CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

RJ Barrett Shows Out in Offseason Run

By Kento Kato
Posting and Toasting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffseason pro runs have become a viral phenomenon with the help of social media. A few big-time trainers are even considered stars and influencers themselves. Among those few is NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen. The CEO of Pure Sweat basketball has trained some of the best in the game: Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Oubre, Meyers Leonard and many more. One of Hanlen’s clients has been a client since he was 15 — RJ Barrett.

www.postingandtoasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

How Knicks’ RJ Barrett can make the jump to All-Star in 2021-22 season

The New York Knicks are building something special after a surprising 2020-21 campaign that saw them reach the playoffs and secure the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. The majority of their players have spent the entire off-season working diligently to improve their skills and come back even stronger in the second season under head coach Tom Thibodeau.
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Why Knicks’ Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett are an underrated duo

Adding talent this off-season was a priority for the New York Knicks, especially with a ton of cap space to spare and utilize. Of course, they would’ve preferred to land a big name with championship-caliber play, but instead, they added several players who can contribute toward a deep postseason run over a longer period.
NBA
FanSided

NY Knicks: Vegas odds on RJ Barrett winning Most Improved Player

The NY Knicks season is about a month away and the Vegas odds for next season have been released. Some of the most anticipated Knicks’ odds for the upcoming season have been the team’s implied win total, their playoff prospects, and specific player awards. NY Knicks: Can RJ Barrett win...
NBA
dukebasketballreport.com

RJ Barrett May Have Really Upgraded His Jumper

Remember when everyone thought RJ Barrett was a disappointment after his rookie season?. He was vastly improved in his second year and according to this article, he’s still working hard and it looks like he’s taken another leap. We hit the wrong link when we posted this but it’s fixed now.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meyers Leonard
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBA
heatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pure Sweat#Instagram
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Major John Wall News

It looks like the John Wall era in Houston will be short-lived. Wall was traded to Houston from Washington in a blockbuster package for Russell Westbrook. Less than a year later, both star point guards appear to be heading for new teams. Westbrook has already been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and Wall appears to be on his way out of Houston.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
NBC Sports

Former Sixers first-round pick signs with Atlanta Hawks

It was a busy day for a pair of former Process Sixers, including one who found a new home with the team that bounced the Sixers from the playoffs just months ago. Ex-Sixers wing and 2016 NBA Draft pick Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Nets, signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reported.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Lakers Trade Is Centered Around Dillon Brooks

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this NBA offseason. There are only three players on the roster heading into the 2021-22 season, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, that were on the roster when the 2020-21 season concluded. James, who is entering his fourth season with the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy