CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs: This is why the 2021 team deserves some credit

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs gave up on their season when they traded away Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Anthony Rizzo. Most people thought they would at least keep one of the three but they moved them all. The 2016 World Series champions as you know them are now nothing short of memory. They have moved on. However, the players that still remain deserve a lot of credit for the way that they have played in the second half.

dawindycity.com

Comments / 2

Related
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
NFL
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
MLB
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward kneed in head, leaves game against San Francisco Giants

CHICAGO --Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward left Saturday's 15-4 loss to San Francisco in the fourth inning after sliding into third and getting kneed in the head byGiantsshortstop Brandon Crawford. After the game, bench coach Andy Green didn't have an exact diagnosis on Heyward but said the five-time Gold Glove winner...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: A Javier Baez reunion isn’t as far-fetched as you think

The Subway Series took center stage this weekend in New York, with former Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez back together on the field – although playing for separate teams. As many will never forget, Rizzo and Baez were traded away at the deadline this season and the two former Cubs linked up for a sentimental hug at first base during Friday’s game.
MLB
Times Reporter

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago Cubs (57-75) and Minnesota Twins (58-73) kick off a two-game inter-league series Tuesday. First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Cubs vs. Twinsodds with MLB picks and predictions. Cubs RHP Zach Davies (6-10, 5.00 ERA) makes his 28th...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds#Major League Baseball
chatsports.com

3 Chicago Cubs who deserve a crack at leadoff moving forward

(Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) Looking ahead at the 2022 season, I can’t help but be reminded that the Chicago Cubs haven’t had a true leadoff hitter since Dexter Fowler left after winning it all back in 2016. In the years that followed, the leadoff spot was seemingly always occupied by a mix of players that really didn’t ever belong there to begin with.
MLB
chatsports.com

Next year’s Chicago Cubs team could look a lot like this year’s squad

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) With the 2021 season a wash, all the anticipation is now centered around the offseason and the money the Chicago Cubs have to spend. The current team is highlighted by journeymen such as Patrick Wisdom, Rafael Ortega and Frank Schwindel. While they’ve been fun to watch, their age is a question of concern as to whether they can be reliable pieces to help the next great Cubs team. With a lot of uncertainty still in the air, 2022 may turn into a re-creation of this season.
MLB
Observer-Reporter

Cubs manager positive for virus, Chicago tops Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) – After he was ejected, Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green contemplated how he might pass along his fine to manager David Ross or president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. “It’ll probably fall to me though, truth be told,” a grinning Green said. Green took over as manager...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Cubs plan to use rookie right-hander Adbert Alzolay out of the bullpen for the rest of the season: ‘It’s a real weapon’

The path to ensuring rookie right-hander Adbert Alzolay pitches through the end of the season features a move to the Chicago Cubs bullpen. Alzolay, in the ninth year of his pro career, never has thrown more than 120⅓ innings during a season, which he totaled in 2016 at Low-A South Bend. With a month left, Alzolay sits at 110⅓ innings after pitching four innings in relief Wednesday against the ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: Is this the worst team in Chicago Cubs history? Not yet — but there’s still time to pass these 6 on the all-time list.

Upon accepting my newly created role as senior Chicago Cubs losing streak expert back in early July, I had no idea how much work it would entail. The Cubs lost their 11th straight game on my first day on the job, only three shy of the franchise record of 14 consecutive losses at the start of the 1997 season. That stretch of bad baseball led to the sell-off of stars, but not before they ...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis is making a big move

The Chicago Cubs are all about the future now. With Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez off to bigger and better things, the Cubs are just waiting for the younger guys to start coming up again. They have been through this before with their previously mentioned core but it is different this time. Now, they have already ended the championship drought so building towards sustained success should be the new goal. One of those young players that they need to be great is Brennen Davis.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: The September Regulars?

Brett Taylor is the Editor and Lead Cubs Writer at Bleacher Nation, and you can find him on Twitter at @BleacherNation and @Brett_A_Taylor. Bleacher Nation Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Bleacher Nation is a private media site, and it is not affiliated in any way with Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, or the Chicago Blackhawks. None of MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Cubs, the Bears, the Bulls, the White Sox, or the Blackhawks have endorsed, supported, directed, or participated in the creation of the content at this site, or in the creation of the site itself. It's just a media site that happens to cover MLB, the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Blackhawks.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs prospect Owen Caissie is having a fun August

The Chicago Cubs continue their freefall into mediocrity and look bound for at the very least a top ten draft pick in next summer’s Major League Baseball amateur event. What the Cubs do with that is anyone’s best guess, as picks in this sport are impossibly hard to predict due to the anti-fragility that comes with the game’s structure.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and team President Jed Hoyer, who are vaccinated, test positive for COVID-19

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced the news Friday morning before the Cubs’ 6-5 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Ross and Hoyer are feeling good and quarantining, according to the team. Both are fully vaccinated. Ross and Hoyer are isolating and likely will not be around ...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Six-game winning streak shows team isn’t giving up

A week ago, the Chicago Cubs appeared to be at one of their lowest points. They had just endured a 13-1 thumping at the hands of the crosstown rival White Sox, who are on their way to the postseason. Gordon Wittenmyer was among those who blasted Cubs leadership for putting an inferior team on the field for the remainder of the 2021 season.
MLB
FanSided

Codi Heuer continues to rebuild himself with the Chicago Cubs

Jed Hoyer’s decision to trade All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox has already paid off decently for the Chicago Cubs. Kimbrel did not factor in the Cubs’ long-term future, but the two assets Hoyer got back from the Sox surely do. While Nick Madrigal is the centerpiece of...
MLB
SFGate

Why Giants' Brandon Belt anointed himself team captain with a taped-on 'C' vs. Cubs

The San Francisco Giants have been a well-oiled, perfectly balanced machine these season. They entered Friday's early afternoon game against the Chicago Cubs with MLB's best record, 90-50 (and improved to 91-50 after a decisive 6-1 victory). But it sounds like first baseman Brandon Belt would like to stake his claim as the undisputed team leader of the league's best-performing club.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

144K+
Followers
335K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy