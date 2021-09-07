RJ Barrett Shows Out in Offseason Run
Offseason pro runs have become a viral phenomenon with the help of social media. A few big-time trainers are even considered stars and influencers themselves. Among those few is NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen. The CEO of Pure Sweat basketball has trained some of the best in the game: Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Oubre, Meyers Leonard and many more. One of Hanlen’s clients has been a client since he was 15 — RJ Barrett.www.postingandtoasting.com
