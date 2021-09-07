CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Multiple sclerosis linked to infection in adolescence

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple sclerosis (MS) is most often diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Certain genes put a person at greater risk of getting this disease of the central nervous system, but scientists are still trying to understand the triggers. My colleagues and I have been studying these triggers for many years. Our earlier research found that pneumonia in adolescence is associated with a raised risk of MS, so we decided to investigate whether other types of infection are associated with the condition.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Can Slash Your Dementia Risk in Half, Says Study

Genetics are what they are—you can't change them. Unfortunately, your genes are one of the primary risk factors for dementia and other forms of cognitive decline. However, there are things you can do to keep memory disorders at bay. And, according to a recent study, one of them can cut your risk of dementia in half, regardless of whether you are genetically predisposed to dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Types of Dementia and How to Recognize Their Symptoms, According to Experts

For most people, Alzheimer’s disease is the first condition they think of when they hear the word dementia—and for understandable reasons. The degenerative brain disease is the most common type of dementia, an umbrella term for loss of memory, language, and other thinking abilities that become severe enough to interfere with a person’s daily life. However, Alzheimer’s is far from the only one.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Eye conditions linked to heightened risk of dementia

Age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetes-related eye disease are linked to an increased risk of dementia, suggests research published online in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Vision impairment can be one of the first signs of dementia, and reduced stimulation of visual sensory pathways is believed to accelerate its progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Multiple Sclerosis#Infectious Diseases#Respiratory Infections#Immune System#Ms
cchwyo.org

Signs & Symptoms of Peripheral Artery Disease

In recognition of National Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month, the health experts at CCH are here to share some symptoms that may suggest the presence of this cardiovascular disease. What is Peripheral Artery Disease?. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a form of cardiovascular disease caused by atherosclerosis, which is the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctortipster.com

Preventing dementia at any age

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Dementia is a scary health issue. It scares people over age 55 because they have a higher risk of having this problem. People who suffer from dementia often experience brain drain from fuzzy thinking and memory lags. Some causes of memory loss are genetic but it is possible to prevent and delay memory loss. Let's find out how it works.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Treating Blood Clots in Your Legs

A blood clot is a semisolid clump of blood that forms inside a blood vessel. shows that your legs are the most common place for a blood clot to form. Being immobile for long periods, damage to the lining of your blood vessels, and changes in the chemistry of your blood can contribute to the development of blood clots. Anybody can develop them, but certain people are at an elevated risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Combined with Standard of Care May Help Reduce Mortality for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Taskforce creates guidelines for prevention trials for people at risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis

RA is an inflammatory autoimmune disease that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. It can also cause fatigue, and the underlying inflammation may affect other body systems. Treating RA quickly after diagnosis and as early as possible after symptom start has been shown to have a significant impact in its further development. With the discovery of the preclinical phase of the disease, the idea of treating people who are at-risk with the aim of preventing RA is very attractive. However, to do this requires carrying out clinical trials to assess the safety and efficacy of treatments in the 'pre-RA' phase. Some initial trials in this area have looked at very different populations—with variation in eligibility criteria, biomarkers, interventions, and outcomes. This makes it hard to interpret and compare the evidence as it accumulates.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

COVID-19 and young people: Impact on lung function

Scientists recently explored COVID-19’s impact on lung health in young people. According to a small-scale study, SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to impact lung function in young adults. Another study showed that lung function in children and adolescents was unimpaired after a SARS-CoV-2 infection, apart from in those whose infection was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Signs of Dementia Are Written in the Blood

Summary: Researchers identified 33 metabolic compounds in blood samples that differed between those with dementia and cognitively healthy older adults. 7 of the metabolites were elevated in dementia patients, while 26 were at lower levels compared to samples of those without dementia. Elevating levels of those metabolites could have a neuroprotective effect against dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthday.com

Infections

Germs have gotten a bad rap. Some of them are actually good for us, like the ones in our intestines that help us break down food. But we're also surrounded by potentially harmful germs known as pathogens. They lurk everywhere, from the surface of public phones to bottles of unrefrigerated garlic paste. Disease-causing germs, in fact, are always looking for their chance to invade a new host. All it takes is a cut or scrape, a dog bite that breaks the skin, or rubbing your eyes with a dirty hand, and an army of germs is setting up camp inside you.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A promising path for future treatments to stop progressive multiple sclerosis

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, and others have published results of studies that map out the activity of genes, molecules, cells, and their interactions in specific types of multiple sclerosis (MS) brain lesions thought to contribute to progressive disability. The findings point to a possible informative new way to efficiently test the potential of therapies to stop nerve degeneration, and they identify culprits involved in tissue damage that might be targeted by new therapies in the future.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

One protein to rule them all: A central target for treating dementia

Dementia has many faces, and because of the wide range of ways in which it can develop and affect patients, it can be very challenging to treat. Now, however, using supercomputer analysis of big data, researchers from Japan were able to predict that a single protein is a key factor in the damage caused by two very common forms of dementia.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Can Treating Depression in Multiple Sclerosis Reduce Deaths?

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) and depression were more like to die over a 10-year period than people with neither condition, a population-based matched cohort study in England showed. The 10-year hazard of all-cause mortality was more than five times greater in people with MS and depression (HR 5.43, 95%...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy