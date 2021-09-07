CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, WV

Monroe County Man Arrested Following Home Burglary

By by autumn shelton
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXcej_0boh0YbW00

Jeremy Shawn Lindsey, 31, of Union has been arrested and booked at Southern Regional Jail on multiple felony charges.

According to a police report filed in Monroe County, on June 29, a West Virginia State Trooper responded to a burglary complaint in Gap Mills.

Upon arrival, the victim advised the trooper that he left his residence at around 7 a.m. When he returned around 5 p.m. the same day, “he discovered that a 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 had been stolen and the back door to his residence had been kicked open,” the report states. Once inside the home, he noticed that his gun safe, guns, ammunition and $4,000 were missing.

On June 30, the officer noticed the victim’s truck on Rt. 311 near Sweet Springs. The truck appeared to have been “intentionally driven into a metal pipe gate causing significant damage to the front grill area.” The gun safe and guns, except one pistol, were found in the woods.

During the investigation, the officer obtained video surveillance footage of a white Ford Mustang that witnesses stated was at the victim’s residence on the date he reported the burglary.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department posted a photo of the Mustang on their Facebook page and received a tip that the car was located in Bluewell, the report continues. Upon questioning the owner of the Mustang, he told the officer that he had loaned it to Lindsey on June 29.

After obtaining additional information, including video surveillance footage, and statements from two individuals who said they helped Lindsey burglarize the home, a warrant was issued for Lindsey’s arrest.

Lindsey was booked at Southern Regional Jail on Aug. 30. He has been charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of grand larceny, one felony count of destruction of property and one count of conspiracy.

Lindsey’s property/surety bail has been set at $60,000.

The post Monroe County Man Arrested Following Home Burglary appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, WV
City
Sweet Springs, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Gap Mills, WV
City
Man, WV
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

504-pound alligator suspected of killing Louisiana man during Ida found with human remains in stomach

Authorities captured a 504-pound alligator suspected of attacking and killing a 71-year-old man in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. The 12-foot reptile was found in the Avery Estates area near Slidell, a city on Lake Pontchartrain across from New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. It was close to the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr., a man who survived the devastating wrath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, went missing in Ida floodwaters on Aug. 30.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Burglary#Guns#Union#Toyota#West Virginia Daily News
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy