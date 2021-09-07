Monroe County Man Arrested Following Home Burglary

Jeremy Shawn Lindsey, 31, of Union has been arrested and booked at Southern Regional Jail on multiple felony charges.

According to a police report filed in Monroe County, on June 29, a West Virginia State Trooper responded to a burglary complaint in Gap Mills.

Upon arrival, the victim advised the trooper that he left his residence at around 7 a.m. When he returned around 5 p.m. the same day, “he discovered that a 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 had been stolen and the back door to his residence had been kicked open,” the report states. Once inside the home, he noticed that his gun safe, guns, ammunition and $4,000 were missing.

On June 30, the officer noticed the victim’s truck on Rt. 311 near Sweet Springs. The truck appeared to have been “intentionally driven into a metal pipe gate causing significant damage to the front grill area.” The gun safe and guns, except one pistol, were found in the woods.

During the investigation, the officer obtained video surveillance footage of a white Ford Mustang that witnesses stated was at the victim’s residence on the date he reported the burglary.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department posted a photo of the Mustang on their Facebook page and received a tip that the car was located in Bluewell, the report continues. Upon questioning the owner of the Mustang, he told the officer that he had loaned it to Lindsey on June 29.

After obtaining additional information, including video surveillance footage, and statements from two individuals who said they helped Lindsey burglarize the home, a warrant was issued for Lindsey’s arrest.

Lindsey was booked at Southern Regional Jail on Aug. 30. He has been charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of grand larceny, one felony count of destruction of property and one count of conspiracy.

Lindsey’s property/surety bail has been set at $60,000.

