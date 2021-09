Don McLean’s daughter has insisted she “disinherited” herself. The ‘American Pie’ hitmaker – whose 31-year-old daughter Jackie has alleged emotional and mental abuse by the singer – recently admitted he “stopped supporting” his offspring in 2020, and won’t be leaving her $3 million in trust any more but now she’s hit back and insisted she decided to deliberately antagonise the 75-year-old singer because she was tired of years of being “manipulated, controlled, afraid and silenced” by her father.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO