CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’ spurred ultra-Orthodox Jewish women to talk publicly about their lives

By Become an author
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyObr_0bogxMGJ00

Over the past four years, Netflix has released several shows related to people leaving the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. These shows include “One of Us,” “Unorthodox” and most recently the reality TV show “My Unorthodox Life.”

Each time, many in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community have raised questions regarding their representation.

We are an anthropologist and a philosopher who have been analyzing how mainstream media depicts ultra-Orthodox Jews who leave their communities, known as “exiters” or “OTD” – which means “off the derech,” the Hebrew word for path. We also study how these individuals tell their stories through the media.

Our research shows that by sensationalizing stories of suffering within exiters’ experiences, notably those of women, mainstream media has created a shallow narrative about the exiting process.

But with “My Unorthodox Life,” ultra-Orthodox women responded to the image being projected in the show in an unpredecented way. Instead of just discussing it privately and informally, many women participated, for the first time, in a public social media campaign to tell their own stories.

Mass media’s picture of religious Jews

Mainstream TV typically tells exiters’ stories in a context of wider criticisms of ultra-Orthodoxy, which is presented as religious extremism or fundamentalism. While Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox worlds are extremely diverse in their practices of Jewish laws, known as Halakha, popular depictions do not encapsulate this plurality. Women are generally cast in the leading roles, with the shows drawing on a liberal feminist trope of exposing religious life as traumatizing and oppressive.

In “My Unorthodox Life,” this narrative is somewhat altered. While traumatic experiences are mentioned, the main story is about the successes of the protagonist, Julia Haart, once she exits ultra-Orthodoxy.

The journey Haart and her family take from religiosity to secularism over the show’s nine episodes is key to Haart’s professional and personal achievements. The secular and liberal world, characterized as a place of creation of a new set of values, is portrayed as a path for emancipation.

The transition or the “fight out of the community,” as expressed in the show, is presented as what has enabled the protagonist to build her religiously and sexually diverse and inclusive family. These values would have been inconsistent with a strict interpretation of Halakha.

This standpoint is also advanced to understand Haart’s success as a CEO and co-owner of a fashion company. After following tziniut – Jewish codes of modesty – for most of her life, she becomes highly involved in the creation of secular women’s clothing, from lingerie to footwear. This avenue out of Orthodox modesty norms, lived as a restrictive rule by Haart, is mainly shown by the creation and presentation of clothes uncovering the body. As Haart says in the show, “every little crop-top, every mini-skirt” is an “emblem of freedom.”

In contrast, several productions made outside of the North American mainstream media by women exiters such as Malky Goldman, Pearl Gluck, and Melissa Weisz have told more nuanced stories about their former community in short films and plays.

These productions, however, do not draw large audiences.

#MyOrthodoxLife

Since 2018, we have also been interviewing ultra-Orthodox women in Montreal and New York about their use of social media, in particular Instagram and TikTok. Because religious authority restricts and filters the access to the internet and social media, their presence on these platforms is still controversial within the community.

If they are active on social media, it is usually to promote their businesses. Sometimes they are engaging in criticism of ultra-Orthodoxy to transform it from within, on issues such as divorce, equal pay, birth control and modesty. The debates and discussions are often kept private and restricted to women.

While these women previously did not engage with the public, the release of “My Unorthodox Life,” with its focus on prosperity, drove them toward voicing their own successes.

Since mid-July 2021, when “My Unorthodox Life” premiered, women began posting under the hashtag #MyOrthodoxLife – a snub to Netflix’s #MyUnorthodoxLife. The goal was to reach a broad audience and oppose negative representations by highlighting their financial prosperity and fulfilling religious life.

Many of the posts feature stories of women who are professionally accomplished and educated, contradicting the Netflix show’s perspective that success and religiosity are an oxymoron. To do so, they published numerous online messages exposing their religious life of following Orthodox Judaism precepts while also highlighting their careers.

The primary objective of the movement is to reject the too simplistic representation provided by the reality TV shows and allow women to expose the richness of their lives through their own lens.

The activist Rifka Wein Harris reflected the opinions of many other Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox women when she stated that Haart’s story was deceptive and diminishes their success stories.

For many of the women, being religious and respecting Jewish laws are an essential part of their identity, guiding them through different aspects of their lives.

One post from the movement

: “I am orthodox … and I am fulfilled. I am orthodox … and I achieved A Level results that ranked in the top 5% of the country. I am orthodox … and I studied my undergraduate degree in one of the best universities in the UK.”

In response to this social media campaign, Haart told The New York Times: “My issues and the ways that I was treated have nothing to do with Judaism. Judaism is about values and community and loving, kindness and beautiful things. I feel very proud to be a Jew.”

Her statement appears to be an attempt to distinguish Judaism and, implicitly, Orthodox Judaism from what she characterized as “fundamentalism” in the show. However, several women engaged in the movement are coming from the same community as the one Haart labeled as “fundamentalist.”

Hashtag #MyOrthodoxLife has permeated almost every social media platform. Photos, videos blog posts and articles circulate under the hashtag on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn and WhatsApp.

Shaking up religious and secular media

By revealing their faces and voices to the general public, these women contradict their invisibility in ultra-Orthodox media, implicitly defying religious authority. In upcoming publications, including a book to be published by the New York University Press, we document these women’s online activism and its disruption of religious norms.

Not all women disagree with Haart’s portrayal of ultra-Orthodoxy. Some seized on #MyOrthodoxLife as an opportunity to pursue and air internal criticism. Adina Sash, a prominent Jewish activist and influencer, supported the show as a depiction of Haart’s individual journey and the ultra-Orthodoxy’s need for change. The Orthodox podcaster Franciska Kosman used the show as a springboard to discuss the challenges women face in the Orthodox world, as well as how the faith’s presence in secular media could improve.

We argue that the #MyOrthodoxLife movement resonates with what anthropologist Ayala Fader has identified as “a crisis of authority” occurring within ultra-Orthodoxy: the increased defiance against religious authority.

But this criticism of religious authority has gone beyond those questioning the faith and exiters that scholars have documented. It has become more present among observant ultra-Orthodox Jews and other advocates of religious beliefs and practices.

“My Unorthodox Life” – love it or hate it – eventually surpassed its one story of a Jewish woman’s religious life. It led to unexpected responses creating an alternative space for public and nuanced discussions about Orthodoxy, ultra-Orthodoxy and gender.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Meet the women who gave up their 'freedom' to live an orthodox life

Viewers of this summer’s Netflix hit My Unorthodox Life will be familiar with its vivacious star Julia Haart, the glamorous Manhattan CEO who until eight years ago was a housewife in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York. Her flamboyant lifestyle is typical reality TV fodder – fabulous penthouses, out-there fashion and private jets – but the real intrigue comes from glimpses into the community that Julia left behind, where glitz takes a back seat and faith takes precedence. The Orthodox Jewish world has recently been represented on screen with Israeli drama Shtisel and German-US miniseries Unorthodox, both Netflix hits – but never through a reality TV lens.
TV & VIDEOS
Marconews.com

'Money Heist,' 'Lupin,' 'Unorthodox': How Netflix's non-English shows became global hits

Since 2019, Netflix says non-English language viewing in the U.S. is up 71%. The French-language "Lupin" is Netflix's most-watched show this year. Not even an American streaming service giant could have predicted that a Spanish series about a criminal mastermind and his antiauthoritarian bank robbers in their signature Salvador Dalí masks and red jumpsuits would become a global success.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Haart
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix Sets Multi-Year Deal with 'Unorthodox' Creator Anna Winger's Airlift for Series Slate

Netflix has signed a multi-year partnership with “Unorthodox” creator Anna Winger’s production company Airlift Productions to develop and produce international drama series. The first project under the partnership will be “Transatlantic” (working title), a drama series set during the 1940 refugee crisis in Marseilles, France, inspired by the true adventures...
TV & VIDEOS
wordonfire.org

How to Live a Meaningful Life

Last week, I had the great good fortune to sit down for a Zoom interview with Jordan Peterson, Jonathan Pageau, and John Vervaeke. As I’m sure you know, Peterson, Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, is one of the most influential figures in the culture today. Pageau is an artist and iconographer working in the Orthodox Christian tradition, and Vervaeke is a professor of cognitive psychology at the University of Toronto. All three of these gentlemen have a powerful presence on social media. The topic of our conversation was a theme that preoccupies all four of us—namely, the crisis of meaning in our culture, especially among the young. To kick things off, Peterson asked each of us to give our definition of meaning and, more specifically, of religious meaning. When my time came, I offered this: to live a meaningful life is to be in purposive relationship to value, and to live a religiously meaningful life is to be in purposive relationship to the summum bonum, or the supreme value.
RELIGION
nbcpalmsprings.com

“Clickbait” Cast Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About New Netflix Series

“Clickbait” is the new whodunit neo-noir series on Netflix that has Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, a family man who went missing after a video of him holding a sign that says “I ABUSE WOMEN” went viral online. Putting the pieces together is his sister, Pia, played by Zoe Kazan and helping her is Detective Roshan Amiri played by Phoenix Raei.
TV SERIES
Science Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Jewish#Jewish Identity#My Unorthodox Life#Jews#Otd#Ultra Orthodox#Halakha#North American#Tiktok#Orthodox Judaism
jewishaz.com

Tucson Jewish community creating ‘safe spaces’ to talk about Israel

Stephanie Landes has found there aren’t many spaces to talk about Israel — especially if you aren’t sure how you feel, or fall in the middle of what can seem a discussion of two extremes. So, as the interim Israel engagement professional at the Tucson Jewish Community Center, Landes created...
TUCSON, AZ
epicstream.com

Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Talks About The Netflix Show's Multicultural Focus

Netlfix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will premiere this November, and fans are excited to see how the series will adapt Shinichirō Watanabe's genry-defying anime. The streaming giant already released images featuring John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakira as Jett Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Polygon recently interviewed showrunner Andre Nemec to discuss how the Netflix show will be true to the multicultural presentation of the original anime series.
COMICS
programminglibrarian.org

Apply Now: Let's Talk About It: Women's Suffrage

ALA has announced a new grant for libraries designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement. Through Let’s Talk About It (LTAI): Women’s Suffrage, participants will read a series of books curated by humanities scholars and discuss the people and events from this often under-taught part of U.S. history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketRealist

How Did Julia Haart Make Her Money? ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Star’s Career

My Unorthodox Life viewers see her lavish lifestyle on the Netflix reality show, but how did Julia Haart make her money?. Haart’s journey to fame and fortune started in 2013, when she left the orthodox Jewish community she had called home for most of her life. “I was 43 and knew nothing about the world,” she told People earlier this year, recalling that precipitous moment in her life. “I felt like a martian.”
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Let’s talk about ‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’

Shannon Liao and Jhaan Elker are big “Life Is Strange” fans. They simultaneously played through “Life Is Strange: True Colors,” the newest entry in the series that released on Sept. 10, and shared their thoughts afterward. The following is an edited conversation between the two about the game. No spoilers were discussed.
VIDEO GAMES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy