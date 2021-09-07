CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Poker Ride to Take place on September 11

By by rebecca stalnaker
The annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Poker Ride is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 11. This is the event's 15th year. While The actual ride was unable to take place in 2020, event organizers were able to arrange a virtual event. However, the ride is back in full force for 2021. Proceeds from this event go toward scholarships for local high school graduates. According to event organizer Paul Raines, several years ago they changed the amount of the scholarships to all $500 so that they could help more graduates. The list of schools eligible for the scholarships includes Meadow Bridge, Pocahontas County, Greenbrier West, and East and Midland Trail. This year, they are including James Monroe as well. To date, the event has raised an incredible $187,000 for scholarships. Raines said that they were able to provide a total of $17,500 in scholarships this year. Students apply through the Greenbrier Valley Foundation and then Raines gains access to the applications. He said he relies greatly on input from the teachers and counselors that know the students best when choosing grantees. Once the recipients have been chosen, they receive a certificate. Then, at the end of July or the beginning of August, the students provide proof of enrollment such as a class schedule. Raines said they are then given a check for $500. There will be a breakfast buffet available for purchase before the ride begins. The buffet will begin at 9 a.m. and be available until noon. Registration also begins at 9 a.m. Both registration and the breakfast buffet will be at Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg. Route maps will be provided at registration. The last bike in will be at 4 p.m. at the Rainelle Moose Lodge where the ride ends. Once there, a meal will be provided along with live entertainment from the Half Bad Bluegrass Band. Multiple prizes are up for grabs during the event. Since this is a poker run, there will be prizes for the best and worst hands. The best hand of the day will walk away with $500 while the person with the worst hand will take away $250. In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing. Not only will there be a winner for half of the money collected for the 50/50, but more than 20 other individuals that are entered in the drawing will also receive prizes. In addition, there will also be items raffled off and an auction. One unique item that is always present for this event is a one of kind motorcycle t-shirt quilt that is handmade each year by a local woman. It features the Lindsey Raines Memorial Poker Ride t-shirt prominently. The event has a unique t-shirt each year. Raines said, "We have a lot of unique things." In regards to why there are so many prizes given out during the event, Raines said, "I always try and make it super nice for the participants." He went on to say, " Without them, we couldn't do what we do." Raines also said that he felt the most important thing to know about the event is that they are, "... helping further the education of the youth in their community." Each hand costs $30 and includes the event t-shirts run patch, door prize and a meal. Two extra cards may be bought for an additional $10. Raines said some people have bought hands but will not be present at the ride. Their hands will be given to other riders. While this is primarily a motorcycle ride, Raines says any vehicle is welcome. This includes cars, trucks or any motor vehicle. Raines said he is expecting a good turnout for the event. He said one of his concerns is always the weather. However, he said he checked the extended forecast and it currently shows temperatures in the low 70s with almost no chance of rain. He said, "The is ideal weather to be outside riding a motorcycle." Since this year's event is taking place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Raines said he wanted to incorporate that. Because of this, the logo includes a depiction of the Twin Towers that were hit on that terrible day as well as the words "Never forget." T-shirts, ride patches and lady's tank tops are available for purchase. Participants have the option of pre-registering at Western Auto with cash, check or credit card. For more information on the Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Poker Ride, call Paul Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155.

