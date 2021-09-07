Walmart, Unilever and Natura &Co Join Earthshot Prize Global Alliance
14 influential global companies and brands, including Walmart, Unilever and Natura &Co have joined The Earthshot Prize to support and scale the innovative solutions developed by the soon-to-be-announced fifteen Earthshot Prize Finalists. These global companies will make up the first Earthshot Prize Global Alliance Members. Combatting Environmental Challenges. Announced later this month, the...www.beautypackaging.com
