Massachusetts State

Attorney: Alcohol Didn’t Cause Drowning At Dedham Grad Party Hosted By Retired Trooper James Coughlin And Wife

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jh4hN_0bogxRQi00

DEDHAM (CBS) – The attorney for retired Massachusetts State Trooper James Coughlin and his wife called the drowning of 1 7-year-old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party at their Dedham home a “terrible accident,” but argued they should not be held criminally responsible for his death.

Defense attorney Brian Kelly said after James and Leslie Coughlin were arraigned Tuesday that hospital records showed Polk was not drinking the night of his death.

The couple faces charges of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors. They were released without any bail set following Tuesday’s arraignment.

James Coughlin and his wife Leslie in Dedham District Court ON September 7, 2021. (WBZ-TV)

On June 6, Polk was pulled from a pool during a graduation party at the Coughlin family’s Netta Road home. Polk, who had just graduated from Dedham High School hours earlier, died several days later.

Police filed a criminal complaint against James and Leslie Coughlin on misdemeanor charges because they hosted the party. At a hearing in front of a clerk magistrate in July, police testified there was underage drinking at the party, with beer cans scattered throughout the yard.

Kelly said Polk was thrown into the pool by a friend who didn’t know the teenager couldn’t swim. Kelly also said previously Polk was not known as a drinker and was seen drinking water, something he said records now confirm.

“From the outset we have said two things. First of course this a terrible accident, a terrible tragedy for Alonzo,” Kelly said. “Secondly, we’ve said from the outset he was not a drinker. He was not drinking at this party. The hospital records that we’ve just received confirmed there was no alcohol in his blood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oZhW_0bogxRQi00

A poster of Alonzo Polk at a vigil in his honor, June 13, 2021. (WBZ-TV)

Several dozen members of Polk’s friends and family attended Tuesday’s arraignment. Leaving the courthouse they chanted “We want justice for who? Alonzo!”

“We came here today to see justice happen. But what we’ve seen today was these people come in this courthouse today and leave with no repercussions,” Polk’s brother Roshawn Drane said. “My brother’s no longer here. He’s no longer walking this earth. But for these people to be able to walk out of this courtroom without a bail or anything set is beyond us.”

Comments / 25

Mary Graham
7d ago

what about the kid who pushed him into the pool? no one is mentioning that? yes hes a juvenile. but should never push anyone. now the trooper is getting all the blame.

Reply
19
Jay Scrappa
6d ago

Maybe the kid who pushed him in was out of control because he was drinking? Young people not used to drinking don't know their limits. This is the kind of stuff that happens at party's where adults allow drinking. Sorry but these people share some culpability in this situation.

Reply
3
Lisa Katinas Evans
6d ago

it sounds like an accident to me. someone pushed him in the pool not knowing he couldnt swim. no alcohol was involved.

Reply
6
 

#Drowning#Alcohol#Accident#Dedham High School
CBS Boston

Public Pays Final Respects To Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo At Memorial Service In Lawrence

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A final salute to a fallen Marine took place in Lawrence on Tuesday. A public wake for Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, across the street from the high school where she graduated. Her casket was covered by the American flag as it was carried into the stadium by her fellow U.S. Marines. Along the track, pictures were posted of all 13 service members killed in the attack in Afghanistan on August 26. The Rosario Pichardo family stopped and saluted or made the sign of the cross at each one as they entered...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,453 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,453 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 731,564. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,015. There were 65,226 total new tests reported. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.28%. There are 716 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 172 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Lawrence Prepares For Fallen Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo To Return Home

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A small token — a red Solo cup, crinkled in the hands of Laura Alefantis on a bridge over Rt. 495 Friday night. She took the cup, squeezed it, and stuck it in a hole in the fence over the highway. “We’re here to do what we can to honor her and welcome her home,” Alefantis explained. She’s talking about Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, just days before the end of the War on Terror. Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo. (Image credit Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade) When...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

2 Killed, 1 Hurt When NH Off-Road Vehicle Slams Into Tree

CANDIA, N.H. (CBS) – Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday night when their off-road vehicle crashed into a tree in New Hampshire. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on private property off Chester Road in Candia. A 50-year-old woman and 62-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A 48-year-old man was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester. The victims’ names were not released. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.
CANDIA, NH
Community Policy