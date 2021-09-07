CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Man Killed After Ejected From Slingshot Motorcycle Into Trenton Canal

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcONV_0bogwCG000

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another injured after a crash involving a Slingshot motorcycle in Trenton. Police say the driver lost control and struck a barrier on Passaic Court.

The passenger was ejected and landed in the Delaware Canal.

A dive team was called to the scene to find him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is in critical condition.

No word on what caused the accident.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

School Bus Crashes, Lands On Car In Lakewood, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — There are no injuries reported after a school bus crashed and landed on top of a car in Lakewood Tuesday morning. This happened at 11th Street and Forest Avenue around 8 a.m. Officials said there were 15 private school students on the bus at the time of the crash, but there were no injures. Police are looking into what exactly caused the collision.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

At Least 1 Injured In Violent Crash In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was injured following a violent crash in Center City. Police say a Jeep collided with a taxi 19th and Market Streets, just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash caused the Jeep to flip over. One person was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Their condition is unknown. Tow trucks are working to clear the intersection ahead of the morning rush.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

38-Year-Old Woman Killed In Crash Involving SEPTA Bus In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 38-year-old passenger was killed in a crash involving a SEPTA bus in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. A 38-year-old man was driving a gray Ford Focus northbound on the 2800 block of S. 20th Street when it struck a SEPTA bus also traveling northbound in the rear. The 38-year-old driver sustained minor injuries to the knee. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. Police say a 38-year-old woman passenger was also transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The vehicle was totaled and needs to be towed. Police say the SEPTA bus has damage to the rear bumper. No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Recent High School Graduate Struck, Killed In Wilmington, Police Say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — An 18-year-old woman was struck and killed in a crash in Wilmington Monday afternoon. Police say a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by a 47-year-old struck the victim in the area of Silverside and Marsh Roads. The Brandywine School District confirms the victim was a recent graduate from the class of 2021. Eyewitnesses helped pick up the belongings the victim dropped. “I was sitting here with two friends and all of a sudden we just heard a big boom,” T. Rondo Van Clief said. This good samaritan describes what he heard when a driver who tried to stop suddenly couldn’t. “I...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
State
Delaware State
Trenton, NJ
Traffic
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Delaware, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Killed In Mantua Township Police-Involved Shooting, New Jersey District Attorney’s Office Says

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man was killed early Tuesday morning in a police-involved shooting in Mantua Township, the New Jersey Attorney General’s office announced in a release. He was transported to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital and pronounced at 2:49 a.m. The NJ Attorney General’s Shooting Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early this morning in Mantua Twp. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/B8fxxhJvt7 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 14, 2021 Two Mantua Township police officers arrived at a house on the 200 block of Elm Avenue in response to a 911 call at 1:35 a.m. During an encounter outside of the house, one...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Delaware Man Charged With Murder In Neighbor’s Suspicious Disappearance Ten Years Ago

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man now faces a murder charge in a 10-year missing persons case after authorities discovered the victim’s body earlier this year, according to the Delaware State Police. Michael Ellingsen, 31, of Georgetown, was arrested Monday. John “Doug” Wisniewski, 45, of Dagsboro, was reported missing in February 2011, prompting a Delaware State Police investigation that has spanned the past decade. At the time of his disappearance, Wisniewski lived on the same property as Ellingsen, in the 30000 block of R Farm Lane. Almost 10 years later, in January 2021, investigators said they received new information. Ellington allegedly shot and killed Wisniewski and buried his body on the same property where both their homes were located. Troopers and Division of Forensic Science investigators discovered Wisniewski’s remains on Jan. 22, 2021. An autopsy revealed the death was a homicide. Ellingsen is being held on a $1 million bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Suspect Flees Into Home After Man Fatally Shot More Than 30 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a man more than 30 times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened near Water Street and Indiana Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say a man believed to be in his 20s was shot 32 times throughout the body and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. A suspect was reportedly seen fleeing into a home on the 3000 block of N. Water Street. A barricade was declared at 10:38 a.m. but has been cleared. No arrest has been made and weapon was recovered. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.  For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed Near Boys & Girls Club In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed right behind the Boys and Girls Club in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 1700 block of Kinsey Street. Police found the victim shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Eyewitness News spoke with a neighbor who describes what she heard. “I was in the backyard with my daughters and my husband, and we heard ten gunshots, a woman scream, and like two minutes later see the cop lights. It is really scary. It is making me double think, do I want to keep my kids in the city?” Neighbor Jennifer McAffe said. Police also found bullet casings near Stearne Elementary School. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Canal#Slingshot#Traffic Accident#Passaic Court
CBS Philly

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In West Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times throughout the body Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Howard Street around 8:12 p.m. The department said the victim is in his early 20s and was found in the street. Authorities said he was shot in the head, chest, and torso. Investigators said at least seven shots were fired at the scene. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect, Zion Blyden, Accused Of Shooting Man In IKEA Parking Lot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on an SUV on Interstate 95 on Sunday night. The ordeal ended at an IKEA in South Philadelphia. The passenger in the SUV was shot in the chest and neck and is now hospitalized. Police say 21-year-old Zion Blyden began shooting at the SUV on I-95 North in the Chester area and followed it all the way to IKEA before taking off. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Police: 1-Year-Old Girl Administered Naloxone After Falling Unresponsive Inside North Philadelphia Dunkin’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a baby girl was administered naloxone after falling unresponsive inside a Dunkin’ in North Philadelphia Monday. It happened inside the Dunkin’ at Front Street and Wyoming Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Police say the 1-year-old girl was crying and then fell unresponsive. The baby and both parents were transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where the girl was administered Narcan. She is currently in stable condition. Police say the Special Victims Unit and the Department of Human Services have been notified.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Philadelphia Police Officers, Driver Injured In Crash In Spring Garden Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia police officers and a driver were involved in a crash in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. The crash happened on 12th and Mount Vernon Streets, injuring two police officers and a driver. Officers were heading west on Mount Vernon Street when they made contact with a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on 12th Street. Airbags were deployed by both vehicles following the crash, police said. Both officers and the driver were transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Philly

Barricade Situation Declared After Philadelphia Narcotics Officers Find Man With Gun While Serving Warrant At Somerton Motel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been declared as Philadelphia narcotics officers were serving a warrant to a 40-year-old male inside of a motel on Tuesday. Officers arrived at a motel room in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood on the block of 11000 East Roosevelt Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m. Upon entering Room 400, officers allegedly witnessed a man armed with a handgun. The officers then reportedly retreated and declared it a barricade situation. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old Boy Fighting For Life After Double Shooting In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the head in North Philadelphia Monday night. The double shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 7 p.m. Police say a 15-year-old was shot four times in the head and twice in the thigh. He is currently in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. Another 15-year-old boy was shot once in the buttocks. He is in stable condition. Investigators say this was possibly a drive-by shooting. “We found six spent shell casings on the sidewalk at 11th and Lehigh. The the six spent shell casings were very close to the 15-year-old who was shot multiple times in the head and legs. So it, appears that that 15-year-old may be the intended target,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. There is no word on any arrests at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 24-Year-Old Man Killed In Germantown Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a triple shooting in Germantown, police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of German Avenue Sunday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. Police say the 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head and succumbed to his injuries. Another 24-year-old man was shot once in the hip. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical, but stable condition. A third victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the lower body and once in the left leg. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrest has been made. An investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Burlington County NAACP Issues Anonymous Police Survey Prompted By July Arrest Of Edward Cagney Mathews

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The July arrest of a Mount Laurel man after a viral racist rant has local NAACP chapters asking residents about their experience with police. Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, was arrested on bias harassment following the video, which allegedly showed him yelling racial slurs and spitting on one of his neighbors. The hate behavior that put Mathews inside the Burlington County Detention Center is the same behaviors the local NAACP says went unaddressed for years. The lack of response led to residents protesting outside Mathews’ home ahead of his arrest. Neighbors told CBS3 following the arrest his behavior...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at East Lippincott and Ella Streets. Police found a 39-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been made. This was the 367th homicide of the year. Homicides are up more than 15% from this time last year. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Found Shot To Death In Car In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was found dead in his car in West Philadelphia’s Overbrook section. Police say officers responded to 54th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday where they found that man shot in the head. Officials say his car was still in drive, resting on other vehicles. Police are still searching for a suspect. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sole Survivor Of Deadly March Crash Gets Special Surprise Thanks To Delco Group Charities Fund

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been a trying few months for a Delaware County family struck by tragedy and devastation. Now, an organization is uplifting the family’s spirits with a big surprise. It’s been a very long road to recovery for one DeSales University student after surviving a car crash. The community set up a special surprise for him and his family. A surprise right out of left field. The DiChiacchio family is shipping up to Boston. The Delco Group Charities Fund surprised the family to lift their spirits after an extremely tough year. They’re now headed to Fenway Park to see the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles. Back in March, their son Brandon was the sole survivor of a car crash that killed three other Desales University students. Between surgeries and therapy, he says he feeling himself again. A little over a month after the accident, their house also caught fire forcing them to move out. The community knew they had to step in. The family says they are grateful for the support. The family says they are working on fixing their house so they can eventually move back in after the fire.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video: Catalytic Converters Stolen From Vans At Bucks County Senior Center

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem police are investigating a large theft of catalytic converters at a senior center. Surveillance video from Aug. 13 at the LIFE St. Mary Center shows two suspects arrive in a van around 2 a.m. One gets out of the vehicle with a dog and walks away. The other approaches the transportation vans with a battery-operated recirculating saw. Police say 10 of the transportation vans there had their catalytic converters stolen. If you have any information, contact Bensalem police.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy