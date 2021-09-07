CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, WV

Rupert Library To Host Art Show

West Virginian
 8 days ago

The Rupert Public Library will be holding their fifth Art Show,

September 24th, and 25th. There will be a reception on Saturday the 25th from

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. “Hidden Mountain Treasures” music group will perform for your entertainment while you view the art entries and enjoy food prepared by the Board of trustees and staff.

All artists working in oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, mixed media, and drawing are invited to submit up to three items to be displayed and judged. First, second and third place ribbons, and best of show, will be awarded. There will be monetary awards for the blue ribbon winner in each category, best of show winner, and the people’s choice.

If you wish to show your work you can pick up an entry form at the library or call 304-392-6158 to have a form mailed to you. You may bring your work to be entered Friday, the 24th, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Artists can bring in entries on an earlier date if they cannot come before 4 p.m. Friday. All entries are to be framed with a wire hanger. Please no alligator or zigzag hangers. Bring your entry and release of liability form. There will be a $5.00 fee for each art entry.

The library staff, and board of trustees invite you to enjoy the festivities.

Beckley, WV
