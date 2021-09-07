Good Luck Finding a Stranger, More Interesting Game in 2021 Than 'Cruelty Squad'

Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest entry in this quirky yet beloved series. While it might still be early days, there is good reason to believe that it is the best title in the franchise so far. In True Colors, you are introduced to the quaint town of Haven where everyone knows each other. To make a young boy named Ethan happy following an unexpected tragedy, the town holds a LARP (live-action role play) session that ends up being one of the most engaging segments of the game. You and Ethan are tasked with finding three special stones. To do this, you will have to go up against a few terrifying monsters, including the dastardly river serpent. Fortunately, you can vanquish your foe without having to battle. This guide will show you how to defeat the river serpent in Life is Strange: True Colors without having to engage in any combat.

