.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Phramalive.com

Vaccines Cut “Long-Haul” COVID Risk in Half; Kids Test Positive in Droves

There’s plenty of COVID-19 news. Here’s a look. Study in 1.2 Million People Demonstrated Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines. A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found that the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines resulted in a drop in “long-haul” COVID-19 by 50%. The study, which was in more than 1.2 million partially and fully vaccinated adults in the U.K. between December 2020 and July 2021, also found that there was only a 0.5% rate of breakthrough infections—infection after vaccination—14 days after the first dose of the shots and only 0.2% after the second. And in the people who did experience breakthrough infections, the chances of them being asymptomatic increased 63% after the first dose and 94% after the second dose. People over the age of 60 who were healthy had about half the risk of breakthrough infections than frail older adults or older adults with comorbidities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WDBO

Can kids get ‘long COVID' after coronavirus infections?

Can kids get “long COVID" after coronavirus infections?. Yes, but studies indicate they're less likely than adults to be affected by symptoms that persist, recur or begin a month or more after infection. Estimates vary on how often the symptoms known as long COVID-19 occur in kids. A recently published...
KIDS
NBC Washington

Children's National in DC Treating, Studying Kids With ‘Long COVID'

Some children are suffering from lingering physical, mental and neurological symptoms months after getting COVID-19. Now, Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., is studying the phenomenon and trying to help young people get some relief. "I’m a pretty healthy kid, right. I'm 17 years old, but when I had COVID,...
KIDS
9News

Childhood obesity increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

COLORADO, USA — With the arrival of the pandemic and changes rapidly occurring to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many children took the brunt of that tumultuous period. Some had to adjust to the isolation of having to be at home, adapt to virtual schooling and interrupt nearly all of their normal physical activities. A period that not only affected some children mentally, but also physically.
COLORADO STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Childhood vaccines and COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before COVID-19 vaccines became available last December, doctors were already noticing a correlation between a person’s vaccination history and how well their body was fighting the coronavirus. In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz explains how two childhood vaccines -- not any COVID-19 vaccine, remember --...
GREEN BAY, WI
The US Sun

Almost one million Brits plagued by long Covid – as cases in kids rise

ALMOST one million Brits are being plagued by long Covid, and cases are rising in children. Long Covid is when people catch the coronavirus and instead of fully recovering, they suffer symptoms for weeks, potentially months, more. The Office for National Statistics published data today revealing an estimated 970,000 people...
KIDS
@JohnLocke

Another COVID Byproduct: Childhood Obesity Spikes

Brittany Bernstein of National Review Online highlights another piece of bad health news related to COVID-19. The number of American children who are overweight or obese has surged by a relative increase of almost 24 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a new study. An analysis by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy