Albrightsville, PA

Winning lottery ticket sold in Albrightsville

Times News
 8 days ago

Two winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sept. 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $132,126. The winning tickets were sold in Carbon and Allegheny counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 4-5-13-26-29, to win individual prizes of $66,063, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by D&D Cigar & Cigarette Emporium, 2591 Route 903, Albrightsville, Carbon County and Giant Eagle, 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, Allegheny County.

www.tnonline.com

