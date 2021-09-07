CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Retraction Note: Hispidulin mediates apoptosis in human renal cell carcinoma by inducing ceramide accumulation

By Hui Gao
Nature.com
 9 days ago

The Editor-in-Chief has retracted this article. Concerns were raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 5C: two panels (SKI-II and SphK1 siRNA for Caki-2) appear to be nearly identical. Figure 5C: the Caki-2 Control panel appears to be nearly identical to the ACHN SKI-II panel. Figure 5C: the Caki-2...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Human Gut Bacteria Could Be Accumulating Our Medications Without Us Realizing

When we take medicine, there are often unintended consequences. In the most common scenarios, these are known as side effects. But 'side effects' don't begin to encompass the multitude of strange things that can happen when various compounds enter our system. Sometimes, these unintended consequences occur after drugs physically exit the body, with medicine finding a second life in animals accidentally exposed to the formulations downstream. Yet even before drugs have a chance to leave your body, they most likely will also interact with organisms other than just you, such as the gut microbiome. In a new study, scientists found that numerous species of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Synergistic suppression of noscapine and conventional chemotherapeutics on human glioblastoma cell growth

The authors apologize that in Fig. 2C, although the tumor volume data were shown in Fig. 2A, the size of the tumors in vehicle-treated appeared so big, which raised the concern that this experiment contravened the guidelines of the welfare and use of animals. To address the concern, the authors looked into the whole procedures of the experiment and confirmed that no violation happened in the experiment based on the protocol that approved by Emory IACUC in year 2011.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Safety and feasibility of autologous olfactory ensheathing cell and bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell co-transplantation in chronic human spinal cord injury: a clinical trial

This is a phase I clinical trial. Our objective was to assess the safety and feasibility of autologous mucosal olfactory ensheathing cell (OEC) and bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) co-transplantation in people with chronic, complete (American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) Impairment Scale (AIS) classification A) spinal cord injury (SCI).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrated exome and RNA sequencing of TFE3-translocation renal cell carcinoma

TFE3-translocation renal cell carcinoma (TFE3-tRCC) is a rare and heterogeneous subtype of kidney cancer with no standard treatment for advanced disease. We describe comprehensive molecular characteristics of 63 untreated primary TFE3-tRCCs based on whole-exome and RNA sequencing. TFE3-tRCC is highly heterogeneous, both clinicopathologically and genotypically. ASPSCR1-TFE3 fusion and several somatic copy number alterations, including the loss of 22q, are associated with aggressive features and poor outcomes. Apart from tumors with MED15-TFE3 fusion, most TFE3-tRCCs exhibit low PD-L1 expression and low T-cell infiltration. Unsupervised transcriptomic analysis reveals five molecular clusters with distinct angiogenesis, stroma, proliferation and KRAS down signatures, which show association with fusion patterns and prognosis. In line with the aggressive nature, the high angiogenesis/stroma/proliferation cluster exclusively consists of tumors with ASPSCR1-TFE3 fusion. Here, we describe the genomic and transcriptomic features of TFE3-tRCC and provide insights into precision medicine for this disease.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apoptosis#Ceramide#Renal Cell Carcinoma#Retraction#Editor In Chief#Caki 2 Control#Mol L Rrb#Tunel Control
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Radiation-induced acute injury of intensity-modulated radiotherapy versus three-dimensional conformal radiotherapy in induction chemotherapy followed by concurrent chemoradiotherapy for locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma: a prospective cohort study

In the original version of this Article, Lei Shi was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to 964673743@qq.com. The original Article has been corrected. School of Public Health, Guangdong Pharmaceutical University, No. 283 Jianghai Avenue, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, 510310, China. School of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Stem cell model for early human embryo development

The creation of cellular structures similar to blastocysts has enabled KAUST scientists to build an in vitro model that mimics the earliest moments of human embryogenesis. A blastocyst is the first structure to develop during embryogenesis in mammals. Formed about five days after fertilization and prior to implantation in the womb, blastocysts contain the first three cell lineages of the embryo, which are vital for healthy development and organ formation. Ethical concerns severely constrain the use of human blastocysts to investigate embryo development, which has led to limited understanding of human embryogenesis and its links to developmental defects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autophagy-competent mitochondrial translation elongation factor TUFM inhibits caspase-8-mediated apoptosis

Mitochondria support multiple cell functions, but an accumulation of dysfunctional or excessive mitochondria is detrimental to cells. We previously demonstrated that a defect in the autophagic removal of mitochondria, termed mitophagy, leads to the acceleration of apoptosis induced by herpesvirus productive infection. However, the exact molecular mechanisms underlying activation of mitophagy and regulation of apoptosis remain poorly understood despite the identification of various mitophagy-associated proteins. Here, we report that the mitochondrial translation elongation factor Tu, a mitophagy-associated protein encoded by the TUFM gene, locates in part on the outer membrane of mitochondria (OMM) where it acts as an inhibitor of altered mitochondria-induced apoptosis through its autophagic function. Inducible depletion of TUFM potentiated caspase-8-mediated apoptosis in virus-infected cells with accumulation of altered mitochondria. In addition, TUFM depletion promoted caspase-8 activation induced by treatment with TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand in cancer cells, potentially via dysregulation of mitochondrial dynamics and mitophagy. Importantly, we revealed the existence of and structural requirements for autophagy-competent TUFM on the OMM; the GxxxG motif within the N-terminal mitochondrial targeting sequences of TUFM was required for self-dimerization and mitophagy. Furthermore, we found that autophagy-competent TUFM was subject to ubiquitin-proteasome-mediated degradation but stabilized upon mitophagy or autophagy activation. Moreover, overexpression of autophagy-competent TUFM could inhibit caspase-8 activation. These studies extend our knowledge of mitophagy regulation of apoptosis and could provide a novel strategic basis for targeted therapy of cancer and viral diseases.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

RAS specific protease induces irreversible growth arrest via p27 in several KRAS mutant colorectal cancer cell lines

Ras-specific proteases to degrade RAS within cancer cells are under active development as an innovative strategy to treat tumorigenesis. The naturally occurring biological toxin effector called RAS/RAP1-specific endopeptidase (RRSP) is known to cleave all RAS within a cell, including HRAS, KRAS, NRAS and mutant KRAS G13D. Yet, our understanding of the mechanisms by which RRSP drives growth inhibition are unknown. Here, we demonstrate, using isogenic mouse fibroblasts expressing a single isoform of RAS or mutant KRAS, that RRSP equally inactivates all isoforms of RAS as well as the major oncogenic KRAS mutants. To investigate how RAS processing might lead to varying outcomes in cell fate within cancer cells, we tested RRSP against four colorectal cancer cell lines with a range of cell fates. While cell lines highly susceptible to RRSP (HCT116 and SW1463) undergo apoptosis, RRSP treatment of GP5d and SW620 cells induces G1 cell cycle arrest. In some cell lines, growth effects were dictated by rescued expression of the tumor suppressor protein p27 (Kip1). The ability of RRSP to irreversibly inhibit cancer cell growth highlights the antitumor potential of RRSP, and further warrants investigation as a potential anti-tumor therapeutic.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Programming synthetic exosomes to optimize wound healing

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research in Heidelberg and colleagues at the DWI Leibniz Institute for Interactive Materials in Aachen have engineered synthetic exosomes that regulate cellular signaling during wound closure. The synthetic structures are built to resemble naturally occurring extracellular vesicles (EV) that play a fundamental role in communication between cells during various processes in our body. The scientist uncovered key mechanisms to regulate and aid wound healing and the formation of new blood vessels. For this, they designed and build programmable fully-synthetic EVs from scratch rather than isolating natural EVs from cells. Inspired by the function of their natural blue prints, the scientists successfully demonstrate for the first time that fully-synthetic exosomes with therapeutic functionality can be constructed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced rat acute lung injury via suppressing the ERK1/2 and NF-κB signaling pathways

Department of Anesthesiology, Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Sixth People’s Hospital, Shanghai, 200233, China. Yingchuan Li, Zhen Zeng, Yongmei Cao, Yujing Liu, Feng Ping, Mengfan Liang, Ying Xue, Caihua Xi, Ming Zhou & Wei Jiang. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SMARCA4/2 loss inhibits chemotherapy-induced apoptosis by restricting IP3R3-mediated Ca flux to mitochondria

Inactivating mutations in SMARCA4 and concurrent epigenetic silencing of SMARCA2 characterize subsets of ovarian and lung cancers. Concomitant loss of these key subunits of SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes in both cancers is associated with chemotherapy resistance and poor prognosis. Here, we discover that SMARCA4/2 loss inhibits chemotherapy-induced apoptosis through disrupting intracellular organelle calcium ion (Ca2+) release in these cancers. By restricting chromatin accessibility to ITPR3, encoding Ca2+ channel IP3R3, SMARCA4/2 deficiency causes reduced IP3R3 expression leading to impaired Ca2+ transfer from the endoplasmic reticulum to mitochondria required for apoptosis induction. Reactivation of SMARCA2 by a histone deacetylase inhibitor rescues IP3R3 expression and enhances cisplatin response in SMARCA4/2-deficient cancer cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our findings elucidate the contribution of SMARCA4/2 to Ca2+-dependent apoptosis induction, which may be exploited to enhance chemotherapy response in SMARCA4/2-deficient cancers.
CANCER
Phys.org

Modeling how COVID attaches itself to human cells

Rochester Institute of Technology scientists have uncovered new information about the way coronavirus and several of its variants attach to human cells. A study recently published in the Journal of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics reveals the findings. The researchers used code developed by Gregory Babbitt, associate professor in the Thomas...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Study reveals how ribosomes are assembled in human cells

All cells need ribosomes to make the proteins necessary for life. These multi-component molecular machines build complex proteins by stitching building blocks together according to instructions encoded in the cell’s messenger RNAs. But ribosomes are themselves composed of small and large subunits, each of which is made up of ribosomal proteins and RNA. Before they can manufacture proteins, these subunits must be manufactured themselves.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Platelet‑rich plasma (PRP) in osteoarthritis (OA) knee: Correct dose critical for long term clinical efficacy

The original Article has been corrected. Mother Cell Spinal Injury and Stem Cell Research, Anupam Hospital, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, India. Correspondence to Himanshu Bansal. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Lab-grown cochlear organoids enable screening for hair cell–inducing drugs

New research published in Stem Cell Reports found that organoid culture-based models for cochlear hair cell formation can be used to identify drugs that promote hair cell regeneration in a high throughput drug library screen. Hair cells in the ear mediate the perception of sound. Consequently, when hair cells are...
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Exploring the impact of blood clots in the veins during renal cell carcinoma surgery

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) refers to blood clots in the veins, which is a serious yet preventable medical condition and is often seen with advanced cancers. Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey explored the impact of VTE during surgery for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), also known as kidney cancer, in a cohort study of patients undergoing elective surgical resection for a cancerous kidney mass.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How the impact of chemotherapy on healthy cells affects the development of blood cells

Some types of chemotherapy eliminate cancer cells by damaging their DNA. These drugs can also affect healthy cells, where the damage can generate mutations that persist after the end of the treatment. Researchers at the IRB Barcelona's Biomedical Genomics Laboratory, led by ICREA researcher Dr. Núria López-Bigas, have identified the...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy