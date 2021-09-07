CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets 2021 Season Preview

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzWKc_0bogwnil00

It's been quite an eventful 12 months for the New York Jets.

After a tumultuous two-win season in 2020, New York brought in a new head coach to replace Adam Gase, drafted a quarterback to take over for Sam Darnold and addressed countless weaknesses with talent on both sides of the ball in free agency.

As much as Gang Green's additions have brought positivity and hope to a suffering fan base, and a new culture under general manager Joe Douglas, that doesn't mean the Jets will contend right away. This is still a young and inexperienced franchise, working through stages of a rebuild while patiently waiting to capitalize on more draft picks over the next few years.

That said, the 2021 season is poised to be a stepping stone for those in green and white. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will have an opportunity to prove himself right away, surrounded by more weapons than his predecessor. Robert Saleh can adjust to his new spot on the sideline, building something special with his scheme and "All Gas, No Brake" mantra. Youngsters should develop with plenty of reps while rising stars can shine.

New York might not be playoff bound in '21, but this time next year—if all goes according to plan—they'll be a whole lot closer to snapping the league's longest postseason drought.

Offense

During Sam Darnold's three-year stint under center in New York, the signal-caller was often placed in situations where it was virtually impossible for him to succeed. Injuries, his supporting cast and his coaching staff—mixed with his own underperformance—were the perfect storm to create one of the worst passing offenses in all of football.

With the changes New York made this offseason, it's clear this franchise is working to avoid making the same mistakes they made during the Darnold era. The Jets restarted the clock at quarterback, using the second overall pick to reel in a potential superstar in Zach Wilson. Considering how impressive the BYU product has been during the preseason, the flashes he's shown during camp and his unmatched dedication and desire to be the best, all signs point to Wilson transitioning quickly to the next level.

What about those around him? The Jets added a top wide receiver in Corey Davis this offseason, drafted Elijah Moore (an absolute steal in the second round), bolstered Wilson's protection by trading up to pick guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first while adding a veteran (Tevin Coleman) and a young stud (Michael Carter) in free agency and the draft respectively. The rookie signal-caller should have ample targets at his disposal—let's not forget Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder or Denzel Mims—with a running game and offensive line to help foster his success.

Finally, under coach Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Wilson is in a scheme where he can flourish. There will be growing pains and adjustments, as is the case with every rookie quarterback and fresh coaching staff, but if they can get this right, New York will take a huge step in the right direction on offense in 2021.

Defense

Similar to Jets’ offense, New York made some big changes on defense this offseason as well.

It's a youth movement under Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, especially in the secondary. Electing to focus on the position later in the draft, while steering clear from adding any veterans in free agency, the Jets are rolling with a group of inexperienced defensive backs. At cornerback, rookies Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock and Isaiah Dunn (undrafted) are poised to be on the receiving end of quite a bit of playing time, mixed in with the likes of second-year corners Bryce Hall and Javelin Guidry. New York even parted ways with Bless Austin (their most experienced corner) less than two weeks before the regular season to open more opportunities for those aforementioned newbies.

Marcus Maye will anchor the secondary from the safety position, but who knows how long he'll stick around after some drama in the offseason with his contract. Maye is playing this season under the franchise tag.

The defensive line was supposed to be this group's biggest strength and deepest position group on this side of the ball. It still is for the most part, but two gut-wrenching injuries certainly change the outlook. Edge rusher Carl Lawson looked like he was due for a career year, wreaking havoc in the backfield. He won't play a single snap, however, after a season-ending Achilles injury. Same goes for another free-agent acquisition, Vinny Curry, who will miss this season with a rare blood disorder. That puts more of an emphasis on returners like Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Folorunso Fatukasi up front, flanked by Shaq Lawson who was brought in to help fill the void on the edge. Keep an eye on Bryce Huff this year, as well.

Again, this is a very young group. Quality offensive teams should be able to take care of business against them. But with Saleh's defensive-minded tutelage and some promising pieces, don't count this unit out.

Predicted Record

Hey, it can’t be worse than last year, right? Look, this is a better team than the one that won two games a year ago. Better players in a better environment. But don't be surprised if New York struggles through the middle of the season when they take on a slew of formidable foes. Then again, there's some serious potential here to hang with better teams, showing flashes of what's being built in Florham Park. Split the difference and it's a step forward while securing a decent spot in the first round of the NFL draft.

Record: 5-12

Expected Depth Chart

QB: Zach Wilson, Mike White

RB: Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, Michael Carter, La’Mical Perine

WR: Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith

WR: Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims

WR: Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios

TE: Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Daniel Brown

FB: Trevon Wesco

LT: Mekhi Becton, Chuma Edoga

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Dan Feeney

C: Connor McGovern

RG: Greg Van Roten

RT: Morgan Moses, George Fant

DE: John Franklin-Myers, Tim Ward

DT: Quinnen Williams, Nathan Shepherd,

DT: Foley Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins, Jonathan Marshall

DE: Shaq Lawson, Bryce Huff

LB: Hamsah Nasirildeen, Blake Cashman

LB: C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams

LB: Jamien Sherwood, Jarrad Davis (IR)

CB: Brandon Echols, Jason Pinnock

FS: Marcus Maye

SS: Lamarcus Joyner, Sharrod Neasman, Ashtyn Davis (IR)

CB: Bryce Hall, Isaiah Dunn, Justin Hardee

NCB: Javelin Guidry, Michael Carter II

K: Matt Ammendola

P: Braden Mann

LS: Thomas Hennessy

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

5 linebackers the New York Jets should target

The New York Jets could use extra depth at linebacker. In Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich‘s 4-3 defense, the New York Jets will have three linebackers on the field when they send out their base unit. The Jets currently have five linebackers on their 53-man roster, but that will be...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 9/3/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. We finally hit the last weekend before every weekend is filled with NFL football. The Jets will go into Week 1 with admittedly a lot of weaknesses. The cornerback, linebacker, and tight end positions are essentially barren. Once again Robert Saleh and company will need to put on a masterpiece if the team wishes to be competitive more often than not. I’m not saying I don’t believe in Saleh and the team, but my expectations are tempered given the circumstances surrounding the team. I fully expect them to win maybe six or seven games max, and would be pleasantly surprised if that number were to be any higher. For my sake, I hope it is. With that, here are your links to the team to start your weekend off.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Know Your Foe: New York Jets

CHARLOTTE – While much of the discussion of the Week 1 opener has centered around Sam Darnold and his matchup with his former team, it's time to take a look at what the Jets have assembled under new head coach Robert Saleh. Only seven Jets players that started in last...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Jets Announce 2021 Captains

The New York Jets announced Wednesday (9/8/2021) the team captain for the 2021 season. These 5 individuals were voted on by their teammates, and will wear the captains patch this season. Zach Wilson, Quarterback. Is there any surprise here? We’ve known since coming out of college Zach was a locker...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder OUT for opener at Carolina

The New York Jets will be missing their most consistent offensive weapon from the last two seasons when they visit Carolina on Sunday. New York Jets receiver Jamison Crowder will not partake in Sunday’s 2021 season opener against the Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Crowder’s absence stems from a positive test for COVID-19 and he remains on the reserve list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green#Byu
104.5 The Team

Will #2 Have a Hall of Fame Career for the New York Jets?

It was funny. When I first saw that Zach Wilson, the rookie Captain quarterback for the New York Jets, the first person I thought of is Derek Jeter. My thought, "I can only hope that he could be half of Jeter." I never thought of the correlation again, until today, when I read Ian O'Connor's article today in the New York Post, "Jets’ Zach Wilson has the tools to pave his way to greatness."
NFL
Yardbarker

Who Ya Got Wednesday: New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

The New York Jets undoubtedly became a better team this offseason. On paper, the arsenal that the Jets have surrounded Zach Wilson with is better than anything Sunday’s aerial opponent Zach Wilson ever had. Head coach Robert Saleh was a hire praised by on-field constituents both domestically and abroad, rather than the hot-take artists.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets-Panthers Prediction: First Win For Zach Wilson or Revenge For Sam Darnold?

Coming off a two-win season, with an eventful offseason in the rearview mirror, Sunday is the beginning of a new era for the New York Jets. A new head coach and a new franchise quarterback will lead a young and unproven roster into Carolina, looking to begin the 2021 regular season with a victory over the Panthers.
NFL
Daily Herald

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14 in opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If beating the team that traded him gave Sam Darnold any vindication, the fourth-year quarterback certainly wasn't sharing it. 'œNo, not for me,' Darnold said. Darnold maintained his even-keeled persona after throwing for 279 yards and a touchdown and running for another score, helping the Carolina Panthers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Sports
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson finds Corey Davis for first NFL touchdown (Video)

Zach Wilson collects his first NFL touchdown via Corey Davis. New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has officially passed for his first real NFL touchdown. Facing a first-and-10 situation at Carolina’s 22-yard line, the BYU product found his favorite target, Corey Davis, in the endzone for a beautiful touchdown pass while rolling to his right.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets at Carolina Panthers halftime report: A rough Week 1 start

PASSING: Zach Wilson (6-of-16, 84 yards, 1 INT) RUSHING: Tevin Coleman (6 carries, 12 yards) RECEIVING: Corey Davis (1 reception, 35 yards) PASSING: Sam Darnold (17-of-22, 234 yards, 1 TD) RUSHING: Christian McCaffrey (8 carries, 33 yards) RECEIVING: Christian McCaffrey (8 receptions, 91 yards) What’s happened so far?. In Their...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets at Panthers score, takeaways: Sam Darnold wins Carolina debut vs. former team; rookie Zach Wilson uneven

It wasn't exactly the barnburner you were hoping to see, but things got extremely interesting before it was all said and done. The New York Jets were putting up little resistance for much of the game, but some late-game gumption from rookie first-round pick Zach Wilson gave the Carolina Panthers a real last-minute scare before escaping with a 19-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Sunday afternoon. In any other season, barring you being a fan of either team, you'd probably would've glossed over this Week 1 matchup. But in 2021, you would've been foolish to do so, even though it didn't burn down the scoreboard. Headlined by Wilson working to outplay his predecessor in former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold, it was the latter who had the last laugh.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former New York Jets’ scout suggests trading QB Zach Wilson?

Six sacks and I counted nine other times, he barely got rid of the ball – – or else Jets quarterback (QB) could have been sacked an astounding 15 times against Carolina. One interception, two other passes off the defender’s hands, two additional passes tipped at the line of scrimmage and one fumble Wilson was lucky to recover himself.
NFL
Reuters

Sam Darnold haunts former team as Panthers top Jets

Sam Darnold had a solid debut with the Carolina Panthers and his new team’s defense ruined New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson’s first NFL game in a 19-14 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. Darnold had a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown against his former team, with 279 yards passing...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Fans Not Happy With Panthers Change Before Kickoff

The Carolina Panthers have just started their game against the New York Jets as their 2021 season kicks off. But the Panthers made a change just before kickoff that has Jets fans fuming. Minutes before the game, the Panthers announced that two of their players – linebackers Shaq Thompson and...
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
180
Followers
242
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy