White Sulphur Springs, WV

The Schoolhouse Hotel Updates, Job Fair

By by bobby bordelon
The West Virginia Daily News
 7 days ago

The Schoolhouse Hotel project in White Sulphur Springs is coming along!

Wells Friedman, project manager for the Schoolhouse Hotel, told The West Virginia Daily News that the project has moved onto electrical infrastructure work. Friedman also highlighted the completed framing of a “key attraction,” the rooftop bar.

“Progress! We are currently working on putting windows in, constructing the rooftop bar and well, basically everything!” reads a post from Aug. 31. “Imagine waking up to the morning light pouring in these beautiful windows. We are getting so excited to welcome you here!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xe4JO_0bogy0xn00
The rooftop bar's framing is complete.

The project has also found a number of odd items, such as on Aug. 28, when an old relic of the school was discovered.

“Recognize this? It's the old bell that has been around since the founding of the original school,” reads the post to the hotel’s social media. “We are excited to use it as our "mascot". It is a part of our logo and will remain as an integral part to our brand. Finding and using memorabilia has been our favorite part of this process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9aCA_0bogy0xn00
The bell was uncovered during construction.

Those looking for work will also have the opportunity to find it — the Schoolhouse Hotel will be holding job fairs on Sept. 10 from noon to 7 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our 30-room boutique hotel will have a restaurant, rooftop bar, and ballroom and will employ up to 50 people when we open our doors. … Applicants will be able to talk with current management and fill out applications for specific jobs, and are encouraged to bring their resumes. The two-day event will be held in the White Sulphur Springs’ Community Center Gym located behind Emmanuel Methodist Church, across the street from the hotel’s location along Schoolhouse Way.”

The event will allow potential employees to meet the people they would be working for, submit applications, and see the changes the work has already brought to the building.

Applicants can learn about the work culture and timeline, as well as the many job openings, which will include manager positions, servers, front desk, housekeepers and more. General Manager Cindy Bennett and Executive Chef Adeyemi Allen will be available throughout the day to answer questions about The Schoolhouse Hotel and what to expect as a member of The Schoolhouse team. … Hope to see you!”

An event page was created on Facebook for those that would like a reminder for the fair.

- Author’s note - Friedman is a relative of the writer.

