CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

This Authentic Stock Photography Library Can Revolutionize Your Marketing

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you have a creative side hustle or you're looking for ways to make your business's marketing materials stand out, you need great design assets. That means going beyond the typical white-background stock photo libraries to find images that really tell your brand story. That's where Scopio Authentic Stock Photography comes in and it's on sale for a special Labor Day price for a limited time.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycommunitysource.com

Tori Sikkema Photography: How to choose your branding session location!

Location, location, location! Choosing a location for your photoshoot is important because it will set the tone for your shoot and impact the look and feel of your photos. Choose locations that are on-brand for your business and don’t be afraid to look for new places that have an atmosphere that can uplevel your brand. You’ll likely shoot a variety of photos in 1-3 different locations.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mediapost.com

Email Marketing Tools Are Offered To...Libraries

Springshare, a technology platform designed to turn librarians into rock stars in their communities, as the firm boasts, has debuted LibConnect, a platform that marries Springshare’s existing CRM product with a new email marketing capability. The new offering is “a fully featured, cost effective user engagement platform so that any...
crossroadstoday.com

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it’s sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Can Coinbase Stock Turbocharge Your Portfolio?

Coinbase has two easy ways to grow its user base of retail investors. With enviable financial resources, the company can afford to experiment with new products. Ultimately, it remains a riskier investment, which is why a smaller portfolio allocation is probably a better choice than making a big buy. During...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Images#Ai
Photofocus

Are you a specialist, or a generalist in your photography?

Specialist or generalist? Do you struggle with this question or distinction in your own photography?. I know many of us do. As we learn and grow in our photography we’re sometimes told to choose one thing, pick a niche and focus on that. It’s supposed to be better to be more focused, especially if you’re trying to create a business.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Entrepreneur

Why Digitizing the First Mile Is the Next Evolution for a Connected Supply Chain

Since I began my career in manufacturing and distribution, almost two decades ago, a lot has changed. Just in the last two years, unprecedented events have highlighted how critical supply chain teams are to our everyday lives. We have weathered pandemics, mandated shutdowns and shortages of everyday goods like food,...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

The Stock Market Can be Easier with This Portfolio Tracker

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. As an entrepreneur, you probably don't have a lot of time to spend...
STOCKS
martechseries.com

GWI Revolutionizes Market Research With Brand-new Platform, Democratizing Access to Impactful Audience Insights

GWI, the leading target audience insight company, today launches its brand-new platform that challenges the status quo in market research. The multi-million dollar investment into the new platform provides access to transformational insights, in a meaningful and visual way. Arming employees with one, consistent in-depth view of their global or local audience, the new capabilities power strategic decisions and enable deep understanding of diverse and evolving audiences.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Marketing
inputmag.com

You can now get prints from your Google Photos library sent to your home

Google Photos is a pretty affordable way to store and manage your image libraries. The facial recognition and year-by-year accuracy are so good it’s almost frightening. Until recently, the service was free to use as a way to backup those difficult-to-manage collections, which now count against your Google Drive cloud storage. And in a blog post published earlier this week, the company announced some new developments to the photo service.
VISUAL ART
digitalrev.com

Flights of fancy; 9 images that’ll inspire your bird photography

It’s the contest every serious bird photographer wants to win and now we know which images have been successful in the prestigious 2021 Bird Photographer of the Year contest. Photographers from around the globe entered more than 22,000 images – all with the hope of claiming the Grand title and the £5,000 prize.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Light Stalking

Non-Camera Gadgets That Make Your Photography Better

It was often said, way back in the days of film, that photography was a money pit. Then came digital, and its early proponents declared how cheap it was going to be to produce images. No buying film, no developing prints, take as many shots as you want. Of course,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
CU Boulder News & Events

Choose your libraries study space by mood

Ooof, sometimes you need help and you need it now! We got you. In the Norlin fishbowl (2nd floor), our Ask a Librarian desk is open and expert librarians are here to help you refine your research questions and help you find the books and articles you need for your assignments. With wide tables and lots of seating, this is a great place to collaborate with your classmates. And check out that architecture, it’s stunning.
BOULDER, CO
concordnh.gov

Homework Helpers & Heroes @ Your Library

Do your students need authoritative and engaging resources to fulfill their online learning needs?. Your library can help provide an inspiring and effective learning experience! Need help finding information, or getting started with online resources? Ask a homework hero by contacting a librarian via email, phone or social media. We are eager to help you with your questions!
EDUCATION
TechRadar

What is pixel binning and how can it help my smartphone photography?

Although far from a new technology, you might have heard the term 'pixel binning' popping up with increasing frequency in relation to a number of recently-announced smartphones - like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra - and wondered what it means. You might be especially concerned by what it means for the quality of your smartphone images.
CELL PHONES
bitcoin.com

Ethair Market Is Taking on Amazon and eBay in a Move to Revolutionize the World of E-Commerce

Ethair Market is a next generation online global marketplace where you can trade goods using fiat or cryptocurrency and earn points on every purchase. The marketplace is soon to be launched in the U.S. and Canada, with fiat payments support lined up for 43 more countries. You can earn ETHR tokens now as an early registration reward and future developments such as an NFT marketplace integration are already in the works.
MARKETS
CMSWire

What Social Media Marketing Is and How It Can Help Power Your Business

Social media marketing refers to the process of creating tailored content for social media platforms for the purpose of driving engagement and promoting a brand. Social media marketing is beneficial because it enables brands to strengthen the relationships they have with their customers, on the customer’s preferred channels. Why Is...
INTERNET
Herald & Review

3 Ways You Can Beat Warren Buffett in the Stock Market

He's called the Oracle of Omaha for good reason. Warren Buffett -- all-around investing genius and founder of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) as we know it -- has the stock-picking track record to support that unofficial title. While his conglomerate may have gotten off to a slow start coming out of 2020's pandemic-induced market plunge, its share price is up nearly 24% year to date, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has risen by just under 21%. That's a big difference when you're comparing a buy-and-hold portfolio to an index-based benchmark. Plenty of investors would be thrilled with that sort of edge. Beating the market is tough to do!
STOCKS
arcamax.com

Jim Rossman: Secure your data in the cloud with two-factor authentication

Take advantage of the enhanced security options available online. A reader named Herb emailed today with one simple question: “Just read of someone stealing info from iCloud. Is it safe?”. I sent Herb a quick response, but then I decided that it’s time for a refresher about cloud security. There...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Zamzam: How Modern Blockchain Technologies Can Change the Stock Market

The capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has for the first time surpassed the $2 trillion mark. This reflects the rapid development of the sector and the inflow of new capital into digital assets. Nevertheless, the crypto industry market cap remains several times smaller than the capitalization of the gold market ($10.6 trillion) or the market for public shares ($100 trillion). Even more, capital is locked in productive assets in the accounts of companies and corporations, in the form of securities, bills of exchange, futures and options, which have been inactive for years, bringing modest dividends to their owners. If even a small portion of this capital moves to the decentralized finance sector, the cryptocurrency market capitalization will increase by billions of dollars. Zam.io’s solutions are designed to unite centralized and decentralized finance by duplicating equity capital on the blockchain. How it works is discussed below.
STOCKS
CFO.com

Intuit to Buy Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp for $12B

Financial software company Intuit has agreed to buy privately-held email marketing firm Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock, a deal that would leverage on the growth of small and midsize businesses, the companies said on Monday. What Happened: Intuit, which is known for supplying customers with TurboTax, QuickBooks,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy