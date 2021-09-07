CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retraction Note to: Hispidulin induces ER stress-mediated apoptosis in human hepatocellular carcinoma cells in vitro and in vivo by activating AMPK signaling pathway

By Mei Han
 9 days ago

Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica 2019; 40:666-676; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-018-0159-7; published online 14 September 2018. The Editor-in-Chief has retracted this article. Concerns were raised regarding a number figures, specifically:. Figure 1E has been previously published as Figure 1D in1. Figure 1E: the upper left hand panel has been previously published in Figure...

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated exome and RNA sequencing of TFE3-translocation renal cell carcinoma

TFE3-translocation renal cell carcinoma (TFE3-tRCC) is a rare and heterogeneous subtype of kidney cancer with no standard treatment for advanced disease. We describe comprehensive molecular characteristics of 63 untreated primary TFE3-tRCCs based on whole-exome and RNA sequencing. TFE3-tRCC is highly heterogeneous, both clinicopathologically and genotypically. ASPSCR1-TFE3 fusion and several somatic copy number alterations, including the loss of 22q, are associated with aggressive features and poor outcomes. Apart from tumors with MED15-TFE3 fusion, most TFE3-tRCCs exhibit low PD-L1 expression and low T-cell infiltration. Unsupervised transcriptomic analysis reveals five molecular clusters with distinct angiogenesis, stroma, proliferation and KRAS down signatures, which show association with fusion patterns and prognosis. In line with the aggressive nature, the high angiogenesis/stroma/proliferation cluster exclusively consists of tumors with ASPSCR1-TFE3 fusion. Here, we describe the genomic and transcriptomic features of TFE3-tRCC and provide insights into precision medicine for this disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Neutrophil extracellular traps in patients with liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma

Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) are web-like structures consisting of DNA, histones and granule proteins, released from neutrophils in thrombus formation, inflammation, and cancer. We asked if plasma levels of the NET markers myeloperoxidase (MPO)-DNA and citrullinated histone H3 (H3Cit)-DNA, are elevated in liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and if the levels correlate with clinical parameters. MPO-DNA, H3Cit-DNA, and thrombin–antithrombin (TAT) complex, as a marker of coagulation activity, were measured using ELISA in plasma from 82 patients with HCC, 95 patients with cirrhosis and 50 healthy controls. Correlations were made to clinical parameters and laboratory data and patients were followed for a median of 22.5 months regarding thrombosis development. H3Cit-DNA was significantly (p < 0.01) elevated in plasma from cirrhosis (66.4 ng/mL) and HCC (63.8 ng/mL) patients compared to healthy controls (31.8 ng/mL). TAT levels showed similar pattern (3.1, 3.7, and 0.0 µg/mL respectively, p < 0.01). MPO-DNA was significantly (p < 0.01) elevated in cirrhosis patients (0.53 O.D.) as compared to controls (0.33 O.D.). Levels of MPO-DNA and H3Cit-DNA correlated positively with Child–Pugh and MELD score. TAT was increased in all Child–Pugh and MELD groups. In multivariable logistic regression, Child B and C liver cirrhosis were independent predictors of elevated H3Cit-DNA in plasma. Levels of MPO-DNA and H3Cit-DNA were similar in patients with or without history of thrombosis, or thrombus formation during follow-up. In conclusion, plasma markers of NET formation are elevated in liver cirrhosis and correlate to the degree of liver dysfunction in patients with liver cirrhosis and/or HCC. The presence of HCC did not further increase the plasma levels of NET markers as compared to patients with cirrhosis only.
CANCER
Nature.com

FOXK2 transcriptionally activating VEGFA induces apatinib resistance in anaplastic thyroid cancer through VEGFA/VEGFR1 pathway

Anaplastic thyroid carcinoma (ATC) is a rare and extremely aggressive type of thyroid cancer, and the potential mechanisms involved in ATC progression remains unclarified. In this study, we found that forkhead box K2 (FOXK2) was upregulated in ATC tissues, and the expression of FOXK2 was associated with tumor size. Evidenced by RNA-seq and Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP)-seq assays, FOXK2 positively regulated VEGF and VEGFR signaling network, among which only VEGFA could be noticed in both RNA-seq and ChIP-seq results. ChIP, dual-luciferase reporter system and functional experiments further confirmed that FOXK2 promoted angiogenesis by inducing the transcription of VEGFA. On VEGFR2 blockage by specific targeting agent, such as Apatinib, FOXK2 could rapidly trigger therapeutic resistance. Mechanical analyses revealed that VEGFA transcriptionally induced by FOXK2 could bind to VEGFR1 as a compensation for VEGFR2 blockage, which promoted angiogenesis by activating ERK, PI3K/AKT and P38/MAPK signaling in human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs). Synergic effect on anti-angiogenesis could be observed when VEGFR1 suppressor AF321 was included in VEGFR2 inhibition system, which clarified the pivot role of FOXK2 in VEGFR2 targeting therapy resistance. More importantly, the binding of VEGFA to VEGFR1 could further promoter FOXK2-mediated VEGFA transcription, which consequently constituted a positive feedback loop. Therefore, the novel loop VEGFA/VEGFR1/FOXK2 functioned importantly in resistance to VEGFR2 targeting therapy in FOXK2+ ATCs. Altogether, FOXK2 plays critical roles in ATC angiogenesis and VEGFR2 blockage resistance by inducing VEGFA transcription. FOXK2 represents a potentially new therapeutic strategy and biomarker for anti-angiogenic therapy against ATC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

LGR6 activates the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway and forms a β-catenin/TCF7L2/LGR6 feedback loop in LGR6 cervical cancer stem cells

The leucine-rich repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 6 (LGR6) is considered to be a stem cell marker in many normal tissues and promotes tissue development, regeneration, and repair. LGR6 is also related to the initiation and progression of some malignant tumors. However, the role of LGR6 in cervical cancer has not been reported. Here, immunohistochemistry and western blotting showed that LGR6 was significantly upregulated in cervical cancer, compared with the normal cervix. By analyzing The Cancer Genome Atlas database, LGR6 was found to be correlated with a poor prognosis of cervical cancer. Then, a small population of LGR6high cells isolated by using the fluorescence-activated cell sorting exhibited enhanced properties of cancer stem cells including self-renewal, differentiation, and tumorigenicity. Moreover, RNA sequencing revealed that LGR6 was correlated with the Wnt signaling pathway and TOP/FOP, reverse transcription-PCR, and western blotting further proved that LGR6 could activate the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. Interestingly, LGR6 upregulated the expression of TCF7L2 by activating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Then, TCF7L2 combining with β-catenin in the nucleus enhanced LGR6 transcription by binding the promoter of LGR6, which further activated the Wnt signaling to form a positive feedback loop. Thus, our study demonstrated that LGR6 activated a novel β-catenin/TCF7L2/LGR6-positive feedback loop in LGR6high cervical cancer stem cells (CSCs), which provided a new therapeutic strategy for targeting cervical CSCs to improve the prognosis of cervical cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Probenecid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro

Effective vaccines are slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, but SARS-CoV-2 will likely remain an issue in the future making it important to have therapeutics to treat patients. There are few options for treating patients with COVID-19. We show probenecid potently blocks SARS-CoV-2 replication in mammalian cells and virus replication in a hamster model. Furthermore, we demonstrate that plasma concentrations up to 50-fold higher than the protein binding adjusted IC90 value are achievable for 24 h following a single oral dose. These data support the potential clinical utility of probenecid to control SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans.
SCIENCE
Stem cell model for early human embryo development

The creation of cellular structures similar to blastocysts has enabled KAUST scientists to build an in vitro model that mimics the earliest moments of human embryogenesis. A blastocyst is the first structure to develop during embryogenesis in mammals. Formed about five days after fertilization and prior to implantation in the womb, blastocysts contain the first three cell lineages of the embryo, which are vital for healthy development and organ formation. Ethical concerns severely constrain the use of human blastocysts to investigate embryo development, which has led to limited understanding of human embryogenesis and its links to developmental defects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TNF-α-mediated mA modification of ELMO1 triggers directional migration of mesenchymal stem cell in ankylosing spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of rheumatic disease characterized by chronic inflammation and pathological osteogenesis in the entheses. Previously, we demonstrated that enhanced osteogenic differentiation of MSC from AS patients (AS-MSC) resulted in pathological osteogenesis, and that during the enhanced osteogenic differentiation course, AS-MSC induced TNF-α-mediated local inflammation. However, whether TNF-α in turn affects AS-MSC remains unknown. Herein, we further demonstrate that a high-concentration TNF-α treatment triggers enhanced directional migration of AS-MSC in vitro and in vivo, which enforces AS pathogenesis. Mechanistically, TNF-α leads to increased expression of ELMO1 in AS-MSC, which is mediated by a METTL14 dependent m6A modification in ELMO1 3′UTR. Higher ELMO1 expression of AS-MSC is found in vivo in AS patients, and inhibiting ELMO1 in SKG mice produces therapeutic effects in this spondyloarthritis model. This study may provide insight into not only the pathogenesis but also clinical therapy for AS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mechanical loading activates the YAP/TAZ pathway and chemokine expression in the MLO-Y4 osteocyte-like cell line

Osteocytes are mechanosensitive cells that control bone remodeling in response to mechanical loading. To date, specific signaling pathways modulated by mechanical loading in osteocytes are not well understood. Yes associated protein (YAP) and transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ), the main effectors of the Hippo pathway, are reported to play a role in mechanotransduction and during osteoblastogenesis. Here, we hypothesized that YAP/TAZ signaling mediates osteocyte mechanosensing to target genes of the bone remodeling process. We aimed to investigate the contribution of YAP/TAZ in modulating the gene expression in an osteocyte-like cell line MLO-Y4. We developed a 3D osteocyte compression culture model from an MLO-Y4 osteocyte cell line embedded in concentrated collagen hydrogel. 3D-mechanical loading led to the increased expression of mechanosensitive genes and a subset of chemokines, including M-csf, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10. The transcription regulators YAP and TAZ translocated to the nucleus and upregulated their target genes and proteins. RNAseq analysis revealed that YAP/TAZ knockdown mediated the regulation of several genes including osteocyte dendrite formation. Use of YAP/TAZ knockdown partially blunted the increase in M-csf and Cxcl3 levels in response to MLO-Y4 compression. These findings demonstrate that YAP/TAZ signaling is required for osteocyte-like cell mechano-transduction, regulates the gene expression profiles and controls chemokine expression.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Author Correction: In vivo and in vitro reconstitution of unique key steps in cystobactamid antibiotic biosynthesis

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21848-3, published online 16 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, multiple labels were misplaced in Figure 5b-e and the associated legends. Specifically, “Linker: G” was mixed up with “Linker: F” in Figure 5b and 5c, and the peak label of “Cys889-1c” and “Cys889-2c” in Figure 5d and 5e should be written as “Cys889-1a” and “Cys889-2a”, respectively. Both Figure 5 and its legend have been updated in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Integrin αEβ7 T cells direct intestinal stem cell fate decisions via adhesion signaling

Intestinal stem cell (ISC) differentiation is regulated precisely by a niche in the crypt, where lymphocytes may interact with stem and transient amplifying (TA) cells. However, whether and how lymphocyte–stem/TA cell contact affects ISC differentiation is largely unknown. Here, we uncover a novel role of T cell–stem/TA cell contact in ISC fate decisions. We show that intestinal lymphocyte depletion results in skewed ISC differentiation in mice, which can be rescued by T cell transfer. Mechanistically, integrin αEβ7 expressed on T cells binds to E-cadherin on ISCs and TA cells, triggering E-cadherin endocytosis and the consequent Wnt and Notch signaling alterations. Blocking αEβ7−E-cadherin adhesion suppresses Wnt signaling and promotes Notch signaling in ISCs and TA cells, leading to defective ISC differentiation. Thus, αEβ7+ T cells regulate ISC differentiation at single-cell level through cell–cell contact-mediated αEβ7−E-cadherin adhesion signaling, highlighting a critical role of the T cell–stem/TA cell contact in maintaining intestinal homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correlative cryo-ET identifies actin/tropomyosin filaments that mediate cell–substrate adhesion in cancer cells and mechanosensitivity of cell proliferation

The actin cytoskeleton is the primary driver of cellular adhesion and mechanosensing due to its ability to generate force and sense the stiffness of the environment. At the cell’s leading edge, severing of the protruding Arp2/3 actin network generates a specific actin/tropomyosin (Tpm) filament population that controls lamellipodial persistence. The interaction between these filaments and adhesion to the environment is unknown. Using cellular cryo-electron tomography we resolve the ultrastructure of the Tpm/actin copolymers and show that they specifically anchor to nascent adhesions and are essential for focal adhesion assembly. Re-expression of Tpm1.8/1.9 in transformed and cancer cells is sufficient to restore cell–substrate adhesions. We demonstrate that knock-out of Tpm1.8/1.9 disrupts the formation of dorsal actin bundles, hindering the recruitment of α-actinin and non-muscle myosin IIa, critical mechanosensors. This loss causes a force-generation and proliferation defect that is notably reversed when cells are grown on soft surfaces. We conclude that Tpm1.8/1.9 suppress the metastatic phenotype, which may explain why transformed cells naturally downregulate this Tpm subset during malignant transformation.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo activity of GT-1, a novel siderophore cephalosporin, and GT-055, a broad-spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor, against biothreat and ESKAPE pathogens

Antimicrobial-resistance (AMR) has become an increasingly difficult issue to overcome for bacteria associated with both community- and hospital-acquired infections as well as potential biodefense threats. The need to identify new therapeutics of novel classes and/or with unique mechanisms is critical to combatting AMR in the coming years. GT-1 (LCB10-0200), a siderophore-linked cephalosporin, is one such novel option and is formulated to be used either alone or in combination with a novel broad-spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor, GT-055 (LCB18-055). This study assessed the in vitro and in vivo efficacy of GT-1 and GT-055 against a broad array of multi-drug resistant and biothreat pathogens. Here, we demonstrated sub-4 µg ml−1 efficacy against a number of pathogens in vitro. We further determined that in mice infected via aerosol route with Yersinia pestis, efficacy of GT-1/GT-055 treatment is at least equivalent to the comparator antibiotic, ciprofloxacin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stem cells attenuate liver fibrosis by targeting Ly6C macrophages through activating the cytokine-paracrine and apoptotic pathways

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy has become a promising treatment for liver fibrosis due to its predominant immunomodulatory performance in hepatic stellate cell inhibition and fibrosis resolution. However, the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying these processes remain limited. In the present study, we provide insights into the functional role of bone marrow-derived MSCs (BM-MSCs) in alleviating liver fibrosis by targeting intrahepatic Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo macrophage subsets in a mouse model. Upon chronic injury, the Ly6Chi subset was significantly increased in the inflamed liver. Transplantation of BM-MSCs markedly promoted a phenotypic switch from pro-fibrotic Ly6Chi subset to restorative Ly6Clo subpopulation by secreting paracrine cytokines IL-4 and IL-10 from the BM-MSCs. The Ly6Chi/Ly6Clo subset switch significantly blocked the source of fibrogenic TGF-β, PDGF, TNF-α, and IL-1β cytokines from Ly6Chi macrophages. Unexpectedly, BM-MSCs experienced severe apoptosis and produced substantial apoptotic bodies in the fibrotic liver during the 72 h period of transplantation. Most apoptotic bodies were engulfed by Ly6Clo macrophages, and this engulfment robustly triggered MMP12 expression for fibrosis resolution through the PtdSer-MerTK-ERK signaling pathway. This paper is the first to show previously unrecognized dual regulatory functions of BM-MSCs in attenuating hepatic fibrosis by promoting Ly6Chi/Ly6Clo subset conversion and Ly6Clo macrophage restoration through secreting antifibrogenic-cytokines and activating the apoptotic pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: ZCCHC3 is a co-sensor of cGAS for dsDNA recognition in innate immune response

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05559-w, published online 22 August 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the listed sequences for GADPH, ISG56, IL-6 and RIG-I in Supplementary Table 1. The labelled orientations of primer sequences for GADPH were also incorrect. The Rantes primers were incorrectly included in the original Supplementary Table 1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SMARCA4/2 loss inhibits chemotherapy-induced apoptosis by restricting IP3R3-mediated Ca flux to mitochondria

Inactivating mutations in SMARCA4 and concurrent epigenetic silencing of SMARCA2 characterize subsets of ovarian and lung cancers. Concomitant loss of these key subunits of SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes in both cancers is associated with chemotherapy resistance and poor prognosis. Here, we discover that SMARCA4/2 loss inhibits chemotherapy-induced apoptosis through disrupting intracellular organelle calcium ion (Ca2+) release in these cancers. By restricting chromatin accessibility to ITPR3, encoding Ca2+ channel IP3R3, SMARCA4/2 deficiency causes reduced IP3R3 expression leading to impaired Ca2+ transfer from the endoplasmic reticulum to mitochondria required for apoptosis induction. Reactivation of SMARCA2 by a histone deacetylase inhibitor rescues IP3R3 expression and enhances cisplatin response in SMARCA4/2-deficient cancer cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our findings elucidate the contribution of SMARCA4/2 to Ca2+-dependent apoptosis induction, which may be exploited to enhance chemotherapy response in SMARCA4/2-deficient cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Changes in cortical gene expression in the muscarinic M1 receptor knockout mouse: potential relevance to schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognition

Postmortem and neuroimaging studies show low levels of cortical muscarinic M1 receptors (CHRM1) in patients with schizophrenia which is significant because CHRM signalling has been shown to change levels of gene expression and cortical gene expression is altered in schizophrenia. We decided to identify CHRM1-mediated changes in cortical gene expression by measuring levels of RNA in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse (n = 10), where there would be no signalling by that receptor, and in wild type mouse (n = 10) using the Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST Array. We detected RNA for 15,501 annotated genes and noncoding RNA of which 1,467 RNAs were higher and 229 RNAs lower in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse. Pathways and proteins affected by the changes in cortical gene expression in the Chrm1−/− are linked to the molecular pathology of schizophrenia. Our human cortical gene expression data showed 47 genes had altered expression in Chrm1−/− mouse and the frontal pole from patients with schizophrenia with the change in expression of 44 genes being in opposite directions. In addition, genes with altered levels of expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse have been shown to affect amyloid precursor protein processing which is associated with the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and 69 genes with altered expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse are risk genes associated with human cognitive ability. Our findings argue CHRM1-mediated changes in gene expression are relevant to the pathophysiologies of schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and the maintenance of cognitive ability in humans.
SCIENCE

