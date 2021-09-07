CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is life going to look like once we hit 70% vaccination?

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Australians are looking forward to the time when 70% of over-16s are fully vaccinated, and the freedoms this will bring. This number is being touted by the government based on modeling from the now famous Doherty Institute report. But how "normal" is life really going to be once we...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 1

Joe Dodson
7d ago

well like Oregon and other places. the more people who get vaccinated. the more cases they end up with. the spread of the poison is going as planned

Reply
2
