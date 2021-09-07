Man Killed After Ejected From Slingshot Motorcycle Into Trenton Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another injured after a crash involving a Slingshot motorcycle in Trenton. Police say the driver lost control and struck a barrier on Passaic Court.

The passenger was ejected and landed in the Delaware Canal.

A dive team was called to the scene to find him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is in critical condition.

No word on what caused the accident.