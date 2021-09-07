Alan Wake is the latest game from the PS3/360/Wii era to get a modern remaster

Everything old is new again as yet another game from the PlayStation 3/Xbox 360/Wii era of gaming is getting remastered. Alan Wake, the critically acclaimed thriller from 2010, is the next in line as Remedy Entertainment revealed today it is remastering the title for most modern consoles. Alan Wake Remastered will include the original game with 4K visuals and commentary from director Sam Lake, as well as its two expansions: The Signal and The Writer. Hopefully, all the original music is included as well as the title has run into issues with its soundtrack before.