Large Insurers Embrace Digital Exchanges, Selling Their Own and Other Policies

For the fifth edition of the "Small and Medium Business Trends" report, Salesforce analyzed the responses of more than 2,500 SMB owners and leaders around the world to determine: 1. How support from local communities has affected SMBs, 2. What SMBs are doing to deepen trust with customers and employees, 3. How technology helps SMBs grow, and 4. What has changed for SMBs over the past year and how that impacts their future. The focus of this article will be on the use of technology to enable business growth.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO