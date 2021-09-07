Pom Pom Squad and Kaina Stan Each Other

I met Kaina by shyly responding to her tweets for months before eventually DM-ing her. In an alternate timeline, we would have met in person for the first time playing AV Club’s SXSW showcase in 2020, but in this timeline we ended up in a long-distance friendship. If you ever get the pleasure of talking to Kaina, even over Zoom, you can feel her distinctive energy — a humble confidence and a rare kind of warmth that’s hard to describe. In the short span of our friendship thus far, she has given me some of the best advice I’ve ever received. Her perspective is always unique, refreshing, and necessary. In this interview, we talk about beginnings, the value of gentleness, imposter syndrome, visuals, and an embarrassing thing I did at a party! Enjoy!