CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Grandfamilies Fishing Day Planned For Ocotber 10

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

New River Gorge National River is hosting a second Grandfamilies (grandparents raising their grandchildren) Fishing Day on Saturday, October 10 at the park’s Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center.
Grandfamilies are invited to participate free of charge and enjoy time in the great outdoors fishing or learning to fish for the big one.
Any grandfamily can attend whether they know how to fish or not. The event will feature knot-tying, casting techniques, fish identification, and Leave No Trace, followed by the opportunity to cast a line (or many) into the New River.
Two sessions are planned, one starting at 8 a.m. with breakfast provided then fishing until noon. The afternoon session begins at 1 p.m. with lunch provided, then fishing until 5 p.m. Families can sign up for whichever session works best for them.
As a part of the event, grandchildren will receive one of the National Park Service’s “Let’s Go Fishing” Jr. Ranger activity booklet to work on before coming to the event. When they attend the fishing day, they will be sworn in and awarded the Junior Angler Fishing badge.
For the safety of staff and participants, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed throughout the event. Each grandfamily will be provided with equipment and positioned at a safe distance along the New River to fish.
For more details and to register for the event, contact Ranger Mark at mark_bollinger@nps.gov or 304-640-8731.

The post Grandfamilies Fishing Day Planned For Ocotber 10 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Shelbyville News

Fishing day offers free fishing outing for local children

The weather should be perfect on Sunday for a morning or afternoon out at the Shelby FOP Lodge No. 84 pond. The fifth annual Kids Fishing Day event, hosted by Jack Bassett and Brad Landwerlen, is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at that pond, located at 1237 N. Knightstown Road, in Shelbyville.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Middletown Press

Youth fishing derby planned in Monroe

MONROE - Young fishermen have a chance to hook the big one later this month. The American Legion Department of Connecticut’s 3rd District is holding a youth fishing derby on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Great Hollow Lake on Purdy Hill Road in Monroe. The American Legion...
MONROE, CT
Sandusky Register

Kids fishing event planned for Sunday

SANDUSKY — Two owners of a local bait shop invite children, near and far, to take part in a fall-themed fishing event this weekend. The Sandusky Bait Co. and Hammertime Lures present the third-annual Fall into Fishing Derby. It takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Shelby Street Public Boat Launch. All participants must sign up between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday.
SANDUSKY, OH
binghamtonhomepage.com

“India Day” planned for Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Greater Binghamton has the opportunity to take in the sights, sounds and tastes of Indian culture this weekend. The 10th India Day is planned for this Sunday in a large tent outside the India Cultural Centre in Vestal. The event features live music and food from various...
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Line#West Virginia Daily News
Tifton Gazette

JAKES and Outdoor Adventure Day at Paradise Public Fishing Area

ENIGMA — JAKES and Outdoor Adventure Day will be at Paradise Public Fishing Area on Sept. 25 as a free fishing day for Georgia residents. No license will be required. Several events will be held that day, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m. From 7:30 a.m. until...
TIFTON, GA
Duluth News Tribune

Plan ahead in your late-summer crappie fishing chase

In the late-summer fishing season, Goose Gutzman joins Chad Koel to chase crappies. They share their techniques as the Labor Day weekend arrives. Warm-weather croppies can be tough to find, Koel, the host of Northland Outdoors, says. Koel says map likely holding areas then cover those areas quickly using your...
HOBBIES
walterborolive.com

S.C. DNR to hold statewide hunting, fishing day

PRESS RELEASE— Oconee County’s South Cove County Park near Seneca will host a family event celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. This free family adventure is open to the public. National Hunting and Fishing Day is made possible by partnerships...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
KFVS12

Hunting and fishing Days returns to John A. Logan College campus

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days will return to the John A. Logan College campus in Carterville on Saturday, September 25 and 26. Admission to the event is $5 per vehicle or a donation of a bag of non-perishable food. Local Boy...
CARTERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
The Southern

Outdoors | National Hunting and Fishing Days stands the test of time

The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days has stood the test of time. The event has flourished through heat waves, flash flooding, unexpected cold snaps and budget cutbacks. Nothing could derail the event until COVID-19 appeared on the scene. The iconic event had to be cancelled last year due to the virus, but is set for a comeback this year.
CARTERVILLE, IL
Daily Iberian

Kids jockey for position on second day of fishing rodeo

CYPREMORT POINT – The reason for the season, er, for the fishing rodeo, became clear midway through the three-day 61st annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo as well as a few minutes before the scales closed on the holiday weekend event’s second day Sunday. A 21 ½-foot Blazer Bay hurried in...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Mining Journal

Labor Day Festival planned

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Alger Community Labor Council and the U.P. Regional Labor Federation invite everyone to participate in the 32nd Annual Labor Day Festival. The event will be held in Ishpeming on Labor Day, Monday. The theme for this year is “Unions Are Essential!”. The festival will begin at...
MARQUETTE, MI
92.9 NIN

Skull Found Near Polson, Montana ‘Does Not Belong to Modern Human’

What an eerie experience it must have been to make a discovery like this in Montana's Flathead Lake. And while details are still sketchy, clues and evidence will hopefully combine to give us a clearer story and narrow the focus of who this could possibly be. It may be a long shot, but the find gives authorities a profile to at least put some pieces of the puzzle together.
SCIENCE
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy