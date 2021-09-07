ESPN names Raiders WR Henry Ruggs breakout candidate for 2021

For the Raiders to improve as an offense this season, their passing attack needs to get better. Darren Waller is one of the best playmakers in the NFL, but the team needs to find more consistent reliable options to complement him.

According to all reports out of training camp for the Raiders, their second-year wide receivers have stepped up. And that is why we could all be ready to witnesses a big season from former first-round pick Henry Ruggs.

In a recent article by ESPN’s 32 beat reporters, they were all asked to name a potential breakout candidate heading into the 2021 season. For the Raiders, that was Ruggs. Here is what the site had to say about the second-year receiver from Alabama:

“As the first wideout drafted in a historically deep 2020 class for receivers, Ruggs should have already made his imprint, no? Well, injury and ineffectiveness limited him to 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie. Now, he has gained muscle without losing any of his speed and has, perhaps most importantly, gained the trust of QB Derek Carr. Expect more than the occasional deep ball, then, as well as slants and plays in space to let Ruggs create.”

It still seems unlikely that Ruggs will develop into a No. 1 type of receiver in Las Vegas or turn into the next Tyreek Hill. But could he be the next DeSean Jackson? Maybe. He should see a big jump in targets this season and now that he is healthier, Ruggs could easily eclipse 800 yards this season should he play 17 games.

Look for Ruggs to be much better in Year 2 and to potentially lead all the wide receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2021.