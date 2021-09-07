CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodolfo Dordoni’s table for Minotti is sculptural and bold

By Léa Teuscher
Cover picture for the articleMinotti’s long-term collaborator, Rodolfo Dordoni has produced many iconic pieces for the luxury Italian brand, from the cubic ‘Suitcase’ armchair to the elongated ‘Connery’ sofa system and tubular ‘Sunray’ outdoor seating. Twenty years on, and the Milanese architect and designer – now the brand’s art director – shows no signs of slowing down: his latest design for Minotti, presented at Salone del Mobile 2021, is a bold dining table designed to fit anywhere, from private homes to corporate meeting rooms.

