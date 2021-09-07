Large Insurers Embrace Digital Exchanges, Selling Their Own and Other Policies
Major U.S. insurers are joining new digital exchanges to sell not only their own policies but also those of rivals, a fresh twist in an industry known for fierce competition. The powerful new platforms, including Semsee, bolttech, Bold Penguin and Uncharted, pull data from many carriers, allowing agents to see multiple quotes for policies, much the way travel agents see competing air fares.www.insurancejournal.com
