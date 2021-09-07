The Mystery of the Burnt Tesla in the Middle of a Frozen Lake Has Been Solved

Are you one of those who put in a whopping $50,000 deposit to reserve a Tesla Roadster? If yes, then there’s some bad news. The second-generation Tesla Roadster has been delayed yet again. Originally announced to ship by 2020, the electric sports car won’t come any time before 2023 – as confirmed by Elon Musk, himself. The American EV manufacturer doesn’t have a PR department for quite a while now, which means most of the updates are given by the company’s billionaire CEO via Twitter. Strangely enough, the noise around the Tesla Roadster and the Cybertruck has died down over the last year or so. However, Elon announced the Roadster’s production debut has been pushed back to 2023 while replying to a Tweet.

