W.Va. Hits New COVID-High Regarding Hospitalizations

By WV Daily News
 8 days ago

During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that 111 West Virginians who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 are currently on ventilators; a new record high for the entire pandemic.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re taking one hell of a chance,” Gov. Justice said. “I don’t know how many times we’re going to have to say it, but there is nothing in your life as important right now as getting vaccinated. Nothing. You need to run to the fire and get yourself vaccinated because this situation is really serious.”

A total of 714 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; the highest number of hospitalizations in over seven months. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 206 are in the ICU; another number that is rapidly approaching an all-time record high. The number of ICU patients topped out at 219 in January.

Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, now the director of the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force on COVID-19, underscored the increasing seriousness of the strain being put on West Virginia’s hospitals.

“We’re putting significant stress on our hospitals and our healthcare system, and we need to address this right now,” Hoyer said. “We are hitting a peak in the hospitals in West Virginia that is going to be a significant challenge to us.”

“The bottom line is that people are going to the hospital faster. They’re sicker and they’re younger,” Hoyer continued. “Eighty-two percent of all the people in West Virginia hospitals now with COVID are unvaccinated. We’ve got to address that.”

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 19,434; an increase of over 1,700 new cases just since the Governor’s previous briefing two days ago and the state’s highest number of active cases in over seven months.

The County Alert System map now shows that 53 of the state’s 55 counties are either in the Red or Orange categories. A total of 36 counties are currently Red and 17 are Orange.

Gov. Justice went on to report that over 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the past two days alone. Still, with cases surging at rates never seen before, the Governor continued his calls for more West Virginians to get vaccinated.

“Four thousand people is significant, but it’s not enough. We may have saved some lives, but we have to do more,” Gov. Justice said. “This disease is everywhere. It’s around us all. And the best protection is to get yourself vaccinated. It’s not fail-proof, but it’s a whale of a lot better than sitting around unvaccinated and taking your chances of getting sick or dying.”

The post W.Va. Hits New COVID-High Regarding Hospitalizations appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

