Rodolfo Dordoni’s table for Minotti is sculptural and bold

Reviewing rows of paint swatch cards over and over would make anyone want to close their eyes and just point to one. Stare at them long enough and they’re all the same anyway, right? Not so, as you might suspect; there are several factors to take into consideration when selecting the best interior paint for your space, and finish should be top of mind. “When it comes to paint, finish is majorly important,” stresses Caitlin Murray, principal at Black Lacquer Design. The texture of a surface, whether it’s the walls, trim, or kitchen cabinetry, plays a huge role, as does how your light source interacts with it.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 15 DAYS AGO