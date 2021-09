UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza reacted following his recent third-round knockout loss to Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35. Barboza suffered a tough loss to Chikadze when he was finished with strikes in the third round for his second loss as a featherweight at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 35 card. The 35-year-old Brazilian moved down to 145lbs last year and had gone 2-1 heading into this fight with Chikadze, so a win would have been huge for him. But he lost the fight in a devastating fashion and it’s hard to know what is going to happen next for Barboza given this was such a lopsided loss to Chikadze. He actually took about a week’s timeout from social media after the fight, but now it appears he is ready to get back into the limelight.

