Kelly: With season opener finally here, Dolphins fans have reason to dream big | Commentary

This is the time of year when every NFL team is Super Bowl worthy.

Every offseason hole got patched. Every dollar spent in free agency was a good deal and all the rookies look sensational.

The week before the season-opening kickoff is the perfect time to inject hope into the fan base’s veins before reality hits, and we realize (insert team) isn’t as good as you’d hoped.

That is why this is the time I have to muzzle the pessimist that lives inside me because hope (and gambling) is what keeps professional sports thriving, and the Miami Dolphins fan base should be lathered up in it.

Why?

Because Tua Tagovailoa had the offseason of your dreams. He really did.

He rehabbed his surgically repaired hip so much he looks like the quarterback who gained legendary status at the University of Alabama.

Tagovailoa opened up training camp bombing Miami’s secondary (minus star Xavien Howard, who was sitting out practices before the contract dispute he had with the Dolphins got resolved).

Tagovailoa had Albert Wilson looking like the second coming of Tyreek Hill, his former Chiefs teammate.

Tagovailoa spent all of training camp and the two preseason games he played in showcasing accuracy, anticipation, leadership and pocket presence, delivering a camp showing that exceeded anything Ryan Tannehill had done in his first four years.

The second-year quarterback looks ready to make a push for greatness — if his arm can maintain the same velocity all season (it faded last year) and the offensive line can protect him.

There goes pessimism creeping in again.

Miami’s offensive line wasn’t great during camp and the preseason, but its young and growing. Hopefully blossoming.

Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter and Robert Hunt are all entering their second seasons as NFL starters. If we go by the second-year success stories the Dolphins have had under coach Brian Flores’ reign, this unit can take off if all four young linemen can take their game to the next level.

Jesse Davis is the leader of the line, and when was the last time Davis let us down?

The Dolphins have two talented backs in Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, who both had surprisingly strong seasons last year. Gaskin was quietly one of the NFL’s top offensive producers with 97.2 yards from scrimmage per game last season. He consistently showcased Reggie Bush-esque playmaking ability during camp.

Ahmed has been a threat to score every time he catches a pass, and that’s encouraging.

But with the amount of playmakers Miami added, and retained this offseason, it’s hard to envision either tailback being more than role players in this offense.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, is one of the fastest players in the NFL and already has built-in chemistry with Tagovailoa, his college teammate. Will Fuller has been one of the NFL’s top big-play producers the past three seasons, and Wilson — when healthy — looks like the receiver who led the NFL in yards after catch in 2018, before his hip injury.

Pair those three playmakers with a healthy DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams and Miami might have the best group of receivers and tight ends in the NFL.

The potential is there. The catch is that everyone in the unit has struggled to stay healthy throughout their careers.

There I go with the pessimism again.

Miami scored more points (404) last season than any other Dolphins team since 1986, and this offense should be able to pick up where it left off because of the experience Tagovailoa gained as a rookie.

But much like last season, expect the Dolphins defense to carry the team. I’m referring to the same defense that led the NFL in turnovers and was one of the league’s stingiest on third down and finished sixth in points allowed.

There’s no reason Howard and company can’t carry this franchise to double-digit wins again.

Every member of the defense also should have a better mastery of Flores’ complex 3-4 hybrid scheme as it will be the third season the Dolphins will be running it.

Byron Jones should be better than last season, allowing the defense to not lean so heavily on Howard.

Emmanuel Ogbah has money on the table considering a double-digit sack season, one more than the nine he produced last year, could allow him to double his $7.5 million salary next offseason.

And Jerome Baker and Eric Rowe are already among the best at their specific roles, serving as tailback and tight end erasers. Imagine if they added something more to their games?

All the Dolphins defense needs is to find some pass rushing — without blitzes — to turn up the volume on coordinator Josh Boyer’s defense.

Newcomers like Jaelen Phillips, Adam Butler, Brennan Scarlett and Jevon Holland should all help in that department. They all bring an element the Dolphins defense was missing. Phillips was the best all-around defensive end in the 2021 NFL draft. Never mind that he’s playing outside linebacker in the NFL.

Butler is an established sack producer as a 3-technique end. Scarlett had a surprisingly good camp and Holland, who had nine interceptions during his two seasons at the University of Oregon, lived up to his reputation as a playmaker when he was healthy during camp.

We’ll soon find out exactly how they fit into this defense as the season opener is just days away.

Don’t bother trying to contain your excitement or suppress your high hopes.

Let them run free and wild like Jakeem Grant does when he reverses field on a punt return.

You’ve got a week to dream big, Dolphins fans, before reality — and Bill Belichick — smack you in the face.