New River Gorge National River is hosting a second Grandfamilies (grandparents raising their grandchildren) Fishing Day on Saturday, October 10 at the park’s Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center.

Grandfamilies are invited to participate free of charge and enjoy time in the great outdoors fishing or learning to fish for the big one.

Any grandfamily can attend whether they know how to fish or not. The event will feature knot-tying, casting techniques, fish identification, and Leave No Trace, followed by the opportunity to cast a line (or many) into the New River.

Two sessions are planned, one starting at 8 a.m. with breakfast provided then fishing until noon. The afternoon session begins at 1 p.m. with lunch provided, then fishing until 5 p.m. Families can sign up for whichever session works best for them.

As a part of the event, grandchildren will receive one of the National Park Service’s “Let’s Go Fishing” Jr. Ranger activity booklet to work on before coming to the event. When they attend the fishing day, they will be sworn in and awarded the Junior Angler Fishing badge.

For the safety of staff and participants, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed throughout the event. Each grandfamily will be provided with equipment and positioned at a safe distance along the New River to fish.

For more details and to register for the event, contact Ranger Mark at mark_bollinger@nps.gov or 304-640-8731.

The post Grandfamilies Fishing Day Planned For Ocotber 10 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .