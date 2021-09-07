Meet the Scientists Investigating a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid

Billions of years ago, the early solar system was a chaotic and violent place. Solid objects called planetesimals had condensed from the primordial cloud that gave birth to our solar system. And the planetesimals frequently collided, and at times stuck together. The process formed larger and larger objects, leading to bigger and bigger collisions. Over eons of time, this process built the major planets, like Earth. So, today, we’d expect to glimpse some of the debris from these early planet-forming collisions. We’d expect to find it orbiting our sun, in the asteroid belt in particular. But why don’t we? New computer simulations by Arizona astronomers offer a solution to the missing impact debris problem. They suggest that, instead of creating rocky debris, large collisions in the early solar system caused solid rocky bodies to vaporize into gas. And, the astronomers said:
