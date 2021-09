For any Hall of Famer, there are moments that make a career. It just seems as if Derek Jeter had so many more of them. There was The Flip. The Dive into the stands. The Mr. November home run. The 3,000th Hit Home Run. The First Pitch at Shea home run. The Fantasy Becomes Reality walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium. The Jeffrey Maier home run, too.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO