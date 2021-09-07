CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Q&A: Arthur Blank on 20 years of Falcons ownership and his future vision

By Michael Rothstein
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – Arthur Blank is entering his 20th season as owner of the Atlanta Falcons. He has seen highs and lows, reached a Super Bowl and, recently, endured years of futility. Blank sat down with ESPN recently to discuss the past two decades, the next decade and more -- including...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFL
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: May play Sunday

Ryan is in uniform before Sunday's preseason game against the Browns, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. As are Calvin Ridley and Mike Davis. If the preceding is any indication, Ryan and the rest of Atlanta's first-team offense figure to see at least one possession and perhaps more than that as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
TMZ.com

Offset Ready For Falcons To Move On From Matt Ryan, 'We Need A New QB'

Offset is clearly ready to see the Matt Ryan era come to an end in Atlanta ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to see his beloved Falcons move on to a new quarterback. The "Bad and Boujee" rapper -- who's from the ATL area -- was talking football with us out in NYC earlier this week ... when he explained he's done with Ryan.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Blank
The Falcoholic

Falcons reportedly cut 3 players from practice squad

You’ve probably been watching like a hawk to see if the Falcons might pick up any free agents, just as we have, given that the team looked so shaky against the Eagles and could clearly use a little help. We haven’t seen any of those signings yet, but the Falcons did make a handful of moves on the practice squad that suggest something’s coming.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Jalen Mayfield needs to be directed to the bench

Among the endless list of atrocities that was the Atlanta Falcons loss near the top of that list sits offensive guard Jalen Mayfield. Mayfield was incapable on Sunday and consistently beat and driven back into quarterback Matt Ryan. Mayfield appeared to be a college athlete over his skis attempting to...
NFL
Yardbarker

What did Matt Ryan think of Kyle Pitts' First Game?

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan and rookie tight end were on the field for the first time together on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blew out the Falcons, 32-9, running away with the game in the second half to spoil the debuts of head coach Arthur Smith and the hyped rookie tight end.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highs And Lows#American Football#Q A#The Atlanta Falcons#Espn
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What Arthur Smith said after the 19-10 loss to the Browns

Here’s what Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to say after the 19-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On the decision to play TE Kyle Pitts and his evaluation of Pitts: ”Yeah, with some of younger guys, even some of the younger guys that have played, wanted to give them a few snaps, get into a routine, and get ready for week one. Kyle, we didn’t want his first snap to be against Philly. We thought he has done a nice job all preseason. We tried to be smart with guys, evaluate those guys, and gave them a small package, let them go. Of course him and Hayden wanted to play the whole game, but you got to make those decisions. Small sample size, but was good to get him a catch, and we’ll see where we go now going into the regular season.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons Draft Ryan QB Replacement in NFL Mock

Could the Atlanta Falcons get their ‘quarterback of the future’ in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? The staff of Fan Nation’s NFL Draft site believes it’s possible. After Week 1 of the college football season, the staff had the Falcons trading into the No. 4 selection to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons Report: Arthur Blank provides more details regarding the Julio Jones trade

Julio Jones is back in the headlines as Arthur Blank sat down with The Athletic for an interview in which the former Falcons wide receiver was brought up. In the interview, Blank admitted he was befuddled by the All-Pro wideout’s sudden discontent with organization, which led to missed practices, and eventually, a strained relationship. This, from Jeff Schultz’s piece:
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons defensive woes continue in home opener

As the adage goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. When watching this game, it could not be any truer for the Atlanta Falcons. In their 32-6 loss, the defense allowed 434 yards on 67 plays. To emphasize, 264 of the yards the Atlanta Falcons allowed came by way of the pass. Last season, the defense was last in the NFL in passing yards allowed a game: 293.6 yards. Moreover, this defense gave up 34 passing touchdowns, which was the 27th most in 2020.
NFL
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Wolverines blank Falcons in opener

Mt. Lake Area’s defense and special teams came up big Friday night, as the Wolverines pitched a season-opening shutout, defeating Red Rock Central 24-0 in Mt. Lake. The Wolverines held the Falcons to 105 yards of total offense in the game. Meanwhile, the MLA special teams blocked a pair of punts and had two huge field-position-flipping punts that proved key in the game.
FOOTBALL
theScore

Falcons' Blank: Relationship with Julio changed after bitter extension talks

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank shared details about how the relationship between the franchise and star receiver Julio Jones came to an end on Tuesday. Following 10 years with the Falcons, Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans in June. The deal came less than two seasons after Jones signed a three-year, $66-million extension with Atlanta. Blank believes the relationship deteriorated during those contract talks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy