Review: Robot Chicken “May Cause a Whole Lotta Scabs”

Ultra is a great word to describe Ultra Age. It gives me vibes of a time when people used expressions like “cowabunga” or “Don’t have a cow, man”. Pertaining to videogames, it reminds me of Konami’s second North American publisher name, so they could put out double the games on the original NES: classics like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Metal Gear. And, finally, I’d like to say it makes me think of the KMFDM song featured in the Street Fighter II animated movie. That song is industrial in its origins, but it comes from an era where nu metal was first being born, which is where we get to Ultra Age, a game that shamelessly begins with a banging Drowning Pool-like guitar riff, and strangely muted female vocals. This strange beginning would prove to be eerily indicative of my entire experience with Ultra Age.
Comments / 0