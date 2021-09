If you feel like your last Uber or Lyft trip cost a whole lot more, that's because it did. CNBC reported on new research from Rakuten Intelligence on Tuesday that showed the average trip riders take using Lyft or Uber costs 92% more as of this July. The figures look at a 2018 baseline for comparison, which is important to understand the COVID-19 pandemic's effects. And that's where a lot of the problems lie.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO