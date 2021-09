One of the college football games with the highest over/unders of the weekend is an exciting cross-country matchup between the Oregon State Beavers and Purdue Boilermakers. Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith enters his fourth season leading the Beavers with his best shot at a bowl appearance with nine starters back on an offense that averaged 28.9 points per game in 2020. The issues for Oregon State during Smith’s tenure have been on defense, where they’ve ranked in the bottom half of the Pac-12 in each of the last three seasons and allowed north of 442 total yards per game in each year. Changes were made to the defensive staff in the hopes that Oregon State can reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO