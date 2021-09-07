CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacancy rate still rising for office spaces on the Peninsula

By Corey Browning Daily Journal staff
San Mateo Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffice space vacancy rates, though not climbing as sharply as earlier in the year, are still on the rise on the Peninsula as new COVID variants continue to bring uncertainty. Vacancy rates, which pre-pandemic hovered just below 6%, have climbed to 13.7% as tenants continue to move out and demand for the space drops, according to a report issued by CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm.

