Everyone I know who enjoyed the first two OPUS games is playing OPUS: Echo of Starsong on PC. I’m going to be patient and hope for either an iOS or Nintendo Switch version soon. A console version is being discussed but no platforms have been revealed or hinted at yet. Until we get any more news about an iOS or Android release for OPUS: Echo of Starsong, check out the official website here for a few more screenshots. If you’d like to play the previous OPUS games, you can get OPUS: The Day We Found Earth and OPUS: Rocket of Whispers on iOS and Android on mobile and Nintendo Switch and PC. I liked both games enough to buy the physical release on Nintendo Switch and would definitely be up for one on Nintendo Switch for OPUS: Echo of Starsong. Have you played both OPUS games before?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO