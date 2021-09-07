CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kelly: With season opener finally here, Dolphins fans have reason to dream big | Commentary

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago

This is the time of year when every NFL team is Super Bowl worthy.

Every offseason hole got patched. Every dollar spent in free agency was a good deal and all the rookies look sensational.

The week before the season-opening kickoff is the perfect time to inject hope into the fan base’s veins before reality hits, and we realize (insert team) isn’t as good as you’d hoped.

That is why this is the time I have to muzzle the pessimist that lives inside me because hope (and gambling) is what keeps professional sports thriving, and the Miami Dolphins fan base should be lathered up in it.

Why?

Because Tua Tagovailoa had the offseason of your dreams. He really did.

He rehabbed his surgically repaired hip so much he looks like the quarterback who gained legendary status at the University of Alabama.

Tagovailoa opened up training camp bombing Miami’s secondary (minus star Xavien Howard, who was sitting out practices before the contract dispute he had with the Dolphins got resolved).

Tagovailoa had Albert Wilson looking like the second coming of Tyreek Hill, his former Chiefs teammate.

Tagovailoa spent all of training camp and the two preseason games he played in showcasing accuracy, anticipation, leadership and pocket presence, delivering a camp showing that exceeded anything Ryan Tannehill had done in his first four years.

The second-year quarterback looks ready to make a push for greatness — if his arm can maintain the same velocity all season (it faded last year) and the offensive line can protect him.

There goes pessimism creeping in again.

Miami’s offensive line wasn’t great during camp and the preseason, but its young and growing. Hopefully blossoming.

Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter and Robert Hunt are all entering their second seasons as NFL starters. If we go by the second-year success stories the Dolphins have had under coach Brian Flores’ reign, this unit can take off if all four young linemen can take their game to the next level.

Jesse Davis is the leader of the line, and when was the last time Davis let us down?

The Dolphins have two talented backs in Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, who both had surprisingly strong seasons last year. Gaskin was quietly one of the NFL’s top offensive producers with 97.2 yards from scrimmage per game last season. He consistently showcased Reggie Bush-esque playmaking ability during camp.

Ahmed has been a threat to score every time he catches a pass, and that’s encouraging.

But with the amount of playmakers Miami added, and retained this offseason, it’s hard to envision either tailback being more than role players in this offense.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, is one of the fastest players in the NFL and already has built-in chemistry with Tagovailoa, his college teammate. Will Fuller has been one of the NFL’s top big-play producers the past three seasons, and Wilson — when healthy — looks like the receiver who led the NFL in yards after catch in 2018, before his hip injury.

Pair those three playmakers with a healthy DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams and Miami might have the best group of receivers and tight ends in the NFL.

The potential is there. The catch is that everyone in the unit has struggled to stay healthy throughout their careers.

There I go with the pessimism again.

Miami scored more points (404) last season than any other Dolphins team since 1986, and this offense should be able to pick up where it left off because of the experience Tagovailoa gained as a rookie.

But much like last season, expect the Dolphins defense to carry the team. I’m referring to the same defense that led the NFL in turnovers and was one of the league’s stingiest on third down and finished sixth in points allowed.

There’s no reason Howard and company can’t carry this franchise to double-digit wins again.

Every member of the defense also should have a better mastery of Flores’ complex 3-4 hybrid scheme as it will be the third season the Dolphins will be running it.

Byron Jones should be better than last season, allowing the defense to not lean so heavily on Howard.

Emmanuel Ogbah has money on the table considering a double-digit sack season, one more than the nine he produced last year, could allow him to double his $7.5 million salary next offseason.

And Jerome Baker and Eric Rowe are already among the best at their specific roles, serving as tailback and tight end erasers. Imagine if they added something more to their games?

All the Dolphins defense needs is to find some pass rushing — without blitzes — to turn up the volume on coordinator Josh Boyer’s defense.

Newcomers like Jaelen Phillips, Adam Butler, Brennan Scarlett and Jevon Holland should all help in that department. They all bring an element the Dolphins defense was missing. Phillips was the best all-around defensive end in the 2021 NFL draft. Never mind that he’s playing outside linebacker in the NFL.

Butler is an established sack producer as a 3-technique end. Scarlett had a surprisingly good camp and Holland, who had nine interceptions during his two seasons at the University of Oregon, lived up to his reputation as a playmaker when he was healthy during camp.

We’ll soon find out exactly how they fit into this defense as the season opener is just days away.

Don’t bother trying to contain your excitement or suppress your high hopes.

Let them run free and wild like Jakeem Grant does when he reverses field on a punt return.

You’ve got a week to dream big, Dolphins fans, before reality — and Bill Belichick — smack you in the face.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Davis
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Cornerback Takes Postgame Shot At Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots this afternoon, but Tua Tagovailoa apparently didn’t do enough to impress one New England cornerback. Tagovailoa produced both Miami touchdowns in today’s 17-16 win, but after the game, Patriots cover man J.C. Jackson only wanted to talk about the interception the second-year quarterback threw.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggie Bush#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The University Of Alabama#Chiefs#Fuller
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen Waddle catches first NFL touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa during impressive debut

Jaylen Waddle had a familiar face deliver his first touchdown catch near the goal line on Sunday afternoon to help the Miami Dolphins pull ahead at New England. Tua Tagovailoa hit the former Alabama wide receiver Waddle for a three-yard touchdown catch with 10:51 left in the third quarter, to give the Dolphins a 17-10 lead.
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Has Seen From Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Before Week 1

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will begin his sophomore season against none other than the New England Patriots with the 2021 NFL campaign kicking off this weekend. Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, won his only start against the Patriots last season despite throwing for just 145 yards on 26 passing attempts.
NFL
NBC Sports

No Tua Tagovailoa for Dolphins this weekend

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but another 2020 first-round pick will be sitting out that game. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s third and final preseason contest. Flores said many of the team’s other starters will also be sitting out this weekend.
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what Mac Jones thinks of Week 1 matchup vs. Tua Tagovailoa

Fans of the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins can't wait for Sunday's much-anticipated Week 1 game, but there's another fanbase with similar levels of excitement for this NFL season opener. Alabama football fans will have a close eye on this game because it features two quarterbacks who led the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Do Dolphins now have enough playmakers on offense? Here’s a look at Miami’s offensive starters | Analysis

Here’s breakdown of the likely starters on offense for the Miami Dolphins in 2021: QB Tua Tagovailoa 6 foot, 217 pounds, second season Tagovailoa’s accuracy, pocket presence and leadership skills motivated the Dolphins to make him the fifth pick in the 2020 draft. The hope is that Tagovailoa, who had a 92.5 passer rating, which ranked him 23rd in the NFL last season, improves on his ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: Tua vs. Jones? This Dolphins-Patriots opener is far bigger than that | Commentary

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are full of mirrored talk this week, each side mouthing practiced pet phrases like “working each day,” and “excited for the opportunity” that suggest a shared, say-nothing philosophy. Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who like coach Brian Flores was raised in the NFL under New England coach Bill Belichick, best described this Stepford Speech ...
NFL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s Tagovailoa and the Dolphins down Patriots in 2021 NFL season opener

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins opened the 2021 NFL season with a win against the division-rival New England Patriots in Foxborough. This is the Fins’ second straight win over their AFC East foes, holding on to win it 17-16. Tagovailoa finished the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Kelly: Tua Tagovailoa not being named a Dolphins team captain doesn’t mean he’s not a leader | Commentary

Tua Tagovailoa spent the entire spring coordinating offsite route-running sessions with the Miami Dolphins receiver and tailbacks. The young quarterback has stepped forward and taken command of the Dolphins offense — the plays, and the unit — occasionally challenging offensive linemen, and playmakers when he sees something he doesn’t like.
NFL
cbs12.com

Telling numbers, Waddle's impact, Patriot takes shot at Tua

Foxboro, MA — FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — The Patriots dominated the numbers. First downs? They had 24 to the Dolphins’ 16. Total yards? They had 393 to the Dolphins’ 259. Third-down conversions? They had 11-of-16 to the Dolphins’ 4-of-11. But the Patriots were uncharacteristically sloppy in two areas they rarely are....
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: Defense saves the day (and Tua) in Dolphins’ opening win against New England | Commentary

And then Xavien Howard saved the day. The day? He saved much more than that. He saved the day, the game, the feel-good start, the big win in New England and especially Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from hearing how he was outplayed by first-time starter Mac Jones. Which, well, Tua was outplayed by Jones, if you want the bottom-line of that little scrap. And who didn’t? All week ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy