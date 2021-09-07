CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarack Foundation To Host Creative Arts And Business Summit

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 7 days ago

Join us (online) on September 17th to learn how you can build a successful business and career in the arts in West Virginia! Throughout the day, you’ll take part in interactive workshops facilitated by experienced creative entrepreneurs, hear from this year’s Emerging Artist Fellows, and have opportunities to connect with artists from all around the state. Our stellar lineup of speakers, listed below, will share the wisdom they’ve gained from their own experience "making it" in the arts—and provide a little personal coaching as well. Students and artists at any stage of their career are invited to participate!
AGENDA: 9:00 - 9:20 | Welcome and Introductions 9:20 - 9:30 | Poetry Reading 9:30 - 10:30 | Jennifer Reis - Making the Art Work: Arts Entrepreneurship Basics 10:30 - 10:40 | Break 10:45 - 11:45 | Elaine Luttrull - Building a Portfolio Career 11:45 - 12:00 | Meet This Year’s Emerging Artist Fellows 12:00 - 1:15 | Lunch 1:15 - 2:15 | Mitzi Sinnott - The Artist's Journey 2:15 - 2:25 | Break 2:25 - 3:25 | Emerging Artist Fellows Panel Discussion 3:30 | Closing Register for the summit here and follow our Facebook Event Page for further details leading up to the event. We hope to see you on September 17th! P.S. While this event is free and open to all, a $25 donation is encouraged for non-student artists. Funding supports professional development programs for artists and strengthens the network of artists across the Mountain State.

