Walmart, Unilever and Natura &Co Join Earthshot Prize Global Alliance

Turkish denim mill Isko is continuing its circular journey with a new partnership with Swedish research and development company MoRe Research, a part of Rise Research Institutes of Sweden. Together, the companies will develop new, sustainable technologies that look to waste and cellulose-based materials—those derived from natural elements such as plants, algae and bacteria—to close fashion’s production loop. Another goal of the partnership is to make the production of cellulose-based materials more sustainable. The partnership calls on MoRe Research’s expertise to find ways to repurpose the clean and toxic-free cellulose powders produced by decomposed cotton and recycled polyester, and put it back...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO