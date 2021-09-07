Boston Speaks Up with KingFish CEO Cam Brown

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, Boston port’s big gains; traffic woes; Amazon faces a new AB; truckers honk for kid; and more. Dropkick maritime — With record container volumes flooding the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, it begs the question: What about America’s smaller ports? I grew up around Conley Terminal in South Boston. Conley is a great place to talk to the longshoremen about how the “Lakers and Yankees suck” but when it comes to container volumes, New England’s main terminal hub is lagging far behind the Big Apple and LA on the TEU scoreboard. Bloomberg’s Brendan Murray recently went on a port tour of Conley to get some answers. A rite of passage I’ve been on a few times.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO