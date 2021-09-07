For the college athletes who aren't stars, making money off their image is a job
Noah Buono worked his way down the hierarchy of needs. Money might be nice, but food came first. So after the NCAA granted college athletes the right to monetize their name, image, and likeness in July, the thoughts of the senior walk-on on Duquesne University's men's basketball team turned to pizza. Buono spent no small portion of his meal money at a parlor in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh, and he approached the shop about a partnership.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0