Peer Recovery Retreat Features Incredible Lineup Of Behavioral Health Experts

By by theresa flerx
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 7 days ago

If there is an all-star lineup of behavioral health care experts, then an upcoming Peer Recovery Retreat features it.
This three-day event invited the very best in West Virginia to provide training, development and networking for peer recovery professionals.
Sheila Moran, director of communication and marketing for First Choice Services (FCS) spoke with The West Virginia Daily News about the event.
FCS is a West Virginia-based nonprofit that operates 14 helplines, most of which focus on behavioral health including 1-800-GAMBLER; 1-844-HELP4WV providing addiction and mental health help for adults and children; 1-800-273-TALK for suicide prevention and more.
Initially geared toward those certified in peer recovery of addictions, a certificate is not necessary to take advantage of the free event.
Moran expanded on the term “professionals” for the first-ever Peer Recovery Retreat by explaining that “You don't necessarily have to have the credentials to attend. You are not required to have certification.”
Those who have “spent significant time in recovery are professionals” in their own right. Many people in recovery have worked hard making a positive influence in the lives of others across the state whether they are certified peer coaches or not, Moran said.
FCS describes peer recovery coaches as “individuals in long-term recovery who combine their lived experience with professional training to support clients in finding their own paths to recovery. Our peer recovery coaches collaborate with their clients to create recovery plans unique to each client’s personal needs. Beyond helping clients set goals and develop the plans to meet those goals, peer recovery coaches go on to provide needed support and encouragement along the way. Coaches provide clients with knowledge, resources and community connections to assist them in overcoming obstacles and finding recovery. Help4WV Peer Recovery Coaches are available to work with clients virtually and in-person.”
FCS operates as a support network to connect with the peer coach who “is there with you to listen, assist with challenges and provide motivation.”
Many speakers out of the baker's dozen featured at the Peer Recovery Retreat lineup are not only highly qualified on an academic level, but are in long-term recovery themselves, offering the best possible insight.
Several have presented at conferences across the country, appeared in documentaries, or were interviewed on national television about their professional roles in the behavioral health field.
Some of the speakers are:
Scott Anderson, LCDC II, has been an alcohol and other drug program specialist for the state of Ohio since 2009. Currently, he serves as the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services problem gambling treatment coordinator. Anderson has participated in development and presentation of the Problem Gambling Level I and Level II training curricula. He has attended hundreds of hours of gambling-specific training and many problem gambling state, national and international conferences. Monthly, Anderson participates in gambling supervision calls, as well as provides support for agency providers and the problem gambling helpline. He has presented on problem gambling at various conferences, workshops and groups throughout the state and nationally.
James H. Berry, DO is associate professor and vice-chair of the Department of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry at West Virginia University School of Medicine and the director of addictions. He has a secondary appointment with the Department of Neurosciences. He received his medical degree from Michigan State University, completed a general psychiatry residency at West Virginia University and an addiction psychiatry fellowship at the University of Hawaii. He is board-certified in both general psychiatry and addiction psychiatry. Dr. Berry and his colleagues at WVU developed an innovative Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) group-based model for opioid use disorder nationally recognized as the "West Virginia Model." He currently oversees a statewide mentoring project to train primary care clinicians how to practice evidence-based substance use disorder treatment in their local communities. He participates in the development of medical board questions as a member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology's Addiction Psychiatry Examination Committee and as a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties, Safety in Opioid Prescribing Item Bank Development Committee. In addition, he is a member of the Academy for Integrating Behavioral Health and Primary Care National Integrational Academy Council. He is a proud recipient of the WVU School of Medicine Distinguished Teacher Award. He has enjoyed advocating on behalf of those suffering from mental illness and addiction at local town hall meetings and state legislative sessions highlighting the nature of the disease and the hope of recovery. He has appeared in interviews with local, state and national media sources such as PBS NOVA, Politico, NPR and the Huffington Post. Berry will speak on “MAT Success in WV” during the retreat.
Joey Ferguson started his professional addiction career by helping to develop and launch a mindfulness-based treatment center called Jacobs Ladder which is featured in the Netflix documentary “Recovery Boys.” He has traveled both internationally and locally to participate in screenings and community discussions on substance use disorder treatment.
Deb Harris is the lead transition agent with Jobs & Hope WV. In her role as the lead transition agent, Deb is part of a team that supports people in recovery and helps them to find employment. Her commitment to empowering others is evident as she talks about the statewide program that launched in 2019.
Susie Mullens is a licensed psychologist, licensed professional counselor, certified advanced alcohol and drug counselor, master addiction counselor and supervisor. She has been working in the mental health and substance use disorder field for over 29 years and has worked in all aspects of the continuum of care. She is currently the program coordinator for the WV Collegiate Recovery Network, which is housed at Marshall University Research Corp. Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern WV, to help expand collegiate recovery efforts on seven campuses in southern WV. She was formerly the interim director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP). While at ODCP she was responsible for securing the seed money (100K) for five collegiate recovery programs in WV.
Prior to ODCP she was the director of operations for the Association of Recovery in Higher Education, served as a recovery specialist helping establish the WVU Collegiate Recovery Program and Therapist at West Virginia University and was the Mid-Atlantic Regional Representative on the ARHE Board of Directors. She is also a past president of WVAADC, the state alcohol and drug counseling association. She hosts a show on the WV Library Commission Network called Solutions, Service & Serenity, which helps raise awareness about programs around West Virginia that are working across the continuum of care (prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery).
Mullens interviewed Hope in the Hills' co-founder Charles Hatcher and volunteer/service coordinator Dave Johnson on "Community Involvement in Prevention & Recovery" about the nonprofit organization and its upcoming Healing Appalachia fundraising concert set for Sept. 24-25 at the State Fair of WV.
Hope in the Hills produces “events with the intent to raise funds to benefit projects and programs that aim to eradicate addiction in the greater Appalachian region.” This interview and other Solutions, Service & Serenity videos can be found at librarycommission.wv.gov.
Terrence Engles will be presenting along with these and others. Engles is an ex-professional baseball player who’s been in recovery for over eight years. He was a pitcher with the Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners for seven-plus years. He is now a regional manager with American Addiction Centers. He currently resides in Richmond, Va. with his fiancé and two dogs.
Engles will host the topic “Using your Story in the Media” to raise awareness surrounding addictions.
These and other retreat speakers are unique and knowledgeable, which may be why seats are filling quickly. However, there are spots still available.
There will be well over a dozen training sessions ranging from ½ hour to an hour and a half.
“How Trauma Effects Our Recovery” will be presented by Heidi O'Toole MS, LPC, EMDR-T.
Dan McCawley PR will discuss “Ethics, Boundaries, Self Disclosure” as it pertains to peers and helpline counselors. This session offers guidance on how to balance these topics while still being effective.
Moran notes that “It's tricky” telling a personal story without minimizing someone else's trauma or jumping to conclusions based on incomplete information. “From the outside, it looks like [celebrities for instance] have everything,” but that's not always the case.
Moran also pointed out the important subject of “Self-Care” presented by Steven Perry and how it is a necessary component of recovery.
There will also be vendors with resource information and a discussion panel that will address ways to get immediate help during emergency situations. Moran will also share an overview of FCS programs.
Retreat events, meals and continuing education units (CEUs for peer recovery, social work, nursing and counseling) for all Monday, Sept. 27 – Wednesday, Sept. 29, training sessions are free to participants.
The Peer Recovery Retreat will be held in-person at the Camp Dawson Event Center, 1001 Army Road, Kingwood.
The decision to hold an in-person retreat was “a tough one,” Moran said, but FCS recognized the need for personal connections missed since the beginning of the pandemic.
For this reason, events have been scheduled to allow people who have similar jobs or who play the same roles throughout the state to spend time with one another ar events like Monday night's cookout, recovery meeting/movie night.
Tuesday will feature breakfast, vendors, networking, lunch, dinner campfire, s'mores, recovery meeting, and additional activities. Breakfast will be served before Wednesday morning's training sessions. Attendees are asked to follow CDC guidelines during the event.
The inaugural Peer Recovery Retreat has become so “tremendously popular” Moran said, additional seats were added, and the event is expected to become an annual one.
Visit www.help4wv.com/retreat for more details on the line-up, schedule and a link to register. More on FCS can be found at firstchoiceservices.org.
Persons with the desire to share their recovery experiences to make an impact against, what Moran considers a “crisis of overdoses that continue to rise throughout WV,” should plan on attending this event or future Peer Recovery Retreats.

The post Peer Recovery Retreat Features Incredible Lineup Of Behavioral Health Experts appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

