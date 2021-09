PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021-- The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today announced that Abby Blunt, who has led the company’s Washington, D.C.-based Global Government Affairs team since 2012, has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Government & ESG Affairs and Advisor to the Board. After a distinguished 20-year career with Kraft Heinz, Abby will transition to this new role in a part-time capacity, allowing her to focus on the two corporate boards she has recently been asked to join, while still supporting Kraft Heinz initiatives. Her new role is effective Oct. 4.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO