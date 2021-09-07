CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large Insurers Embrace Digital Exchanges, Selling Their Own and Other Policies

By Alwyn Scott
Insurance Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor U.S. insurers are joining new digital exchanges to sell not only their own policies but also those of rivals, a fresh twist in an industry known for fierce competition. The powerful new platforms, including Semsee, bolttech, Bold Penguin and Uncharted, pull data from many carriers, allowing agents to see multiple quotes for policies, much the way travel agents see competing air fares.

Beta News

Staffing crunch forcing commercial insurance industry to embrace technology

The COVID-19 pandemic shone the spotlight on growing labor shortages throughout the U.S. economy. While most of the attention to find entry and mid-level workers has focused on retailers, restaurants, and other service industries, the reality is that the staff shortage is affecting Wall Street banks, construction, manufacturing, trucking, and more. The pandemic has exacerbated long-standing staffing issues for commercial insurance brokers and carriers and is driving more companies to look to technology to bridge the gaps.
INDUSTRY
Insurance Journal

Gallagher Re Touts Advanced Integrated Reinsurance Analytics Platform

Global reinsurance broker Gallagher Re has unveiled an automated analytics platform it says benefits reinsurance clients and markets by bringing together all analytics capabilities into one platform and providing a multi-model view of risk. The new platform, Gallagher Automated Insurance Analytics (GAIA), will “shave up to 80% off the time...
MARKETS
Insurance Journal

Most Commercial Lines Continuing to Win Healthy Price Increases

While aggregate U.S. commercial insurance price hikes continue to moderate, most lines are still producing robust price increases, according to Willis Towers Watson. Excess/umbrella produces significant price increases during the 2021 second quarter. As well commercial auto, property, and directors and officers liability increases were also near or above double digits, the company’s Q2 2021 Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (CLIPS) found.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Growing small and medium businesses embrace the digital-first world

For the fifth edition of the "Small and Medium Business Trends" report, Salesforce analyzed the responses of more than 2,500 SMB owners and leaders around the world to determine: 1. How support from local communities has affected SMBs, 2. What SMBs are doing to deepen trust with customers and employees, 3. How technology helps SMBs grow, and 4. What has changed for SMBs over the past year and how that impacts their future. The focus of this article will be on the use of technology to enable business growth.
SMALL BUSINESS
