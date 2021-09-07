CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Good Luck Finding a Stranger, More Interesting Game in 2021 Than 'Cruelty Squad'

Vice
Vice
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few months ago, I was talking with my colleague Gita Jackson about this bizarre-looking game called Cruelty Squad. It'd started making waves in my circles, and was also leaving its niche status behind, as thousands of ecstatic reviews pushed the game into "overwhelmingly positive," aka rare, territory on Steam. We'd both been playing it a bit, and Gita described the experience thusly: "this shit rocks even tho i suck shit and don't know what's happening."

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
perfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: Exploration x Dread clip

In just about a month, Metroid Dread will be released on Nintendo Switch. As the first 2D Metroid entry in nearly 19 years, it’s a pretty important game for the series as a whole, as it will finally offer a conclusion to the current story-arc (which began over 35 years ago!). The latest trailer gave us a glimpse at the story, which appears to feature some pretty big and unexpected plot twists!
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Review: Battle With Elemental Layers In RIFTFORCE

Card games usually use a mana system and have some type of health or point system akin to Magic: The Gathering. However, Riftforce simplifies the battle system and turns its cards from creatures attacking a singular point to Chess-like pieces. I was genuinely surprised at how the level of strategy of placement of cards and drafting affected each game and made the experience far more challenging and rewarding than other card games.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Vookcast #221: Are Adults Ruining the Fun of Video Games for Kids?

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to consider the rumours swirling about Game Boy and Game Boy Color games coming to Switch Online subscribers. The crew also turns their eyes toward Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s M rating from the ACB, and that the game won’t feature any of the characters’ iconic voices.
VIDEO GAMES
slythergames.com

10 Best Deathloop Tips and Tricks

Prepare for the action-FPS Deathloop using these tips and tricks so you can avoid looping prematurely. I’ll help you get ready whether you’re just booting up the game or have been playing for a bit. Due to how complex certain mechanics can get, I’ve avoided going deep into detail to avoid spoilers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Playing Games#Video Game#Good Luck#Game Engine#Cruelty Squad#Waypoint#Z#Unity
yoursun.com

'Hades' makes dying fun

Death in video games is never good a thing. It’s a sign a failure, proof that you didn’t accomplish your objective. It forces you to redo a portion of gameplay, aiming to do better the second time around. It is not how the game is supposed to be played. Except...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Life is Strange True Colors: How To Defeat River Serpent Without Combat

Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest entry in this quirky yet beloved series. While it might still be early days, there is good reason to believe that it is the best title in the franchise so far. In True Colors, you are introduced to the quaint town of Haven where everyone knows each other. To make a young boy named Ethan happy following an unexpected tragedy, the town holds a LARP (live-action role play) session that ends up being one of the most engaging segments of the game. You and Ethan are tasked with finding three special stones. To do this, you will have to go up against a few terrifying monsters, including the dastardly river serpent. Fortunately, you can vanquish your foe without having to battle. This guide will show you how to defeat the river serpent in Life is Strange: True Colors without having to engage in any combat.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Vice

A Game About Playing as a Spider Also Has an Excellent Arachnophobia Mode

Warning: This story contains depictions of cartoonish spiders. Webbed is an exceptionally cute platformer where players control a tiny lil' spider whose partner has been kidnapped by a very mean bird. Even though the main character is made of pixels and meant to make you go "aww," it's still a dang spider and lots of people—at least 3.5 percent of the US population, according to a 1996 study—have a form of spider phobia.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Deathloop PvP guide: How to play as Julianna in PvP

Julianna is someone who will relentlessly hunt down Colt in Deathloop. Funnily enough, you can see how things go from her own perspective via online multiplayer. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you play as Julianna in PvP. Note: For more information, check out our Deathloop guides and features hub....
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

.dungeon turns what you love into inspiration for a passionate tabletop RPG

Planning for my weekly Dungeons & Dragons game was a lot of work, which is why I handed over the reins to another member of the party a few years ago. Over the past few months though, I’ve had the itch to fire up another campaign. It’s just that this time I’d rather that it not feel like doing homework. One of the options that I’ve stumbled upon is called .dungeon by John Battle. It’s less a game and more of a filter, an engine that uses all your past entertainment experiences as fuel for an ongoing, 20-sided adventure that’s all your own. It’s also one of the most passionate new RPGs that I’ve read all year.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Oreos are coming, but good luck finding the super-rare cookie

Collectible trading cards or game characters is one thing, but collectible cookies? A new limited-edition collaboration between Oreo and Pokemon means consumers can soon buy cookies embossed with 16 different Pokemon characters. The characters will include such favorites as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, but they won't be evenly distributed,...
FOOD & DRINKS
ramascreen.com

Top 6 Weirdest Video Games of All Times

What is the weirdest video game you’ve ever had to play? Do you think today’s games are much better than yesterday’s ones, or do you like them as much as playing with True Blue casino free spins? We will try to answer all these questions in this article about the top 6 weirdest video games of all time. Today’s generation has a lot of first-person shooters and action, role-playing, and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. Games that started to appear 20 years ago were still quite different from what we have today. In some cases, this made them more original and fun.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best The Legend Of Zelda Games Of All Time

Since 1986 The Legend Of Zelda has been a flagship series for Nintendo, with the series featuring on every major console and handheld that Nintendo has released since. Games such as Ocarina Of Time have set the standards for future games in the genre and the series’ influence can still be felt across the industry today. Here are the top 10 best The Legend Of Zelda games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Minecraft modder somehow stuffs Super Mario 64 into it

I always think I can never be more impressed with all the insanely cool stuff modders do with games these days, but one person managing to stuff Super Mario 64 into Minecraft has proven me wrong. Programmer, modder and self-professed 'weird projects' creator Dylan tweeted out his work-in-progress, and it's...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The Five Biggest Video Game Flops of All-Time

Developing a great game is almost like capturing a storm in a teacup, creativity and skill come together perfectly to create something magical. Other times, what should be a great game ends up being terrible, often plagued by development issues or time constraints. Here are the top 5 biggest video game flops of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy